Jonathan Krakoff, M.D.
Section Chief, Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section: Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Endocannabinoid Anandamide Mediates the Effect of Skeletal Muscle Sphingomyelins on Human Energy Expenditure.
- Heinitz S, Basolo A, Piomelli D, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Oct 1) 103:3757-3766. Abstract/Full Text
- Exenatide has a pronounced effect on energy intake but not energy expenditure in non-diabetic subjects with obesity: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.
- Basolo A, Burkholder J, Osgood K, Graham A, Bundrick S, Frankl J, Piaggi P, Thearle MS, Krakoff J.
- Metabolism (2018 Aug) 85:116-125. Abstract/Full Text
- Norepinephrine and T4 Are Predictors of Fat Mass Gain in Humans With Cold-Induced Brown Adipose Tissue Activation.
- Begaye B, Piaggi P, Thearle MS, Haskie K, Walter M, Schlögl M, Bonfiglio S, Krakoff J, Vinales KL.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Jul 1) 103:2689-2697. Abstract/Full Text
- One-Hour Plasma Glucose Compared With Two-Hour Plasma Glucose in Relation to Diabetic Retinopathy in American Indians.
- Paddock E, Looker HC, Piaggi P, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Diabetes Care (2018 Jun) 41:1212-1217. Abstract/Full Text
- Response of skeletal muscle UCP2-expression during metabolic adaptation to caloric restriction.
- Heinitz S, Piaggi P, Yang S, Bonfiglio S, Steel J, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2018 Jun) 42:974-984. Abstract/Full Text
- Deviations in energy sensing predict long-term weight change in overweight Native Americans.
- Basolo A, Votruba SB, Heinitz S, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Metabolism (2018 May) 82:65-71. Abstract/Full Text
- High Fat and Sugar Consumption During Ad Libitum Intake Predicts Weight Gain.
- Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Ibrahim M, Venti C, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Apr) 26:689-695. Abstract/Full Text
- Depressive symptoms and poorer performance on the Stroop Task are associated with weight gain.
- Stinson EJ, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Physiol Behav (2018 Mar 15) 186:25-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Peripheral Endocannabinoids Associated With Energy Expenditure in Native Americans of Southwestern Heritage.
- Heinitz S, Basolo A, Piaggi P, Piomelli D, Jumpertz von Schwartzenberg R, Krakoff J.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Mar 1) 103:1077-1087. Abstract/Full Text
- Cycling Efficiency During Incremental Cycle Ergometry After 24 Hours of Overfeeding or Fasting.
- Vinales KL, Schlögl M, Reinhardt M, Thearle MS, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Feb) 26:368-377. Abstract/Full Text
- Energy expenditure in the etiology of human obesity: spendthrift and thrifty metabolic phenotypes and energy-sensing mechanisms.
- Piaggi P, Vinales KL, Basolo A, Santini F, Krakoff J.
- J Endocrinol Invest (2018 Jan) 41:83-89. Abstract/Full Text
- Energy Expenditure and Hormone Responses in Humans After Overeating High-Fructose Corn Syrup Versus Whole-Wheat Foods.
- Ibrahim M, Bonfiglio S, Schlögl M, Vinales KL, Piaggi P, Venti C, Walter M, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Jan) 26:141-149. Abstract/Full Text
- Autoantibodies against PFDN2 are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes: A case-control study.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
- Diabetes Metab Res Rev (2017 Nov) 33. Abstract/Full Text
- Specific skeletal muscle sphingolipid compounds in energy expenditure regulation and weight gain in Native Americans of Southwestern heritage.
- Heinitz S, Piaggi P, Vinales KL, Basolo A, Spranger J, Piomelli D, Krakoff J, Jumpertz von Schwartzenberg R.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2017 Oct) 41:1585-1593. Abstract/Full Text
- One-hour and two-hour postload plasma glucose concentrations are comparable predictors of type 2 diabetes mellitus in Southwestern Native Americans.
- Paddock E, Hohenadel MG, Piaggi P, Vijayakumar P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Diabetologia (2017 Sep) 60:1704-1711. Abstract/Full Text
- A Genome-Wide Association Study Using a Custom Genotyping Array Identifies Variants in GPR158 Associated With Reduced Energy Expenditure in American Indians.
- Piaggi P, Masindova I, Muller YL, Mercader J, Wiessner GB, Chen P, SIGMA Type 2 Diabetes Consortium., Kobes S, Hsueh WC, Mongalo M, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Hanson RL, Bogardus C, Baier LJ.
- Diabetes (2017 Aug) 66:2284-2295. Abstract/Full Text
- A Novel Approach to Predict 24-Hour Energy Expenditure Based on Hematologic Volumes: Development and Validation of Models Comparable to Mifflin-St Jeor and Body Composition Models.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Krakoff J.
- J Acad Nutr Diet (2017 Aug) 117:1177-1187. Abstract/Full Text
- The obese brain as a heritable phenotype: a combined morphometry and twin study.
- Weise CM, Piaggi P, Reinhardt M, Chen K, Savage CR, Krakoff J, Pleger B.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2017 Mar) 41:458-466. Abstract/Full Text
- The Consistency in Macronutrient Oxidation and the Role for Epinephrine in the Response to Fasting and Overfeeding.
- Vinales KL, Schlögl M, Piaggi P, Hohenadel M, Graham A, Bonfiglio S, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2017 Jan 1) 102:279-289. Abstract/Full Text
- In Vitro lipolysis is associated with whole-body lipid oxidation and weight gain in humans.
- Frankl J, Piaggi P, Foley JE, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2017 Jan) 25:207-214. Abstract/Full Text
- Higher insulin and higher body fat via leptin are associated with disadvantageous decisions in the Iowa gambling task.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Burkholder JE, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Physiol Behav (2016 Dec 1) 167:392-398. Abstract/Full Text
- Deactivation of the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex in Prader-Willi syndrome after meal consumption.
- Reinhardt M, Parigi AD, Chen K, Reiman EM, Thiyyagura P, Krakoff J, Hohenadel MG, Le DS, Weise CM.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2016 Sep) 40:1360-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Non-hematopoietic effects of endogenous erythropoietin on lean mass and body weight regulation.
- Reinhardt M, Dey S, Tom Noguchi C, Zhang Y, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2016 Jul) 24:1530-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Lower core body temperature and greater body fat are components of a human thrifty phenotype.
- Reinhardt M, Schlögl M, Bonfiglio S, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2016 May) 40:754-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Perceived stress and anhedonia predict short-and long-term weight change, respectively, in healthy adults.
- Ibrahim M, Thearle MS, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Eat Behav (2016 Apr) 21:214-9. Abstract/Full Text
- T-cell receptor repertoire variation may be associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus in humans.
- Frankl JA, Thearle MS, Desmarais C, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
- Diabetes Metab Res Rev (2016 Mar) 32:297-307. Abstract/Full Text
- Use of a High-Density Protein Microarray to Identify Autoantibodies in Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and an HLA Background Associated with Reduced Insulin Secretion.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Bucci J, Thio G, Hohenadel MG, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
- PLoS One (2015) 10:e0143551. Abstract/Full Text
- Energy Expenditure Responses to Fasting and Overfeeding Identify Phenotypes Associated With Weight Change.
- Schlögl M, Piaggi P, Pannacciuli N, Bonfiglio SM, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Diabetes (2015 Nov) 64:3680-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The effect of differing patterns of childhood body mass index gain on adult physiology in American Indians.
- Thearle MS, Votruba SB, Piaggi P, Muller YL, Hanson RL, Baier LJ, Knowler W, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2015 Sep) 23:1872-80. Abstract/Full Text
- A Human Thrifty Phenotype Associated With Less Weight Loss During Caloric Restriction.
- Reinhardt M, Thearle MS, Ibrahim M, Hohenadel MG, Bogardus C, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Diabetes (2015 Aug) 64:2859-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Higher Daily Energy Expenditure and Respiratory Quotient, Rather Than Fat-Free Mass, Independently Determine Greater ad Libitum Overeating.
- Piaggi P, Thearle MS, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2015 Aug) 100:3011-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Increased 24-hour ad libitum food intake is associated with lower plasma irisin concentrations the following morning in adult humans.
- Schlögl M, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Walter M, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Appetite (2015 Jul) 90:154-9. Abstract/Full Text
- A potential role for the midbrain in integrating fat-free mass determined energy needs: An H2 (15) O PET study.
- Weise CM, Thiyyagura P, Reiman EM, Chen K, Krakoff J.
- Hum Brain Mapp (2015 Jun) 36:2406-15. Abstract/Full Text
- Fasting hyperglycemia predicts lower rates of weight gain by increased energy expenditure and fat oxidation rate.
- Piaggi P, Thearle MS, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2015 Mar) 100:1078-87. Abstract/Full Text
- A post-mortem stereological study of striatal cell number in human obesity.
- Weise CM, Mouton PR, Eschbacher J, Coons SW, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2015 Jan) 23:100-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Perseveration augments the effects of cognitive restraint on ad libitum food intake in adults seeking weight loss.
- Graham AL, Gluck ME, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Appetite (2014 Nov) 82:78-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Weight maintenance from young adult weight predicts better health outcomes.
- Votruba SB, Thearle MS, Piaggi P, Knowler WC, Hanson RL, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2014 Nov) 22:2361-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Brain-derived neurotrophic factor in human subjects with function-altering melanocortin-4 receptor variants.
- Hohenadel MG, Thearle MS, Grice BA, Huang H, Dai MH, Tao YX, Hunter LA, Palaguachi GI, Mou Z, Kim RC, Tsang MM, Haack K, Voruganti VS, Cole SA, Butte NF, Comuzzie AG, Muller YL, Baier LJ, Krakoff J, Knowler WC, Yanovski JA, Han JC.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2014 Aug) 38:1068-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Soda consumption during ad libitum food intake predicts weight change.
- Bundrick SC, Thearle MS, Venti CA, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- J Acad Nutr Diet (2014 Mar) 114:444-449. Abstract/Full Text
- Body composition and energy expenditure predict ad-libitum food and macronutrient intake in humans.
- Weise CM, Hohenadel MG, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2014 Feb) 38:243-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Lower "awake and fed thermogenesis" predicts future weight gain in subjects with abdominal adiposity.
- Piaggi P, Krakoff J, Bogardus C, Thearle MS.
- Diabetes (2013 Dec) 62:4043-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Overfeeding over 24 hours does not activate brown adipose tissue in humans.
- Schlögl M, Piaggi P, Thiyyagura P, Reiman EM, Chen K, Lutrin C, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2013 Dec) 98:E1956-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Adipose tissue expression of adipose (WDTC1) gene is associated with lower fat mass and enhanced insulin sensitivity in humans.
- Galgani JE, Kelley DE, Albu JB, Krakoff J, Smith SR, Bray GA, Ravussin E, Look AHEAD Adipose Research Group..
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2013 Nov) 21:2244-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Extent and determinants of thermogenic responses to 24 hours of fasting, energy balance, and five different overfeeding diets in humans.
- Thearle MS, Pannacciulli N, Bonfiglio S, Pacak K, Krakoff J.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2013 Jul) 98:2791-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Serum uric acid predicts both current and future components of the metabolic syndrome.
- Osgood K, Krakoff J, Thearle M.
- Metab Syndr Relat Disord (2013 Jun) 11:157-62. Abstract/Full Text
- Lower energy expenditure predicts long-term increases in weight and fat mass.
- Piaggi P, Thearle MS, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2013 Apr) 98:E703-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Fat-free body mass but not fat mass is associated with reduced gray matter volume of cortical brain regions implicated in autonomic and homeostatic regulation.
- Weise CM, Thiyyagura P, Reiman EM, Chen K, Krakoff J.
- Neuroimage (2013 Jan 1) 64:712-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Variants in the LEPR gene are nominally associated with higher BMI and lower 24-h energy expenditure in Pima Indians.
- Traurig MT, Perez JM, Ma L, Bian L, Kobes S, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Krakoff JA, Bogardus C, Baier LJ.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2012 Dec) 20:2426-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Measurement of ad libitum food intake, physical activity, and sedentary time in response to overfeeding.
- He J, Votruba S, Pomeroy J, Bonfiglio S, Krakoff J.
- PLoS One (2012) 7:e36225. Abstract/Full Text
- Associations of fatty acids in cerebrospinal fluid with peripheral glucose concentrations and energy metabolism.
- Jumpertz R, Guijarro A, Pratley RE, Mason CC, Piomelli D, Krakoff J.
- PLoS One (2012) 7:e41503. Abstract/Full Text