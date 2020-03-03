Jay H. Hoofnagle, M.D.

I am director of the Liver Disease Research Branch in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition. As such, I oversee a research portfolio that examines the major causes of liver disease—including acute and chronic hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis D (delta), primary biliary cirrhosis, autoimmune hepatitis, hemochromatosis, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

My responsibilities also include management of a clinical research portfolio. This research includes long-term studies of the natural history and pathogenesis of hepatitis and autoimmune liver diseases, clinical trials of promising new treatments, and pilot studies of innovative therapies. My work supports advancement of the Branch’s goals, which are to find the primary causes of liver diseases, to identify the factors that contribute to their progression, and to develop safe and effective means for their prevention and treatment.

Some of the clinical research networks that I am responsible for supervising include the Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network, the Hepatitis B Research Network, the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Research Network, the Adult Acute Liver Failure Study Group, the Pediatric Acute Liver Failure Study Group, the Childhood Liver Disease Research and Education Network, and the Adult-to-Adult Living Donor Liver Transplant Cohort Study. I am also responsible for the LiverTox website on drug-induced liver injury that is jointly sponsored by the NIDDK and the National Library of Medicine.