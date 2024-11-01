Smita Jha, M.D.

Current Research

Our research aims to elucidate the spectrum, natural history and underlying pathophysiology of disorders of parathyroid function and signaling using natural history studies, translational investigations, and clinical trials to better understand the parathyroid hormone (PTH)/parathyroid hormone-related peptide (PTHrP)/parathyroid hormone receptor type 1 (PTH1R) pathway. We plan to accomplish this by studying unusual disorders of PTH/PTHrP/PTH1R pathway dysregulation as a natural model. The primary disorders of interest include a) Jansen metaphyseal chondrodysplasia, caused by germline variants in PTH1R gene. b) parathyroid cancer caused by neoplastic growth of parathyroid gland with consequent PTH excess c) familial hyperparathyroidism – a heritable predisposition to develop tumors in the parathyroid glands with consequent PTH excess; this includes diseases such as familial hypocalciuric hypercalcemia, multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 and 4, and hyperparathyroid jaw tumor syndrome, and d) pseudohypoparathyroidism and related disorders of PTH resistance.

Our research led to the identification of germline and somatic inactivating variants in FLCN gene encoding for folliculin as a cause of parathyroid cancer. We also described genotype-phenotype correlation of extra-parathyroid manifestations in patients with hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome, the most common heritable cause of parathyroid cancer. More recently, we performed comprehensive phenotyping in patients with Jansen metaphyseal chondrodysplasia – reporting on a distinct facial appearance in the disease and increased predisposition to hearing loss, optic neuropathy, craniosynostosis, dentoskeletal malocclusion and airway compromise.

Applying our Research

Defining the spectrum and natural history of these rare parathyroid disorders will improve our understanding of PTH- and PTHrP-dependent roles in human physiology and disease. We aim to identify druggable targets for treatment of these disorders which lack an effective therapy. Furthermore, enhanced understanding of PTH/PTHrP/PTH1R pathway is likely to have implications in the management of common diseases such as osteoporosis and mineral-bone disorder seen in patients with chronic kidney disease.