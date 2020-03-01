RNA Biology Section
We investigate the ongoing conflict between mobile genetic elements (transposons) and their host genomes from a small RNA perspective.
Select Publications
- Aberrant expression of select piRNA-pathway genes does not reactivate piRNA silencing in cancer cells.
- Genzor P, Cordts SC, Bokil NV, Haase AD.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Jun 4) 116:11111-11112. Abstract/Full Text
- Decoding the 5' nucleotide bias of PIWI-interacting RNAs.
- Stein CB, Genzor P, Mitra S, Elchert AR, Ipsaro JJ, Benner L, Sobti S, Su Y, Hammell M, Joshua-Tor L, Haase AD.
- Nat Commun (2019 Feb 19) 10:828. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members
Lab members from left to right: Amir Manzour (NIAMS collaborator), Pavol Genzor, Astrid Haase, Allie Elchert, Celine Marlin Andrews, Thenia Konstantinidou.