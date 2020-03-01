  1. Home
RNA Biology Section

of the Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology

Square image of Astrid Haase. Astrid D. Haase, M.D., Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator

Section Chief

astrid.haase@nih.gov
We investigate the ongoing conflict between mobile genetic elements (transposons) and their host genomes from a small RNA perspective.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Aberrant expression of select piRNA-pathway genes does not reactivate piRNA silencing in cancer cells.
Genzor P, Cordts SC, Bokil NV, Haase AD.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Jun 4) 116:11111-11112. Abstract/Full Text
Decoding the 5' nucleotide bias of PIWI-interacting RNAs.
Stein CB, Genzor P, Mitra S, Elchert AR, Ipsaro JJ, Benner L, Sobti S, Su Y, Hammell M, Joshua-Tor L, Haase AD.
Nat Commun (2019 Feb 19) 10:828. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Lab members from left to right: Amir Manzour (NIAMS collaborator), Pavol Genzor, Astrid Haase, Allie Elchert, Celine Marlin Andrews, Thenia Konstantinidou.

