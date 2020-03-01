Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology

Cell Biochemistry Section John A. Hanover, Ph.D., Section Chief The Cell Biochemistry Section employs diverse genetic and biochemical tools to understand mechanisms of nutrient sensing and nuclear-cytoplasmic regulation. Researchers are interested in organelle biogenesis, innate immunity, and developmental plasticity. The central focus of the Section is understanding how nutrient availability may influence disease susceptibility in the current population through transgenerational epigenetic influences such as O-GlcNAc cycling.

Section of Genetics and Physiology Lothar Hennighausen, Ph.D., Section Chief The section (1) conducts genetic studies to understand how hormones control genes in the mammary gland; (2) uses genome-wide technologies to investigate the activation of chromatin; (3) uses advanced genetic engineering to investigate regulatory elements that control genes in mammals; (4) investigates the accuracy of novel gene editing technologies in mammals.

Gene Expression and Regulation Section Deborah M. Hinton, Ph.D., Section Chief The Gene Expression and Regulation Section investigates the mechanisms of transcription initiation and activation using a simple model system based on bacteriophage T4 gene expression. The action of transcriptional activators and coactivators often regulates transcription, which is critical for normal development.

Gene Structure and Disease Section Karen Usdin, Ph.D., Section Chief The Gene Structure and Disease Section is interested in understanding the relationship between mutation and disease pathology in genetic disorders where the mutation occurs outside of the open reading frame, and thus where the consequences of the mutation are not immediately obvious. In particular we are interested in understanding the molecular basis of the unusual mutation that is responsible for the Fragile X-related disorders (FXDs) and the unusual consequences of this mutation for human health.

Genomic Structure and Function Section Anthony V. Furano, M.D., Section Chief This section is concerned with two issues that are determinative of genomic structure and function: (1) We employ evolutionary, biochemical and allied techniques to determine the properties of the mammalian non-LTR L1 (LINE-1) retrotransposon, a persistent, continually evolving, intra-genomic parasite that has by now generated over 50% of its host's DNA. (2) We use bioinformatic and experimental methods to determine the factors that affect the mutation rate, with a focus on the mechanisms whereby DNA repair induces mutations in normal flanking DNA. We have experimentally verified the latter mechanism with a model system that we use to determine the factors involved in repair-induced mutagenesis.

Lipid Trafficking and Organelle Biogenesis Section William Prinz, Ph.D., Section Chief The Lipid Trafficking and Organelle Biogenesis Section studies different aspects of organelle biogenesis in the model organism S. cerevisiae. In this work, researchers use a combination of biochemical, genetic, and imaging approaches. Specific projects include investigations of intracellular lipid trafficking, phospholipid trafficking to mitochondria and peroxisomes, and understanding the proteins that determine endoplasmic reticulum (ER) structure.

RNA Biology Section Astrid D. Haase, M.D., Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator, Acting Section Chief The RNA Biology Section studies the function of small non-coding RNAs in genome surveillance. A particular class of small RNAs, PIWI-interacting RNAs (piRNAs), silence mobile genetic elements in germ cells and thus guard genomic integrity and ensure fertility in animals. Combining Drosophila genetics, biochemistry and next-generation sequencing our research aims to elucidate mechanisms of piRNA silencing and to further our understanding of fundamental mechanisms that survey and guard genomic integrity.