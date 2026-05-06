Diabetes, Endocrine, & Metabolic Disease Translational Research

The Diabetes, Endocrine, and Metabolic Disease Translational Research program promotes studies to advance basic science towards practical applications leading to improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of interest to the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases at the NIDDK such as obesity, type 1 and type 2 diabetes and related aspects of endocrinology and metabolism, other metabolic disorders, and specific aspects of cystic fibrosis. The program encourages efforts to develop the sound evidence base needed to advance proteomic, metabolomic, genomic, epigenomic, and other ‘omic findings towards applications to clinical studies, such as for precision medicine. Additionally, this program encompasses the development of the necessary supporting technologies to accomplish those goals. Studies that fall within this program may include: the identification of genes and epigenetic factors that influence variable pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic responses to therapeutic agents; systems biology approaches to determine how higher-level properties of complex biological systems arise from the interactions among their parts; interdisciplinary therapeutics discovery research to advance the validation of targets (see the therapeutics discovery pipeline here); and the identification of pre-therapeutic candidates through the development and implementation of drug discovery assays. Of particular interest to this program are models that are capable of predicting disease risk or therapeutic efficacy