Kenneth A. Jacobson, Ph.D., John W. Daly Distinguished Scientist
Section Chief: Molecular Recognition Section, Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Molecular Pharmacology, Structural Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Alicyclic Ring Size Variation of 4-Phenyl-2-naphthoic Acid Derivatives as P2Y(14) Receptor Antagonists.
- Wen Z, Pramanik A, Lewicki SA, Jung YH, Gao ZG, Randle JCR, Cronin C, Chen Z, Giancotti LA, Whitehead GS, Liang BT, Breton S, Salvemini D, Cook DN, Jacobson KA.
- J Med Chem (2023 Jul 13) 66:9076-9094. Abstract/Full Text
- A(3) adenosine receptor agonists containing dopamine moieties for enhanced interspecies affinity.
- Tosh DK, Salmaso V, Campbell RG, Rao H, Bitant A, Pottie E, Stove CP, Liu N, Gavrilova O, Gao ZG, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA.
- Eur J Med Chem (2022 Jan 15) 228:113983. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure-Activity Relationship of 3-Methylcytidine-5'-α,β-methylenediphosphates as CD73 Inhibitors.
- Scortichini M, Idris RM, Moschütz S, Keim A, Salmaso V, Dobelmann C, Oliva P, Losenkova K, Irjala H, Vaittinen S, Sandholm J, Yegutkin GG, Sträter N, Junker A, Müller CE, Jacobson KA.
- J Med Chem (2022 Feb 10) 65:2409-2433. Abstract/Full Text
- Adipocyte P2Y14 receptors play a key role in regulating whole-body glucose and lipid homeostasis.
- Jain S, Pydi SP, Jung YH, Scortichini M, Kesner EL, Karcz TP, Cook DN, Gavrilova O, Wess J, Jacobson KA.
- JCI Insight (2021 May 24) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- Extrahelical Binding Site for a 1H-Imidazo[4,5-c]quinolin-4-amine A(3) Adenosine Receptor Positive Allosteric Modulator on Helix 8 and Distal Portions of Transmembrane Domains 1 and 7.
- Fisher CL, Pavan M, Salmaso V, Keyes RF, Wan TC, Pradhan B, Gao ZG, Smith BC, Jacobson KA, Auchampach JA.
- Mol Pharmacol (2024 Feb 15) 105:213-223. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Activation of adenosine A(2A) or A(2B) receptors causes hypothermia in mice.
- Carlin JL, Jain S, Duroux R, Suresh RR, Xiao C, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Neuropharmacology (2018 Sep 1) 139:268-278. Abstract/Full Text
- Author Correction: Salvianolic acids from antithrombotic Traditional Chinese Medicine Danshen are antagonists of human P2Y(1) and P2Y(12) receptors.
- Liu X, Gao ZG, Wu Y, Stevens RC, Jacobson KA, Zhao S.
- Sci Rep (2018 Jul 24) 8:11380. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of basal forebrain purinergic P2 receptors promotes wakefulness in mice.
- Yang C, Larin A, McKenna JT, Jacobson KA, Winston S, Strecker RE, Kalinchuk A, Basheer R, Brown RE.
- Sci Rep (2018 Jul 16) 8:10730. Abstract/Full Text
- Extrinsic Tryptophans as NMR Probes of Allosteric Coupling in Membrane Proteins: Application to the A(2A) Adenosine Receptor.
- Eddy MT, Gao ZG, Mannes P, Patel N, Jacobson KA, Katritch V, Stevens RC, Wüthrich K.
- J Am Chem Soc (2018 Jul 5) 140:8228-8235. Abstract/Full Text
- Thermostabilization and purification of the human dopamine transporter (hDAT) in an inhibitor and allosteric ligand bound conformation.
- Navratna V, Tosh DK, Jacobson KA, Gouaux E.
- PLoS One (2018) 13:e0200085. Abstract/Full Text
- A(3) Adenosine Receptors as Modulators of Inflammation: From Medicinal Chemistry to Therapy.
- Jacobson KA, Merighi S, Varani K, Borea PA, Baraldi S, Aghazadeh Tabrizi M, Romagnoli R, Baraldi PG, Ciancetta A, Tosh DK, Gao ZG, Gessi S.
- Med Res Rev (2018 Jul) 38:1031-1072. Abstract/Full Text
- A binding kinetics study of human adenosine A(3) receptor agonists.
- Xia L, Kyrizaki A, Tosh DK, van Duijl TT, Roorda JC, Jacobson KA, IJzerman AP, Heitman LH.
- Biochem Pharmacol (2018 Jul) 153:248-259. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure-Guided Modification of Heterocyclic Antagonists of the P2Y(14) Receptor.
- Yu J, Ciancetta A, Dudas S, Duca S, Lottermoser J, Jacobson KA.
- J Med Chem (2018 Jun 14) 61:4860-4882. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemotherapy-induced pain is promoted by enhanced spinal adenosine kinase levels through astrocyte-dependent mechanisms.
- Wahlman C, Doyle TM, Little JW, Luongo L, Janes K, Chen Z, Esposito E, Tosh DK, Cuzzocrea S, Jacobson KA, Salvemini D.
- Pain (2018 Jun) 159:1025-1034. Abstract/Full Text
- Salvianolic acids from antithrombotic Traditional Chinese Medicine Danshen are antagonists of human P2Y(1) and P2Y(12) receptors.
- Liu X, Gao ZG, Wu Y, Stevens RC, Jacobson KA, Zhao S.
- Sci Rep (2018 May 24) 8:8084. Abstract/Full Text
- On the G protein-coupling selectivity of the native A(2B) adenosine receptor.
- Gao ZG, Inoue A, Jacobson KA.
- Biochem Pharmacol (2018 May) 151:201-213. Abstract/Full Text
- Species differences and mechanism of action of A(3) adenosine receptor allosteric modulators.
- Du L, Gao ZG, Paoletta S, Wan TC, Gizewski ET, Barbour S, van Veldhoven JPD, IJzerman AP, Jacobson KA, Auchampach JA.
- Purinergic Signal (2018 Mar) 14:59-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural Connection between Activation Microswitch and Allosteric Sodium Site in GPCR Signaling.
- White KL, Eddy MT, Gao ZG, Han GW, Lian T, Deary A, Patel N, Jacobson KA, Katritch V, Stevens RC.
- Structure (2018 Feb 6) 26:259-269.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Allosteric Coupling of Drug Binding and Intracellular Signaling in the A(2A) Adenosine Receptor.
- Eddy MT, Lee MY, Gao ZG, White KL, Didenko T, Horst R, Audet M, Stanczak P, McClary KM, Han GW, Jacobson KA, Stevens RC, Wüthrich K.
- Cell (2018 Jan 11) 172:68-80.e12. Abstract/Full Text
- Breakthrough in GPCR Crystallography and Its Impact on Computer-Aided Drug Design.
- Ciancetta A, Jacobson KA.
- Methods Mol Biol (2018) 1705:45-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Demystifying P2Y(1) Receptor Ligand Recognition through Docking and Molecular Dynamics Analyses.
- Ciancetta A, O'Connor RD, Paoletta S, Jacobson KA.
- J Chem Inf Model (2017 Dec 26) 57:3104-3123. Abstract/Full Text
- Purinergic Signaling in Mast Cell Degranulation and Asthma.
- Gao ZG, Jacobson KA.
- Front Pharmacol (2017) 8:947. Abstract/Full Text
- Polypharmacology of conformationally locked methanocarba nucleosides.
- Jacobson KA, Tosh DK, Toti KS, Ciancetta A.
- Drug Discov Today (2017 Dec) 22:1782-1791. Abstract/Full Text
- Purinergic drug targets for gastrointestinal disorders.
- Burnstock G, Jacobson KA, Christofi FL.
- Curr Opin Pharmacol (2017 Dec) 37:131-141. Abstract/Full Text
- Distinct Signaling Patterns of Allosteric Antagonism at the P2Y(1) Receptor.
- Gao ZG, Jacobson KA.
- Mol Pharmacol (2017 Nov) 92:613-626. Abstract/Full Text
- Pyrimidine Nucleotides Containing a (S)-Methanocarba Ring as P2Y(6) Receptor Agonists.
- Toti KS, Jain S, Ciancetta A, Balasubramanian R, Chakraborty S, Surujdin R, Shi ZD, Jacobson KA.
- Medchemcomm (2017 Oct 1) 8:1897-1908. Abstract/Full Text
- Polypharmacology of N(6)-(3-Iodobenzyl)adenosine-5'-N-methyluronamide (IB-MECA) and Related A(3) Adenosine Receptor Ligands: Peroxisome Proliferator Activated Receptor (PPAR) γ Partial Agonist and PPARδ Antagonist Activity Suggests Their Antidiabetic Potential.
- Yu J, Ahn S, Kim HJ, Lee M, Ahn S, Kim J, Jin SH, Lee E, Kim G, Cheong JH, Jacobson KA, Jeong LS, Noh M.
- J Med Chem (2017 Sep 14) 60:7459-7475. Abstract/Full Text
- Highly selective A3 adenosine receptor agonists relieve chronic neuropathic pain.
- Salvemini D, Jacobson KA.
- Expert Opin Ther Pat (2017 Aug) 27:967. Abstract/Full Text
- Bitopic fluorescent antagonists of the A(2A) adenosine receptor based on pyrazolo[4,3-e][1,2,4]triazolo[1,5-c]pyrimidin-5-amine functionalized congeners.
- Duroux R, Ciancetta A, Mannes P, Yu J, Boyapati S, Gizewski E, Yous S, Ciruela F, Auchampach JA, Gao ZG, Jacobson KA.
- Medchemcomm (2017 Aug 1) 8:1659-1667. Abstract/Full Text
- Fragment optimization for GPCRs by molecular dynamics free energy calculations: Probing druggable subpockets of the A (2A) adenosine receptor binding site.
- Matricon P, Ranganathan A, Warnick E, Gao ZG, Rudling A, Lambertucci C, Marucci G, Ezzati A, Jaiteh M, Dal Ben D, Jacobson KA, Carlsson J.
- Sci Rep (2017 Jul 25) 7:6398. Abstract/Full Text
- Exploring the Role of N(6)-Substituents in Potent Dual Acting 5'-C-Ethyltetrazolyladenosine Derivatives: Synthesis, Binding, Functional Assays, and Antinociceptive Effects in Mice ∇.
- Petrelli R, Scortichini M, Kachler S, Boccella S, Cerchia C, Torquati I, Del Bello F, Salvemini D, Novellino E, Luongo L, Maione S, Jacobson KA, Lavecchia A, Klotz KN, Cappellacci L.
- J Med Chem (2017 May 25) 60:4327-4341. Abstract/Full Text
- N(6)-Substituted 5'-N-Methylcarbamoyl-4'-selenoadenosines as Potent and Selective A(3) Adenosine Receptor Agonists with Unusual Sugar Puckering and Nucleobase Orientation.
- Yu J, Zhao LX, Park J, Lee HW, Sahu PK, Cui M, Moss SM, Hammes E, Warnick E, Gao ZG, Noh M, Choi S, Ahn HC, Choi J, Jacobson KA, Jeong LS.
- J Med Chem (2017 Apr 27) 60:3422-3437. Abstract/Full Text
- Scaffold Repurposing of Nucleosides (Adenosine Receptor Agonists): Enhanced Activity at the Human Dopamine and Norepinephrine Sodium Symporters.
- Tosh DK, Janowsky A, Eshleman AJ, Warnick E, Gao ZG, Chen Z, Gizewski E, Auchampach JA, Salvemini D, Jacobson KA.
- J Med Chem (2017 Apr 13) 60:3109-3123. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural Probing and Molecular Modeling of the A₃ Adenosine Receptor: A Focus on Agonist Binding.
- Ciancetta A, Jacobson KA.
- Molecules (2017 Mar 11) 22. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypothermia in mouse is caused by adenosine A(1) and A(3) receptor agonists and AMP via three distinct mechanisms.
- Carlin JL, Jain S, Gizewski E, Wan TC, Tosh DK, Xiao C, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Neuropharmacology (2017 Mar 1) 114:101-113. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure-Based Scaffold Repurposing for G Protein-Coupled Receptors: Transformation of Adenosine Derivatives into 5HT(2B)/5HT(2C) Serotonin Receptor Antagonists.
- Tosh DK, Ciancetta A, Warnick E, Crane S, Gao ZG, Jacobson KA.
- J Med Chem (2016 Dec 22) 59:11006-11026. Abstract/Full Text
- UDP-glucose promotes neutrophil recruitment in the lung.
- Sesma JI, Weitzer CD, Livraghi-Butrico A, Dang H, Donaldson S, Alexis NE, Jacobson KA, Harden TK, Lazarowski ER.
- Purinergic Signal (2016 Dec) 12:627-635. Abstract/Full Text
- Inherited dysfunctional platelet P2Y(12) receptor mutations associated with bleeding disorders.
- Lecchi A, Femia EA, Paoletta S, Dupuis A, Ohlmann P, Gachet C, Jacobson KA, Machura K, Podda GM, Zieger B, Cattaneo M.
- Hamostaseologie (2016 Nov 7) 36:279-283. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure-Based Screening of Uncharted Chemical Space for Atypical Adenosine Receptor Agonists.
- Rodríguez D, Chakraborty S, Warnick E, Crane S, Gao ZG, O'Connor R, Jacobson KA, Carlsson J.
- ACS Chem Biol (2016 Oct 21) 11:2763-2772. Abstract/Full Text
- Ocular Purine Receptors as Drug Targets in the Eye.
- Jacobson KA, Civan MM.
- J Ocul Pharmacol Ther (2016 Oct) 32:534-547. Abstract/Full Text
- South (S)- and North (N)-Methanocarba-7-Deazaadenosine Analogues as Inhibitors of Human Adenosine Kinase.
- Toti KS, Osborne D, Ciancetta A, Boison D, Jacobson KA.
- J Med Chem (2016 Jul 28) 59:6860-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure-Activity Analysis of Biased Agonism at the Human Adenosine A3 Receptor.
- Baltos JA, Paoletta S, Nguyen AT, Gregory KJ, Tosh DK, Christopoulos A, Jacobson KA, May LT.
- Mol Pharmacol (2016 Jul) 90:12-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Medicinal chemistry of adenosine, P2Y and P2X receptors.
- Jacobson KA, Müller CE.
- Neuropharmacology (2016 May) 104:31-49. Abstract/Full Text
- On the selectivity of the Gαq inhibitor UBO-QIC: A comparison with the Gαi inhibitor pertussis toxin.
- Gao ZG, Jacobson KA.
- Biochem Pharmacol (2016 May 1) 107:59-66. Abstract/Full Text
- Purine (N)-Methanocarba Nucleoside Derivatives Lacking an Exocyclic Amine as Selective A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonists.
- Tosh DK, Ciancetta A, Warnick E, O'Connor R, Chen Z, Gizewski E, Crane S, Gao ZG, Auchampach JA, Salvemini D, Jacobson KA.
- J Med Chem (2016 Apr 14) 59:3249-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of A3 adenosine receptor agonists as novel non-narcotic analgesics.
- Janes K, Symons-Liguori AM, Jacobson KA, Salvemini D.
- Br J Pharmacol (2016 Apr) 173:1253-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Rigid Adenine Nucleoside Derivatives as Novel Modulators of the Human Sodium Symporters for Dopamine and Norepinephrine.
- Janowsky A, Tosh DK, Eshleman AJ, Jacobson KA.
- J Pharmacol Exp Ther (2016 Apr) 357:24-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Peripheral Adenosine A3 Receptor Activation Causes Regulated Hypothermia in Mice That Is Dependent on Central Histamine H1 Receptors.
- Carlin JL, Tosh DK, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Chen Z, Salvemini D, Gavrilova O, Jacobson KA, Reitman ML.
- J Pharmacol Exp Ther (2016 Feb) 356:474-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization of Polyamidoamino (PAMAM) Dendrimers Using In-Line Reversed Phase LC Electrospray Ionization Mass Spectrometry.
- Lloyd JR, Jayasekara PS, Jacobson KA.
- Anal Methods (2016 Jan 14) 8:263-269. Abstract/Full Text
- New paradigms in GPCR drug discovery.
- Jacobson KA.
- Biochem Pharmacol (2015 Dec 15) 98:541-55. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed February 2024