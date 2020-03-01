Section of Genetics and Physiology
of the Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology
Lothar Hennighausen, Ph.D.
Section Chieflotharh@mail.nih.gov
Exploring how cytokines control the mammary genome. Understanding gene regulation through genome-wide biochemical studies and advanced genome editing.
Select Publications
- CRISPR/Cas9 targeting events cause complex deletions and insertions at 17 sites in the mouse genome.
- Shin HY, Wang C, Lee HK, Yoo KH, Zeng X, Kuhns T, Yang CM, Mohr T, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Commun (2017 May 31) 8:15464. Abstract/Full Text
- Hierarchy within the mammary STAT5-driven Wap super-enhancer.
- Shin HY, Willi M, HyunYoo K, Zeng X, Wang C, Metser G, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Genet (2016 Aug) 48:904-911. Abstract/Full Text