Diabetes: Treatment, Prevention, & Complications
NIDDK Program Staff
- Beena Akolkar, Ph.D. Clinical research in the prevention and immunopathogenesis of Type 1 Diabetes and the genetics and genomics of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes
- Guillermo A. Arreaza-Rubín, M.D. Diabetes and endocrine disease bioengineering and glucose sensing
- Miranda Broadney, M.D., M.P.H. Pediatrics, Pediatric Endocrinology, Clinical Management of Diabetes Mellitus, Insulin Resistance, Pediatric Obesity
- Henry B. Burch, M.D. Clinical studies on the utilizing existing digital health technology for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes, clinical and basic science studies involving non-neoplastic disorders of the thyroid, clinical studies involving medical and novel dietary treatment of type 2 diabetes.
- Maureen Monaghan Center, Ph.D., CDCES Health Psychology, Behavioral Science, Clinical Management of Diabetes
- Shavon Artis Dickerson, Dr.P.H., M.P.H. Health Equity and Implementation Science
- Teresa Jones, M.D. Diabetic Foot Consortium, diabetic wound healing, diabetic neuropathy, basic and clinical research of diabetes complications involving multiple organ systems
- Jean M. Lawrence, Sc.D., M.P.H., M.S.S.A. Gestational diabetes; Type 2 diabetes; Application of electronic health records for research; Health systems research; Epidemiology
- Barbara Linder, M.D., Ph.D. Type 2 diabetes in children and youth; human studies of metabolic imprinting
- Saul Malozowski, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A. Neuroendocrinology of hypothalamic-pituitary axis, neuropeptide signaling and receptors; hormonal regulation of bone and mineral metabolism; HIV/AIDS-associated metabolic and endocrine dysfunction
- Karen L. Teff, Ph.D. Effects of bariatric surgery on diabetes and metabolism, clinical and basic science of hepatic metabolism and hypoglycemia, human sleep and diabetes
- Pamela L. Thornton, Ph.D.
Stakeholder Engagement Innovation Center for Advancing Health Equity in Type 2 Diabetes Research (U2C - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Limited Competition for the Continuation of HiLo: Pragmatic Trial of Higher versus Lower Serum Phosphate Targets in Patients Undergoing Hemodialysis Clinical Centers (UH3- Clinical Trial Required)
Limited Competition for the Continuation of the NIDDK Diabetic Foot Consortium - Clinical Research Units (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)
Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) Career Development Program (K12 Clinical Trial Optional)
PHS 2022-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC and FDA for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.
-
