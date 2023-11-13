Juan M. Lopez, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Structural Biology
Professional Experience
- Research Associate and NMR Facility Manager, Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, 2015-2023
- Ph.D., University of Lille, 2015
Research Goal
The purpose of my research is to develop and apply advanced nuclear magnetic resonance methods to study biological mechanism.
Current Research
My main topics include the study of protein liquid–liquid phase separation, protein folding by interrupted pressure jump experiments, protein solvent exchange processes, and the development of quantitative pure shift experiments.
Applying our Research
This research will help us understand biological processes at the molecular level.
Select Publications
- Quantitative (1)H Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Assay for the Rapid Detection of Pyrazinamide Resistance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis from Sputum Samples.
- Lopez JM, Zimic M, Vallejos K, Sevilla D, Quispe-Carbajal M, Roncal E, Rodríguez J, Rodríguez J, Antiparra R, Arteaga H, Gilman RH, Maruenda H, Sheen P.
- J Clin Microbiol (2023 May 23) 61:e0152222. Abstract/Full Text
- Measuring the (3)J H(N)H(a) coupling by a simple 2D-intra-HNCA IP/AP-E.COSY with simultaneous encoding of (15)N chemical shift and (1)J H(a)C(a) evolution.
- Lopez JM, Maruenda H.
- J Magn Reson (2022 Feb) 335:107111. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I use nuclear magnetic resonance to study biomolecules and its interaction at atomic resolution.