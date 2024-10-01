Theo Heller, M.D.

Research Goal

Liver disease presents a unique confluence of many disciplines, in both the basic science and clinical realms. Additionally, there are many unanswered questions in terms of basic hepatic biology and the development of liver disease. Our laboratory is interested in testing hypotheses in clinical situations that can be translated into laboratory projects, which in turn might lead to fundamental biologic insights and improved disease management. A philosophical approach is that clinical observations can sometimes best be explained at the bench and that human disease investigation is in many ways better than a model—it is a direct study of authentic biology. It is believed that human disease is a window into biology and that by studying diseases, some rare, derived concepts may be extrapolated to a far broader understanding of biologic principles.

The laboratory focus is on the intersection of the innate immune system and hepatic damage and repair. The clinical focus is on noncirrhotic portal hypertension, including nodular regenerative hyperplasia. Patients with chronic granulomatous disease, sickle cell disease, Turner syndrome, and sporadic nodular regenerative hyperplasia drive both the laboratory and clinical research. These projects are the result of significant collaborations with multiple other investigators. Additionally, we have a long-standing interest in hepatitis D, acute hepatitis C, and congenital hepatic fibrosis.

All of the work is carried out with the direct mentorship of T. Jake Liang, M.D., the branch chief. The clinical projects also benefit from the involvement and direction of Jay Hoofnagle, M.D.

Current Research

Applying our Research

Due to our research in this area, fewer people will die of liver disease, a disease that disproportionately affects people during their most productive working years.