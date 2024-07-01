U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Sheila Kumar, M.D., M.S.
  5. Publications
Go to Staff Directory home
Sheila Kumar, M.D., M.S.
Sheila Kumar.
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Clinical Research, Epidemiology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

No evidence of ongoing HIV replication or compartmentalization in tissues during combination antiretroviral therapy: Implications for HIV eradication.
Bozzi G, Simonetti FR, Watters SA, Anderson EM, Gouzoulis M, Kearney MF, Rote P, Lange C, Shao W, Gorelick R, Fullmer B, Kumar S, Wank S, Hewitt S, Kleiner DE, Hattori J, Bale MJ, Hill S, Bell J, Rehm C, Grossman Z, Yarchoan R, Uldrick T, Maldarelli F.
Sci Adv (2019 Sep) 5:eaav2045. Abstract/Full Text
Benralizumab for PDGFRA-Negative Hypereosinophilic Syndrome.
Kuang FL, Legrand F, Makiya M, Ware J, Wetzler L, Brown T, Magee T, Piligian B, Yoon P, Ellis JH, Sun X, Panch SR, Powers A, Alao H, Kumar S, Quezado M, Yan L, Lee N, Kolbeck R, Newbold P, Goldman M, Fay MP, Khoury P, Maric I, Klion AD.
N Engl J Med (2019 Apr 4) 380:1336-1346. Abstract/Full Text
Adenoma miss rates associated with a 3-minute versus 6-minute colonoscopy withdrawal time: a prospective, randomized trial.
Kumar S, Thosani N, Ladabaum U, Friedland S, Chen AM, Kochar R, Banerjee S.
Gastrointest Endosc (2017 Jun) 85:1273-1280. Abstract/Full Text
The Association Between Helicobacter pylori Infection and Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.
Tang DM, Kumar S.
Curr Gastroenterol Rep (2017 Feb) 19:5. Abstract/Full Text
Absence of pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia predicts poor survival after resection of pancreatic cancer.
Hassid BG, Lucas AL, Salomao M, Weng C, Liu F, Khanna LG, Kumar S, Hwang C, Chabot JA, Frucht H.
Pancreas (2014 Oct) 43:1073-7. Abstract/Full Text
BRCA1 and BRCA2 germline mutations are frequently demonstrated in both high-risk pancreatic cancer screening and pancreatic cancer cohorts.
Lucas AL, Frado LE, Hwang C, Kumar S, Khanna LG, Levinson EJ, Chabot JA, Chung WK, Frucht H.
Cancer (2014 Jul 1) 120:1960-7. Abstract/Full Text
Response:
Kumar S, Gunaratnam N, Ladabaum U.
Gastrointest Endosc (2014 Jun) 79:1031-2. Abstract/Full Text
Optical biopsy of sessile serrated adenomas: do these lesions resemble hyperplastic polyps under narrow-band imaging?
Kumar S, Fioritto A, Mitani A, Desai M, Gunaratnam N, Ladabaum U.
Gastrointest Endosc (2013 Dec) 78:902-909. Abstract/Full Text
High prevalence of BRCA1 and BRCA2 germline mutations with loss of heterozygosity in a series of resected pancreatic adenocarcinoma and other neoplastic lesions.
Lucas AL, Shakya R, Lipsyc MD, Mitchel EB, Kumar S, Hwang C, Deng L, Devoe C, Chabot JA, Szabolcs M, Ludwig T, Chung WK, Frucht H.
Clin Cancer Res (2013 Jul 1) 19:3396-403. Abstract/Full Text
Review of the safety and efficacy of ustekinumab.
Scherl EJ, Kumar S, Warren RU.
Therap Adv Gastroenterol (2010 Sep) 3:321-8. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed July 2024