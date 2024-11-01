Jonathan Krakoff, M.D.

Research Goal

Our ultimate goal is to understand the etiology of alterations in energy balance to help prevent weight gain or maintain weight loss.

Current Research

Our unit investigates the etiology of type 2 diabetes and obesity, primarily by focusing on issues that affect energy balance. Our studies focus on both enery expenditure and energy intake.

Applying our Research

Obesity and type 2 diabetes are growing public health concerns. By understanding what factors are important in helping individuals gain or lose weight, our research will have an important impact on human health. Prevention and treatment of obesity will prevent numerous chronic health problems such as diabetes, cancer, sleep apnea, and liver disease.

Need for Further Study

The role of the brain in regulating food intake needs further study.