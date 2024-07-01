Sheila Kumar, M.D., M.S.
- Associate Research Physician: Gastroenterology Section, Digestive Disease Branch
- Director: University of Maryland/NIH Clinical Scholars Gastroenterology Fellowship Program
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Clinical Research, Epidemiology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- No evidence of ongoing HIV replication or compartmentalization in tissues during combination antiretroviral therapy: Implications for HIV eradication.
- Bozzi G, Simonetti FR, Watters SA, Anderson EM, Gouzoulis M, Kearney MF, Rote P, Lange C, Shao W, Gorelick R, Fullmer B, Kumar S, Wank S, Hewitt S, Kleiner DE, Hattori J, Bale MJ, Hill S, Bell J, Rehm C, Grossman Z, Yarchoan R, Uldrick T, Maldarelli F.
- Sci Adv (2019 Sep) 5:eaav2045. Abstract/Full Text
- Benralizumab for PDGFRA-Negative Hypereosinophilic Syndrome.
- Kuang FL, Legrand F, Makiya M, Ware J, Wetzler L, Brown T, Magee T, Piligian B, Yoon P, Ellis JH, Sun X, Panch SR, Powers A, Alao H, Kumar S, Quezado M, Yan L, Lee N, Kolbeck R, Newbold P, Goldman M, Fay MP, Khoury P, Maric I, Klion AD.
- N Engl J Med (2019 Apr 4) 380:1336-1346. Abstract/Full Text
- Adenoma miss rates associated with a 3-minute versus 6-minute colonoscopy withdrawal time: a prospective, randomized trial.
- Kumar S, Thosani N, Ladabaum U, Friedland S, Chen AM, Kochar R, Banerjee S.
- Gastrointest Endosc (2017 Jun) 85:1273-1280. Abstract/Full Text
- The Association Between Helicobacter pylori Infection and Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.
- Tang DM, Kumar S.
- Curr Gastroenterol Rep (2017 Feb) 19:5. Abstract/Full Text
- Absence of pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia predicts poor survival after resection of pancreatic cancer.
- Hassid BG, Lucas AL, Salomao M, Weng C, Liu F, Khanna LG, Kumar S, Hwang C, Chabot JA, Frucht H.
- Pancreas (2014 Oct) 43:1073-7. Abstract/Full Text
- BRCA1 and BRCA2 germline mutations are frequently demonstrated in both high-risk pancreatic cancer screening and pancreatic cancer cohorts.
- Lucas AL, Frado LE, Hwang C, Kumar S, Khanna LG, Levinson EJ, Chabot JA, Chung WK, Frucht H.
- Cancer (2014 Jul 1) 120:1960-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Response:
- Kumar S, Gunaratnam N, Ladabaum U.
- Gastrointest Endosc (2014 Jun) 79:1031-2. Abstract/Full Text
- Optical biopsy of sessile serrated adenomas: do these lesions resemble hyperplastic polyps under narrow-band imaging?
- Kumar S, Fioritto A, Mitani A, Desai M, Gunaratnam N, Ladabaum U.
- Gastrointest Endosc (2013 Dec) 78:902-909. Abstract/Full Text
- High prevalence of BRCA1 and BRCA2 germline mutations with loss of heterozygosity in a series of resected pancreatic adenocarcinoma and other neoplastic lesions.
- Lucas AL, Shakya R, Lipsyc MD, Mitchel EB, Kumar S, Hwang C, Deng L, Devoe C, Chabot JA, Szabolcs M, Ludwig T, Chung WK, Frucht H.
- Clin Cancer Res (2013 Jul 1) 19:3396-403. Abstract/Full Text
- Review of the safety and efficacy of ustekinumab.
- Scherl EJ, Kumar S, Warren RU.
- Therap Adv Gastroenterol (2010 Sep) 3:321-8. Abstract/Full Text
