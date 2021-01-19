Smita Jha, M.D.
Assistant Research Physician: Signal Transduction Section, Metabolic Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Genetics and Genomics
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Distribution and functional consequences of somatic MAP2K1 mutations in affected skin associated with bone lesions in melorheostosis.
- Jha S, Ivovic A, Kang H, Meylan F, Hanson EP, Rimland C, Lange E, Katz J, McBride A, Warner AC, Edmondson EF, Cowen EW, Marini JC, Siegel RM, Bhattacharyya T.
- J Invest Dermatol (2020 Aug 10) Abstract/Full Text
- Somatic SMAD3-activating mutations cause melorheostosis by up-regulating the TGF-β/SMAD pathway.
- Kang H, Jha S, Ivovic A, Fratzl-Zelman N, Deng Z, Mitra A, Cabral WA, Hanson EP, Lange E, Cowen EW, Katz J, Roschger P, Klaushofer K, Dale RK, Siegel RM, Bhattacharyya T, Marini JC.
- J Exp Med (2020 May 4) 217. Abstract/Full Text
- Remission of hypertension after surgical cure of Cushing's syndrome.
- Jha S, Sinaii N, McGlotten RN, Nieman LK.
- Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2020 Feb) 92:124-130. Abstract/Full Text
- Melorheostosis: A Clinical, Pathologic, and Radiologic Case Series.
- Fick CN, Fratzl-Zelman N, Roschger P, Klaushofer K, Jha S, Marini JC, Bhattacharyya T.
- Am J Surg Pathol (2019 Nov) 43:1554-1559. Abstract/Full Text
- Individualizing Management of Infertility in Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Testicular Adrenal Rest Tumors.
- Jha S, El-Maouche D, Marko J, Mallappa A, Veeraraghavan P, Merke DP.
- J Endocr Soc (2019 Dec 1) 3:2290-2294. Abstract/Full Text
- When Low Bone Mineral Density and Fractures Is Not Osteoporosis.
- Jha S, Chapman M, Roszko K.
- Curr Osteoporos Rep (2019 Oct) 17:324-332. Abstract/Full Text
- Clinical Evaluation of Melorheostosis in the Context of a Natural History Clinical Study.
- Jha S, Cowen EW, Lehky TJ, Alter K, Flynn L, Reynolds JC, Lange E, Katz JD, Marini JC, Siegel RM, Bhattacharyya T.
- JBMR Plus (2019 Aug) 3:e10214. Abstract/Full Text
- Melorheostotic Bone Lesions Caused by Somatic Mutations in MAP2K1 Have Deteriorated Microarchitecture and Periosteal Reaction.
- Fratzl-Zelman N, Roschger P, Kang H, Jha S, Roschger A, Blouin S, Deng Z, Cabral WA, Ivovic A, Katz J, Siegel RM, Klaushofer K, Fratzl P, Bhattacharyya T, Marini JC.
- J Bone Miner Res (2019 May) 34:883-895. Abstract/Full Text
- Retrospective study of inpatient diabetes management service, length of stay and 30-day readmission rate of patients with diabetes at a community hospital.
- Mandel SR, Langan S, Mathioudakis NN, Sidhaye AR, Bashura H, Bie JY, Mackay P, Tucker C, Demidowich AP, Simonds WF, Jha S, Ebenuwa I, Kantsiper M, Howell EE, Wachter P, Golden SH, Zilbermint M.
- J Community Hosp Intern Med Perspect (2019 Apr) 9:64-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Distinct Clinical and Pathological Features of Melorheostosis Associated With Somatic MAP2K1 Mutations.
- Jha S, Fratzl-Zelman N, Roschger P, Papadakis GZ, Cowen EW, Kang H, Lehky TJ, Alter K, Deng Z, Ivovic A, Flynn L, Reynolds JC, Dasgupta A, Miettinen M, Lange E, Katz J, Klaushofer K, Marini JC, Siegel RM, Bhattacharyya T.
- J Bone Miner Res (2019 Jan) 34:145-156. Abstract/Full Text
- CT analysis of anatomical distribution of melorheostosis challenges the sclerotome hypothesis.
- Jha S, Laucis N, Kim L, Malayeri A, Dasgupta A, Papadakis GZ, Karantanas A, Torres M, Bhattacharyya T.
- Bone (2018 Dec) 117:31-36. Abstract/Full Text
- Diverticular Perforation: A Fatal Complication to Forestall in Cushing Syndrome.
- Sater ZA, Jha S, McGlotten R, Hartley I, El Lakis M, Araque KA, Nieman LK.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Aug 1) 103:2811-2814. Abstract/Full Text
- Somatic activating mutations in MAP2K1 cause melorheostosis.
- Kang H, Jha S, Deng Z, Fratzl-Zelman N, Cabral WA, Ivovic A, Meylan F, Hanson EP, Lange E, Katz J, Roschger P, Klaushofer K, Cowen EW, Siegel RM, Marini JC, Bhattacharyya T.
- Nat Commun (2018 Apr 11) 9:1390. Abstract/Full Text
- 18F-NaF PET/CT in Extensive Melorheostosis of the Axial and Appendicular Skeleton With Soft-Tissue Involvement.
- Papadakis GZ, Jha S, Bhattacharyya T, Millo C, Tu TW, Bagci U, Marias K, Karantanas AH, Patronas NJ.
- Clin Nucl Med (2017 Jul) 42:537-539. Abstract/Full Text
- Utilization and cost of anti-osteoporosis therapy among US Medicare beneficiaries.
- Jha S, Bhattacharyya T.
- Arch Osteoporos (2016 Dec) 11:28. Abstract/Full Text
- Normal and Delayed Fracture Healing: Symphony and Cacophony.
- Jha S, Blau JE, Bhattacharyya T.
- Horm Metab Res (2016 Nov) 48:779-784. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypophosphatasia and the risk of atypical femur fractures: a case-control study.
- Bhattacharyya T, Jha S, Wang H, Kastner DL, Remmers EF.
- BMC Musculoskelet Disord (2016 Aug 9) 17:332. Abstract/Full Text
- Trends in Media Reports, Oral Bisphosphonate Prescriptions, and Hip Fractures 1996-2012: An Ecological Analysis.
- Jha S, Wang Z, Laucis N, Bhattacharyya T.
- J Bone Miner Res (2015 Dec) 30:2179-87. Abstract/Full Text
- HHV8-Negative Primary Effusion Lymphoma of B-Cell Lineage: Two Cases and a Comprehensive Review of the Literature.
- Saini N, Hochberg EP, Linden EA, Jha S, Grohs HK, Sohani AR.
- Case Rep Oncol Med (2013) 2013:292301. Abstract/Full Text
- The perils of not digging deep enough--uncovering a rare cause of acquired anemia.
- Saini N, Jacobson JO, Jha S, Saini V, Weinger R.
- Am J Hematol (2012 Apr) 87:413-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Hyperuricemic renal failure in nonhematologic solid tumors: a case report and review of the literature.
- Saini N, Pyo Lee K, Jha S, Patel S, Bonthu N, Kansagra A, Bhatia A, Martinez SE, Patel J, Altamimi S, Ghotb S.
- Case Rep Med (2012) 2012:314056. Abstract/Full Text