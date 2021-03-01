Ellen Leschek, M.D.

I am the project scientist for the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC) study, an observational study to examine the long-term effects of the original Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) interventions on diabetes complications as well as the long-term effects of type 1 diabetes. I am also the project scientist for the Restoring Insulin Secretion (RISE) Consortium, a multi-center network of investigators testing interventions designed to preserve or improve β-cell function in prediabetes or early type 2 diabetes. As the project scientist for EDIC and RISE, I assist the Steering Committees in carrying out the studies and provide scientific support to the study group, including protocol development, quality control, interim data monitoring, final data analysis, preparation of publications and overall performance monitoring.

I am the program director for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet, a large international clinical trial network that performs studies addressing the prevention of and early intervention in type 1 diabetes, as well as the natural history of this disease. I am also the program director for the Rare and Atypical DIAbetes NeTwork (RADIANT), a large network of clinical sites that identify and study individuals with atypical forms of diabetes to better inform the study of type 2 diabetes. As the program director for TrialNet and RADIANT, I oversee administrative and budgetary issues associated with the consortia, and I serve as the executive secretary for the TrialNet Data and Safety Monitoring Board, the TrialNet External Evaluation Panel and the RADIANT Observational Study Monitoring Board.

