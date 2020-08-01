  1. Home
Sheila Kumar, M.D., M.S.

Photo of Sheila Kumar
Staff Clinican: Gastroenterology Section, Digestive Disease Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Clinical Research, Epidemiology
301-496-9730

Professional Experience

  • M.S. in Epidemiology and Clinical Research, Department of Health Research and Policy, Stanford University School of Medicine, 2013-2014
  • Fellow, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, 2011-2014
  • Research Fellow (Pancreas), Pancreas Cancer Genetics and Prevention Program, Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases, Department of Medicine, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, 2010-2011
  • Intern and Resident, Department of Medicine, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, 2007-2010
  • M.D., Yale University School of Medicine, 2003-2007
  • B.A. with Honors, Johns Hopkins University, 1999-2003

Current Research

My research interests include colon cancer (epidemiology and genetics), and outcomes research.

Select Publications

Absence of pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia predicts poor survival after resection of pancreatic cancer.
Hassid BG, Lucas AL, Salomao M, Weng C, Liu F, Khanna LG, Kumar S, Hwang C, Chabot JA, Frucht H.
Pancreas (2014 Oct) 43:1073-7. Abstract/Full Text
BRCA1 and BRCA2 germline mutations are frequently demonstrated in both high-risk pancreatic cancer screening and pancreatic cancer cohorts.
Lucas AL, Frado LE, Hwang C, Kumar S, Khanna LG, Levinson EJ, Chabot JA, Chung WK, Frucht H.
Cancer (2014 Jul 1) 120:1960-7. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language

I have been involved in studies looking at novel types of colonic polyps, endoscopic withdrawal time, and physician attitudes towards new techniques.