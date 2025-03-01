Hye Kyung Lee, Ph.D.
Associate Scientist: Genetics and Physiology Section, Laboratory of Cell & Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Genetics and Genomics, Computational Biology, Developmental Biology, Systems Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Machine Learning to Identify Critical Biomarker Profiles in New SARS-CoV-2 Variants.
- Schatz C, Knabl L, Lee HK, Seeboeck R, von Laer D, Lafon E, Borena W, Mangge H, Prüller F, Qerimi A, Wilflingseder D, Posch W, Haybaeck J.
- Microorganisms (2024 Apr 15) 12. Abstract/Full Text
- Cell-specific and shared regulatory elements control a multigene locus active in mammary and salivary glands.
- Lee HK, Willi M, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Commun (2023 Aug 17) 14:4992. Abstract/Full Text
- circRNA-sponging: a pipeline for extensive analysis of circRNA expression and their role in miRNA sponging.
- Hoffmann M, Schwartz L, Ciora OA, Trummer N, Willruth LL, Jankowski J, Lee HK, Baumbach J, Furth PA, Hennighausen L, List M.
- Bioinform Adv (2023) 3:vbad093. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of immune responses in patients with CLL after heterologous COVID-19 vaccination.
- Lee HK, Hoechstetter MA, Buchner M, Pham TT, Huh JW, Müller K, Zange S, von Buttlar H, Girl P, Wölfel R, Brandmeier L, Pfeuffer L, Furth PA, Wendtner CM, Hennighausen L.
- Blood Adv (2023 May 23) 7:2214-2227. Abstract/Full Text
- TF-Prioritizer: a Java pipeline to prioritize condition-specific transcription factors.
- Hoffmann M, Trummer N, Schwartz L, Jankowski J, Lee HK, Willruth LL, Lazareva O, Yuan K, Baumgarten N, Schmidt F, Baumbach J, Schulz MH, Blumenthal DB, Hennighausen L, List M.
- Gigascience (2022 Dec 28) 12. Abstract/Full Text
- Limited cross-variant immune response from SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2 in naïve but not previously infected outpatients.
- Lee HK, Knabl L, Walter M, Furth PA, Hennighausen L.
- iScience (2022 Nov 18) 25:105369. Abstract/Full Text
- Immune transcriptome and antibody response in adult-onset Still's disease with mild flare following administration of mRNA vaccine BNT162b2.
- Knabl L, Lee HK, Walter M, Furth PA, Hennighausen L.
- Rheumatology (Oxford) (2022 Oct 6) 61:e305-e307. Abstract/Full Text
- Heterologous ChAdOx1-BNT162b2 vaccination in Korean cohort induces robust immune and antibody responses that includes Omicron.
- Lee HK, Go J, Sung H, Kim SW, Walter M, Knabl L, Furth PA, Hennighausen L, Huh JW.
- iScience (2022 Jun 17) 25:104473. Abstract/Full Text
- Prior Vaccination Exceeds Prior Infection in Eliciting Innate and Humoral Immune Responses in Omicron Infected Outpatients.
- Lee HK, Knabl L, Walter M, Knabl L Sr, Dai Y, Füßl M, Caf Y, Jeller C, Knabl P, Obermoser M, Baurecht C, Kaiser N, Zabernigg A, Wurdinger GM, Furth PA, Hennighausen L.
- Front Immunol (2022) 13:916686. Abstract/Full Text
- mRNA vaccination in octogenarians 15 and 20 months after recovery from COVID-19 elicits robust immune and antibody responses that include Omicron.
- Lee HK, Knabl L, Moliva JI, Knabl L Sr, Werner AP, Boyoglu-Barnum S, Kapferer S, Pateter B, Walter M, Sullivan NJ, Furth PA, Hennighausen L.
- Cell Rep (2022 Apr 12) 39:110680. Abstract/Full Text
- Immune transcriptome analysis of COVID-19 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants carrying the E484K escape mutation identifies a distinct gene module.
- Lee HK, Knabl L, Knabl L Sr, Wieser M, Mur A, Zabernigg A, Schumacher J, Kapferer S, Kaiser N, Furth PA, Hennighausen L.
- Sci Rep (2022 Feb 18) 12:2784. Abstract/Full Text
- BNT162b2 vaccination enhances interferon-JAK-STAT-regulated antiviral programs in COVID-19 patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant.
- Knabl L, Lee HK, Wieser M, Mur A, Zabernigg A, Knabl L Sr, Rauch S, Bock M, Schumacher J, Kaiser N, Furth PA, Hennighausen L.
- Commun Med (Lond) (2022) 2. Abstract/Full Text
- JAK inhibitors dampen activation of interferon-activated transcriptomes and the SARS-CoV-2 receptor ACE2 in human renal proximal tubules.
- Jankowski J, Lee HK, Wilflingseder J, Hennighausen L.
- iScience (2021 Aug 20) 24:102928. Abstract/Full Text
- JAK inhibitors dampen activation of interferon-stimulated transcription of ACE2 isoforms in human airway epithelial cells.
- Lee HK, Jung O, Hennighausen L.
- Commun Biol (2021 Jun 2) 4:654. Abstract/Full Text
- Redundant and non-redundant cytokine-activated enhancers control Csn1s2b expression in the lactating mouse mammary gland.
- Lee HK, Willi M, Kuhns T, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Commun (2021 Apr 14) 12:2239. Abstract/Full Text
- Immune transcriptomes of highly exposed SARS-CoV-2 asymptomatic seropositive versus seronegative individuals from the Ischgl community.
- Lee HK, Knabl L, Pipperger L, Volland A, Furth PA, Kang K, Smith HE, Knabl L Sr, Bellmann R, Bernhard C, Kaiser N, Gänzer H, Ströhle M, Walser A, von Laer D, Hennighausen L.
- Sci Rep (2021 Feb 19) 11:4243. Abstract/Full Text
- Enhancer and super-enhancer dynamics in repair after ischemic acute kidney injury.
- Wilflingseder J, Willi M, Lee HK, Olauson H, Jankowski J, Ichimura T, Erben R, Valerius MT, Hennighausen L, Bonventre JV.
- Nat Commun (2020 Jul 7) 11:3383. Abstract/Full Text
- Cytosine base editor 4 but not adenine base editor generates off-target mutations in mouse embryos.
- Lee HK, Smith HE, Liu C, Willi M, Hennighausen L.
- Commun Biol (2020 Jan 9) 3:19. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting fidelity of adenine and cytosine base editors in mouse embryos.
- Lee HK, Willi M, Miller SM, Kim S, Liu C, Liu DR, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Commun (2018 Nov 15) 9:4804. Abstract/Full Text
- CRISPR/Cas9 targeting events cause complex deletions and insertions at 17 sites in the mouse genome.
- Shin HY, Wang C, Lee HK, Yoo KH, Zeng X, Kuhns T, Yang CM, Mohr T, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Commun (2017 May 31) 8:15464. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed March 2025