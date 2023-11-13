U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Staff Scientist: Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Structural Biology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Quantitative (1)H Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Assay for the Rapid Detection of Pyrazinamide Resistance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis from Sputum Samples.
Lopez JM, Zimic M, Vallejos K, Sevilla D, Quispe-Carbajal M, Roncal E, Rodríguez J, Rodríguez J, Antiparra R, Arteaga H, Gilman RH, Maruenda H, Sheen P.
J Clin Microbiol (2023 May 23) 61:e0152222. Abstract/Full Text
Measuring the (3)J H(N)H(a) coupling by a simple 2D-intra-HNCA IP/AP-E.COSY with simultaneous encoding of (15)N chemical shift and (1)J H(a)C(a) evolution.
Lopez JM, Maruenda H.
J Magn Reson (2022 Feb) 335:107111. Abstract/Full Text
Study of the Acetylation Pattern of Chitosan by Pure Shift NMR.
Lopez JM, Sánchez LF, Nakamatsu J, Maruenda H.
Anal Chem (2020 Sep 15) 92:12250-12256. Abstract/Full Text
Studying Intrinsically Disordered Proteins under True In Vivo Conditions by Combined Cross-Polarization and Carbonyl-Detection NMR Spectroscopy.
Lopez J, Schneider R, Cantrelle FX, Huvent I, Lippens G.
Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2016 Jun 20) 55:7418-22. Abstract/Full Text