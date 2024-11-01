Jonathan Krakoff, M.D.
Professional Experience
- Endocrinology Fellowship, NIDDK, NIH, 1998–2002
- Internal Medicine Residency, Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, 1988–1992
- M.D., New York University School of Medicine, 1989
Research Goal
Our ultimate goal is to understand the etiology of alterations in energy balance to help prevent weight gain or maintain weight loss.
Current Research
Our unit investigates the etiology of type 2 diabetes and obesity, primarily by focusing on issues that affect energy balance. Our studies focus on both enery expenditure and energy intake.
Applying our Research
Obesity and type 2 diabetes are growing public health concerns. By understanding what factors are important in helping individuals gain or lose weight, our research will have an important impact on human health. Prevention and treatment of obesity will prevent numerous chronic health problems such as diabetes, cancer, sleep apnea, and liver disease.
Need for Further Study
The role of the brain in regulating food intake needs further study.
Select Publications
- Endocannabinoid Anandamide Mediates the Effect of Skeletal Muscle Sphingomyelins on Human Energy Expenditure.
- Heinitz S, Basolo A, Piomelli D, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Oct 1) 103:3757-3766. Abstract/Full Text
- Exenatide has a pronounced effect on energy intake but not energy expenditure in non-diabetic subjects with obesity: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.
- Basolo A, Burkholder J, Osgood K, Graham A, Bundrick S, Frankl J, Piaggi P, Thearle MS, Krakoff J.
- Metabolism (2018 Aug) 85:116-125. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
We are interested in what allows people to gain or lose weight. We are particularly interested in how this relates to their development of type 2 diabetes. We are trying to understand what controls metabolism (how much a body uses) and food intake.