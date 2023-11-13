Juan M. Lopez, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Structural Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Quantitative (1)H Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Assay for the Rapid Detection of Pyrazinamide Resistance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis from Sputum Samples.
- Lopez JM, Zimic M, Vallejos K, Sevilla D, Quispe-Carbajal M, Roncal E, Rodríguez J, Rodríguez J, Antiparra R, Arteaga H, Gilman RH, Maruenda H, Sheen P.
- J Clin Microbiol (2023 May 23) 61:e0152222. Abstract/Full Text
- Measuring the (3)J H(N)H(a) coupling by a simple 2D-intra-HNCA IP/AP-E.COSY with simultaneous encoding of (15)N chemical shift and (1)J H(a)C(a) evolution.
- Lopez JM, Maruenda H.
- J Magn Reson (2022 Feb) 335:107111. Abstract/Full Text
- Study of the Acetylation Pattern of Chitosan by Pure Shift NMR.
- Lopez JM, Sánchez LF, Nakamatsu J, Maruenda H.
- Anal Chem (2020 Sep 15) 92:12250-12256. Abstract/Full Text
- Studying Intrinsically Disordered Proteins under True In Vivo Conditions by Combined Cross-Polarization and Carbonyl-Detection NMR Spectroscopy.
- Lopez J, Schneider R, Cantrelle FX, Huvent I, Lippens G.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2016 Jun 20) 55:7418-22. Abstract/Full Text