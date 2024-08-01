Mari Kono, Ph.D.

Research Goal

My research goal is to understand the role of sphingolipid metabolism and signaling in physiology and diseases and to improve the methods to treat genetic disorders of sphingolipid metabolism.

Current Research

Sphingolipids are essential components of cell membrane and its metabolite sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) functions as a signaling molecule through G-protein coupled receptors of S1P (S1PR1-5). Cells constantly maintain the sphingolipid levels by a series of metabolic chemical reactions. Aberrant sphingolipid metabolism and signaling cause various diseases and developmental abnormalities and there is no cure at present.

As research tools, I create mouse and cultured cell models of sphingolipid metabolic disorders and reporter system that enables detecting S1PR activation. Genetically engineered models allow us to dissect the role of sphingolipid metabolism and signaling.

Gene therapy is a promising treatment for hereditary diseases. I aim to correct genetic mutation in disease mouse models by gene therapies and improve the method to treat sphingolipid metabolic disorders.