Liver Disease Research Branch
On June 1, 2003, the director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) created the Liver Disease Research Branch within the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition and appointed Dr. Jay Hoofnagle as its founding director. The Branch serves to focus and accelerate research on liver disease in the NIDDK and help coordinate and stimulate liver-related research across the NIH and within other federal agencies. The Branch supports research programs in Translational and Basic Liver Disease Research, Liver Clinical Research and Epidemiology, Liver Diseases Genetics and Genomics, and Gastrointestinal, Nutrition, and Liver Research in HIV/AIDS. In addition, the Branch supports research on liver diseases through the Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers, training and career development programs, and small business research programs. For a list of these and all NIDDK research programs, please visit Research Programs and Contacts.