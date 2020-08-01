Sheila Kumar, M.D., M.S.
Staff Clinican: Gastroenterology Section, Digestive Disease Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Clinical Research, Epidemiology
Professional Experience
- M.S. in Epidemiology and Clinical Research, Department of Health Research and Policy, Stanford University School of Medicine, 2013-2014
- Fellow, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, 2011-2014
- Research Fellow (Pancreas), Pancreas Cancer Genetics and Prevention Program, Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases, Department of Medicine, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, 2010-2011
- Intern and Resident, Department of Medicine, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, 2007-2010
- M.D., Yale University School of Medicine, 2003-2007
- B.A. with Honors, Johns Hopkins University, 1999-2003
Current Research
My research interests include colon cancer (epidemiology and genetics), and outcomes research.
Select Publications
- Absence of pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia predicts poor survival after resection of pancreatic cancer.
- Hassid BG, Lucas AL, Salomao M, Weng C, Liu F, Khanna LG, Kumar S, Hwang C, Chabot JA, Frucht H.
- Pancreas (2014 Oct) 43:1073-7. Abstract/Full Text
- BRCA1 and BRCA2 germline mutations are frequently demonstrated in both high-risk pancreatic cancer screening and pancreatic cancer cohorts.
- Lucas AL, Frado LE, Hwang C, Kumar S, Khanna LG, Levinson EJ, Chabot JA, Chung WK, Frucht H.
- Cancer (2014 Jul 1) 120:1960-7. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I have been involved in studies looking at novel types of colonic polyps, endoscopic withdrawal time, and physician attitudes towards new techniques.