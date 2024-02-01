Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Alicyclic Ring Size Variation of 4-Phenyl-2-naphthoic Acid Derivatives as P2Y(14) Receptor Antagonists. Wen Z, Pramanik A, Lewicki SA, Jung YH, Gao ZG, Randle JCR, Cronin C, Chen Z, Giancotti LA, Whitehead GS, Liang BT, Breton S, Salvemini D, Cook DN, Jacobson KA. J Med Chem (2023 Jul 13) 66:9076-9094. Abstract/Full Text A(3) adenosine receptor agonists containing dopamine moieties for enhanced interspecies affinity. Tosh DK, Salmaso V, Campbell RG, Rao H, Bitant A, Pottie E, Stove CP, Liu N, Gavrilova O, Gao ZG, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA. Eur J Med Chem (2022 Jan 15) 228:113983. Abstract/Full Text Structure-Activity Relationship of 3-Methylcytidine-5'-α,β-methylenediphosphates as CD73 Inhibitors. Scortichini M, Idris RM, Moschütz S, Keim A, Salmaso V, Dobelmann C, Oliva P, Losenkova K, Irjala H, Vaittinen S, Sandholm J, Yegutkin GG, Sträter N, Junker A, Müller CE, Jacobson KA. J Med Chem (2022 Feb 10) 65:2409-2433. Abstract/Full Text Adipocyte P2Y14 receptors play a key role in regulating whole-body glucose and lipid homeostasis. Jain S, Pydi SP, Jung YH, Scortichini M, Kesner EL, Karcz TP, Cook DN, Gavrilova O, Wess J, Jacobson KA. JCI Insight (2021 May 24) 6. Abstract/Full Text Extrahelical Binding Site for a 1H-Imidazo[4,5-c]quinolin-4-amine A(3) Adenosine Receptor Positive Allosteric Modulator on Helix 8 and Distal Portions of Transmembrane Domains 1 and 7. Fisher CL, Pavan M, Salmaso V, Keyes RF, Wan TC, Pradhan B, Gao ZG, Smith BC, Jacobson KA, Auchampach JA. Mol Pharmacol (2024 Feb 15) 105:213-223. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications