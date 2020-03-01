  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology
  6. Section of Genetics and Physiology

Section of Genetics and Physiology

of the Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology

Photo of Lothar Hennighausen Lothar Hennighausen, Ph.D.

Section Chief

lotharh@mail.nih.gov
Exploring how cytokines control the mammary genome. Understanding gene regulation through genome-wide biochemical studies and advanced genome editing.
About Our Research

Select Publications

CRISPR/Cas9 targeting events cause complex deletions and insertions at 17 sites in the mouse genome.
Shin HY, Wang C, Lee HK, Yoo KH, Zeng X, Kuhns T, Yang CM, Mohr T, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
Nat Commun (2017 May 31) 8:15464. Abstract/Full Text
Hierarchy within the mammary STAT5-driven Wap super-enhancer.
Shin HY, Willi M, HyunYoo K, Zeng X, Wang C, Metser G, Hennighausen L.
Nat Genet (2016 Aug) 48:904-911. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications

Lab Members

Laboratory of Genetics and Physiology team photo.
View Our Lab Members
Research Materials