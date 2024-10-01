U.S. flag

  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Liver Diseases Branch
  6. Translational Hepatology Section

Translational Hepatology Section

of the Liver Diseases Branch

Theo Heller. Theo Heller, M.D.

Section Chief

theo.heller@nih.gov
A group of researchers discovering fundamental biological processes derived from medical observations in patients with further study in the laboratory.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Nodular regenerative hyperplasia: not all nodules are created equal.
Reshamwala PA, Kleiner DE, Heller T.
Hepatology (2006 Jul) 44:7-14. Abstract/Full Text
Characteristics of congenital hepatic fibrosis in a large cohort of patients with autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease.
Gunay-Aygun M, Font-Montgomery E, Lukose L, Tuchman Gerstein M, Piwnica-Worms K, Choyke P, Daryanani KT, Turkbey B, Fischer R, Bernardini I, Sincan M, Zhao X, Sandler NG, Roque A, Douek DC, Graf J, Huizing M, Bryant JC, Mohan P, Gahl WA, Heller T.
Gastroenterology (2013 Jan) 144:112-121.e2. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Group photo of the Translational Hepatology Section staff in Summer 2022.

Translational Hepatology Section (Summer 2022)

Clinical Trials
Last Reviewed October 2024