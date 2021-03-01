Teresa Jones, M.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
I am the program director for the Diabetes Complications program that includes basic, translational and clinical research on diabetic neuropathy, diabetic wound healing, and diabetic ketoacidosis.
The program also includes basic research on the mechanisms of tissue damage from hyperglycemia and the other metabolic changes of diabetes and clinical research with outcome measures for multiple diabetic complications. I am the project scientist for the Diabetic Foot Consortium that will develop biomarkers for diabetic foot ulcers; the program officer for the Preventing Early Renal Loss in Type 1 Diabetes (PERL) trial; the NIDDK project scientist for the Trial to Assess Chelation Therapy 2 (TACT2) trial; and the program director for SBIR/STTR research on diabetes complications in the division of DEM.
Research Programs
Bioengineering, Biotechnology, and Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, and Endocrine Diseases
Cutting-edge technologies and integrated approaches that treat and elucidate the underlying mechanisms of endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes.
Diabetes: Treatment, Prevention, & Complications
Basic and clinical studies aimed at addressing the prevention, treatment, and pathophysiology of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Committees & Working Groups
- Trans-NIH Medical Rehabilitation Coordinating Committee, NIDDK Representative
- Metabolic Disorders Steering Committee of the Biomarkers Consortium of the Foundation for NIH, Member
Select Experience
Investigator, Intramural Research Program, NIDDK, NIH, 1995-2003
Fellowship - Board Certified in Endocrinology and Metabolism, NIH, 1987-1989
Residency - Board Certified in Internal Medicine, University of Minnesota, 1983-1986
M.D., Northwestern University Honors Program in Medical Education, 1983