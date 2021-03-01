Teresa Jones, M.D.

I am the program director for the Diabetes Complications program that includes basic, translational and clinical research on diabetic neuropathy, diabetic wound healing, and diabetic ketoacidosis.

The program also includes basic research on the mechanisms of tissue damage from hyperglycemia and the other metabolic changes of diabetes and clinical research with outcome measures for multiple diabetic complications. I am the project scientist for the Diabetic Foot Consortium that will develop biomarkers for diabetic foot ulcers; the program officer for the Preventing Early Renal Loss in Type 1 Diabetes (PERL) trial; the NIDDK project scientist for the Trial to Assess Chelation Therapy 2 (TACT2) trial; and the program director for SBIR/STTR research on diabetes complications in the division of DEM.