Ellen Leschek, M.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
I am the project scientist for the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC) study, an observational study to examine the long-term effects of the original Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) interventions on diabetes complications as well as the long-term effects of type 1 diabetes. I am also the project scientist for the Restoring Insulin Secretion (RISE) Consortium, a multi-center network of investigators testing interventions designed to preserve or improve β-cell function in prediabetes or early type 2 diabetes. As the project scientist for EDIC and RISE, I assist the Steering Committees in carrying out the studies and provide scientific support to the study group, including protocol development, quality control, interim data monitoring, final data analysis, preparation of publications and overall performance monitoring.
I am the program director for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet, a large international clinical trial network that performs studies addressing the prevention of and early intervention in type 1 diabetes, as well as the natural history of this disease. I am also the program director for the Rare and Atypical DIAbetes NeTwork (RADIANT), a large network of clinical sites that identify and study individuals with atypical forms of diabetes to better inform the study of type 2 diabetes. As the program director for TrialNet and RADIANT, I oversee administrative and budgetary issues associated with the consortia, and I serve as the executive secretary for the TrialNet Data and Safety Monitoring Board, the TrialNet External Evaluation Panel and the RADIANT Observational Study Monitoring Board.
My responsibilities also include membership on the NIH Interagency Coordinating Committee on Human Growth Hormone and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. In this capacity, I review all deaths occurring in members of the cohort treated with cadaverine hGH through the National Hormone Pituitary Program. I serve as a member of the NIDDK Clinical Studies Working Group and of the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases Clinical Working Group. I am also a member of the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases Clinical Trial Oversight Committee. In addition, I am a special volunteer for the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic where I evaluate and treat pediatric endocrinology patients and train NICHD’s pediatric endocrinology fellows.
Research Programs
Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes
Determinants, etiology, progression, prevention, and treatment of type 1 diabetes in children and adults.
Diabetes, Endocrine, & Metabolic Disease Translational Research
Studies that translate scientific findings into practice to enhance human health of those with, or at risk for, metabolic disease.
Committees & Working Groups
- NIH Interagency Coordinating Committee on Human Growth Hormone and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Member
- NIDDK Clinical Studies Working Group, Member
- DEM Clinical Studies Working Group, Member
- Trans-NIH Biomarkers in Pediatric Therapeutics Special Interest Group, Diabetes Working Group Chair
- DEM Clinical Trial Oversight Committee, Member
Select Experience
Clinical Associate, Developmental Endocrinology Branch, NICHD, NIH, 1995-2003
Pediatric Endocrinology Fellowship, Developmental Endocrinology Branch, NICHD, NIH, 1992-1995
Pediatric Residency, Medical Center of Delaware, 1988-1991
M.D., The George Washington University School of Medicine, 1988