T. Jake Liang, M.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
- Chief: Liver Diseases Branch
- Section Chief: Liver Diseases Virology Section, Liver Diseases Branch
- Section Chief: Clinical Research Section, Liver Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Virology, Genetics and Genomics, Cancer Biology, Stem Cell Biology, Clinical Research
- Controlled Human Infection Model - Fast Track to HCV Vaccine?
- Liang TJ, Feld JJ, Cox AL, Rice CM.
- N Engl J Med (2021 Sep 23) 385:1235-1240. Abstract/Full Text
- Infection courses, virological features and IFN-α responses of HBV genotypes in cell culture and animal models.
- Zhang M, Zhang Z, Imamura M, Osawa M, Teraoka Y, Piotrowski J, Ishida Y, Sozzi V, Revill PA, Saito T, Chayama K, Liang TJ.
- J Hepatol (2021 Dec) 75:1335-1345. Abstract/Full Text
- Fluoxazolevir inhibits hepatitis C virus infection in humanized chimeric mice by blocking viral membrane fusion.
- Ma CD, Imamura M, Talley DC, Rolt A, Xu X, Wang AQ, Le D, Uchida T, Osawa M, Teraoka Y, Li K, Hu X, Park SB, Chalasani N, Irvin PH, Dulcey AE, Southall N, Marugan JJ, Hu Z, Chayama K, Frankowski KJ, Liang TJ.
- Nat Microbiol (2020 Dec) 5:1532-1541. Abstract/Full Text
- Diminished hepatic IFN response following HCV clearance triggers HBV reactivation in coinfection.
- Cheng X, Uchida T, Xia Y, Umarova R, Liu CJ, Chen PJ, Gaggar A, Suri V, Mücke MM, Vermehren J, Zeuzem S, Teraoka Y, Osawa M, Aikata H, Tsuji K, Mori N, Hige S, Karino Y, Imamura M, Chayama K, Liang TJ.
- J Clin Invest (2020 Jun 1) 130:3205-3220. Abstract/Full Text
- Chlorcyclizine Inhibits Viral Fusion of Hepatitis C Virus Entry by Directly Targeting HCV Envelope Glycoprotein 1.
- Hu Z, Rolt A, Hu X, Ma CD, Le DJ, Park SB, Houghton M, Southall N, Anderson DE, Talley DC, Lloyd JR, Marugan JC, Liang TJ.
- Cell Chem Biol (2020 Jul 16) 27:780-792.e5. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Modeling PNPLA3-Associated NAFLD Using Human-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells.
- Tilson SG, Morell CM, Lenaerts AS, Park SB, Hu Z, Jenkins B, Koulman A, Liang TJ, Vallier L.
- Hepatology (2021 Dec) 74:2998-3017. Abstract/Full Text
- Randomized Trial of a Vaccine Regimen to Prevent Chronic HCV Infection.
- Page K, Melia MT, Veenhuis RT, Winter M, Rousseau KE, Massaccesi G, Osburn WO, Forman M, Thomas E, Thornton K, Wagner K, Vassilev V, Lin L, Lum PJ, Giudice LC, Stein E, Asher A, Chang S, Gorman R, Ghany MG, Liang TJ, Wierzbicki MR, Scarselli E, Nicosia A, Folgori A, Capone S, Cox AL.
- N Engl J Med (2021 Feb 11) 384:541-549. Abstract/Full Text
- A Viral Exposure Signature Defines Early Onset of Hepatocellular Carcinoma.
- Liu J, Tang W, Budhu A, Forgues M, Hernandez MO, Candia J, Kim Y, Bowman ED, Ambs S, Zhao Y, Tran B, Wu X, Koh C, Surana P, Liang TJ, Guarnera M, Mann D, Rajaure M, Greten TF, Wang Z, Yu H, Wang XW.
- Cell (2020 Jul 23) 182:317-328.e10. Abstract/Full Text
- Is SARS-CoV-2 Also an Enteric Pathogen With Potential Fecal-Oral Transmission? A COVID-19 Virological and Clinical Review.
- Ding S, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2020 Jul) 159:53-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis C Virus Infection Induces Hepatic Expression of NF-κB-Inducing Kinase and Lipogenesis by Downregulating miR-122.
- Lowey B, Hertz L, Chiu S, Valdez K, Li Q, Liang TJ.
- mBio (2019 Jul 30) 10. Abstract/Full Text
- A randomized, proof-of-concept clinical trial on repurposing chlorcyclizine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C.
- Koh C, Dubey P, Han MAT, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Surana P, Southall NT, Borochov N, Uprichard SL, Cotler SJ, Etzion O, Heller T, Dahari H, Liang TJ.
- Antiviral Res (2019 Mar) 163:149-155. Abstract/Full Text
- Development of Direct-acting Antiviral and Host-targeting Agents for Treatment of Hepatitis B Virus Infection.
- Xia Y, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2019 Jan) 156:311-324. Abstract/Full Text
- TM6SF2 Promotes Lipidation and Secretion of Hepatitis C Virus in Infected Hepatocytes.
- Boyer A, Park SB, de Boer YS, Li Q, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2018 Dec) 155:1923-1935.e8. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis B Virus Deregulates the Cell Cycle To Promote Viral Replication and a Premalignant Phenotype.
- Xia Y, Cheng X, Li Y, Valdez K, Chen W, Liang TJ.
- J Virol (2018 Oct 1) 92. Abstract/Full Text
- Preclinical Pharmacological Development of Chlorcyclizine Derivatives for the Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus Infection.
- Rolt A, Le D, Hu Z, Wang AQ, Shah P, Singleton M, Hughes E, Dulcey AE, He S, Imamura M, Uchida T, Chayama K, Xu X, Marugan JJ, Liang TJ.
- J Infect Dis (2018 May 5) 217:1761-1769. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis C in Injection-Drug Users - A Hidden Danger of the Opioid Epidemic.
- Liang TJ, Ward JW.
- N Engl J Med (2018 Mar 29) 378:1169-1171. Abstract/Full Text
- N-Myc Downstream-Regulated Gene 1 Restricts Hepatitis C Virus Propagation by Regulating Lipid Droplet Biogenesis and Viral Assembly.
- Schweitzer CJ, Zhang F, Boyer A, Valdez K, Cam M, Liang TJ.
- J Virol (2018 Jan 15) 92. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis B virus evades innate immunity of hepatocytes but activates cytokine production by macrophages.
- Cheng X, Xia Y, Serti E, Block PD, Chung M, Chayama K, Rehermann B, Liang TJ.
- Hepatology (2017 Dec) 66:1779-1793. Abstract/Full Text
- Cellular microRNA networks regulate host dependency of hepatitis C virus infection.
- Li Q, Lowey B, Sodroski C, Krishnamurthy S, Alao H, Cha H, Chiu S, El-Diwany R, Ghany MG, Liang TJ.
- Nat Commun (2017 Nov 27) 8:1789. Abstract/Full Text
- Development of an Aryloxazole Class of Hepatitis C Virus Inhibitors Targeting the Entry Stage of the Viral Replication Cycle.
- He S, Li K, Lin B, Hu Z, Xiao J, Hu X, Wang AQ, Xu X, Ferrer M, Southall N, Zheng W, Aubé J, Schoenen FJ, Marugan JJ, Liang TJ, Frankowski KJ.
- J Med Chem (2017 Jul 27) 60:6364-6383. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis B Reactivation Associated With Immune Suppressive and Biological Modifier Therapies: Current Concepts, Management Strategies, and Future Directions.
- Loomba R, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2017 May) 152:1297-1309. Abstract/Full Text
- Human stem cell-derived hepatocytes as a model for hepatitis B virus infection, spreading and virus-host interactions.
- Xia Y, Carpentier A, Cheng X, Block PD, Zhao Y, Zhang Z, Protzer U, Liang TJ.
- J Hepatol (2017 Mar) 66:494-503. Abstract/Full Text
- Infection of Hepatocytes With HCV Increases Cell Surface Levels of Heparan Sulfate Proteoglycans, Uptake of Cholesterol and Lipoprotein, and Virus Entry by Up-regulating SMAD6 and SMAD7.
- Zhang F, Sodroski C, Cha H, Li Q, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2017 Jan) 152:257-270.e7. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis C virus depends on E-cadherin as an entry factor and regulates its expression in epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition.
- Li Q, Sodroski C, Lowey B, Schweitzer CJ, Cha H, Zhang F, Liang TJ.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2016 Jul 5) 113:7620-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Virology: The X-Files of hepatitis B.
- Liang TJ.
- Nature (2016 Mar 17) 531:313-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Discovery, Optimization, and Characterization of Novel Chlorcyclizine Derivatives for the Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus Infection.
- He S, Xiao J, Dulcey AE, Lin B, Rolt A, Hu Z, Hu X, Wang AQ, Xu X, Southall N, Ferrer M, Zheng W, Liang TJ, Marugan JJ.
- J Med Chem (2016 Feb 11) 59:841-53. Abstract/Full Text
- Present and future therapies of hepatitis B: From discovery to cure.
- Liang TJ, Block TM, McMahon BJ, Ghany MG, Urban S, Guo JT, Locarnini S, Zoulim F, Chang KM, Lok AS.
- Hepatology (2015 Dec) 62:1893-908. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of novel anti-hepatitis C virus agents by a quantitative high throughput screen in a cell-based infection assay.
- Hu Z, Hu X, He S, Yim HJ, Xiao J, Swaroop M, Tanega C, Zhang YQ, Yi G, Kao CC, Marugan J, Ferrer M, Zheng W, Southall N, Liang TJ.
- Antiviral Res (2015 Dec) 124:20-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatic expression levels of interferons and interferon-stimulated genes in patients with chronic hepatitis C: A phenotype-genotype correlation study.
- Noureddin M, Rotman Y, Zhang F, Park H, Rehermann B, Thomas E, Liang TJ.
- Genes Immun (2015 Jul-Aug) 16:321-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamic Interaction of Stress Granules, DDX3X, and IKK-α Mediates Multiple Functions in Hepatitis C Virus Infection.
- Pène V, Li Q, Sodroski C, Hsu CS, Liang TJ.
- J Virol (2015 May) 89:5462-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Engrafted human stem cell-derived hepatocytes establish an infectious HCV murine model.
- Carpentier A, Tesfaye A, Chu V, Nimgaonkar I, Zhang F, Lee SB, Thorgeirsson SS, Feinstone SM, Liang TJ.
- J Clin Invest (2014 Nov) 124:4953-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Integrative functional genomics of hepatitis C virus infection identifies host dependencies in complete viral replication cycle.
- Li Q, Zhang YY, Chiu S, Hu Z, Lan KH, Cha H, Sodroski C, Zhang F, Hsu CS, Thomas E, Liang TJ.
- PLoS Pathog (2014 May) 10:e1004163. Abstract/Full Text
- Specific and nonhepatotoxic degradation of nuclear hepatitis B virus cccDNA.
- Lucifora J, Xia Y, Reisinger F, Zhang K, Stadler D, Cheng X, Sprinzl MF, Koppensteiner H, Makowska Z, Volz T, Remouchamps C, Chou WM, Thasler WE, Hüser N, Durantel D, Liang TJ, Münk C, Heim MH, Browning JL, Dejardin E, Dandri M, Schindler M, Heikenwalder M, Protzer U.
- Science (2014 Mar 14) 343:1221-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of ribavirin on viral kinetics and liver gene expression in chronic hepatitis C.
- Rotman Y, Noureddin M, Feld JJ, Guedj J, Witthaus M, Han H, Park YJ, Park SH, Heller T, Ghany MG, Doo E, Koh C, Abdalla A, Gara N, Sarkar S, Thomas E, Ahlenstiel G, Edlich B, Titerence R, Hogdal L, Rehermann B, Dahari H, Perelson AS, Hoofnagle JH, Liang TJ.
- Gut (2014 Jan) 63:161-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Novel cell-based hepatitis C virus infection assay for quantitative high-throughput screening of anti-hepatitis C virus compounds.
- Hu Z, Lan KH, He S, Swaroop M, Hu X, Southall N, Zheng W, Liang TJ.
- Antimicrob Agents Chemother (2014) 58:995-1004. Abstract/Full Text
- Current progress in development of hepatitis C virus vaccines.
- Liang TJ.
- Nat Med (2013 Jul) 19:869-78. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis C virus infection activates an innate pathway involving IKK-α in lipogenesis and viral assembly.
- Li Q, Pène V, Krishnamurthy S, Cha H, Liang TJ.
- Nat Med (2013 Jun) 19:722-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis B virus-induced lipid alterations contribute to natural killer T cell-dependent protective immunity.
- Zeissig S, Murata K, Sweet L, Publicover J, Hu Z, Kaser A, Bosse E, Iqbal J, Hussain MM, Balschun K, Röcken C, Arlt A, Günther R, Hampe J, Schreiber S, Baron JL, Moody DB, Liang TJ, Blumberg RS.
- Nat Med (2012 Jul) 18:1060-8. Abstract/Full Text
- HCV infection induces a unique hepatic innate immune response associated with robust production of type III interferons.
- Thomas E, Gonzalez VD, Li Q, Modi AA, Chen W, Noureddin M, Rotman Y, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2012 Apr) 142:978-88. Abstract/Full Text
- Ribavirin potentiates interferon action by augmenting interferon-stimulated gene induction in hepatitis C virus cell culture models.
- Thomas E, Feld JJ, Li Q, Hu Z, Fried MW, Liang TJ.
- Hepatology (2011 Jan) 53:32-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Immunization with hepatitis C virus-like particles results in control of hepatitis C virus infection in chimpanzees.
- Elmowalid GA, Qiao M, Jeong SH, Borg BB, Baumert TF, Sapp RK, Hu Z, Murthy K, Liang TJ.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 May 15) 104:8427-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Defective hepatic response to interferon and activation of suppressor of cytokine signaling 3 in chronic hepatitis C.
- Huang Y, Feld JJ, Sapp RK, Nanda S, Lin JH, Blatt LM, Fried MW, Murthy K, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2007 Feb) 132:733-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Production of infectious hepatitis C virus in tissue culture from a cloned viral genome.
- Wakita T, Pietschmann T, Kato T, Date T, Miyamoto M, Zhao Z, Murthy K, Habermann A, Kräusslich HG, Mizokami M, Bartenschlager R, Liang TJ.
- Nat Med (2005 Jul) 11:791-6. Abstract/Full Text
- An in vitro model of hepatitis C virion production.
- Heller T, Saito S, Auerbach J, Williams T, Moreen TR, Jazwinski A, Cruz B, Jeurkar N, Sapp R, Luo G, Liang TJ.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 Feb 15) 102:2579-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Associations of chemokine system polymorphisms with clinical outcomes and treatment responses of chronic hepatitis C.
- Promrat K, McDermott DH, Gonzalez CM, Kleiner DE, Koziol DE, Lessie M, Merrell M, Soza A, Heller T, Ghany M, Park Y, Alter HJ, Hoofnagle JH, Murphy PM, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2003 Feb) 124:352-60. Abstract/Full Text
- X-deficient woodchuck hepatitis virus mutants behave like attenuated viruses and induce protective immunity in vivo.
- Zhang Z, Torii N, Hu Z, Jacob J, Liang TJ.
- J Clin Invest (2001 Nov) 108:1523-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis B virus X protein is both a substrate and a potential inhibitor of the proteasome complex.
- Hu Z, Zhang Z, Doo E, Coux O, Goldberg AL, Liang TJ.
- J Virol (1999 Sep) 73:7231-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis C virus structural proteins assemble into viruslike particles in insect cells.
- Baumert TF, Ito S, Wong DT, Liang TJ.
- J Virol (1998 May) 72:3827-36. Abstract/Full Text
- A novel hepatitis B virus (HBV) genetic element with Rev response element-like properties that is essential for expression of HBV gene products.
- Huang J, Liang TJ.
- Mol Cell Biol (1993 Dec) 13:7476-86. Abstract/Full Text
