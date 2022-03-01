U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. R. Dwayne Lunsford, Ph.D.
Go to Staff Directory home

R. Dwayne Lunsford, Ph.D.

Headshot of Dr. Robert Lunsford
Program Director: Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Host-microbial Interactions, Pathogenesis and Microbiomes
301-402-1379 Add to Contacts

Responsibilities & Activities

As Director of the Host-Microbial Interactions, Pathogenesis and Microbiome Program, I oversee a portfolio of projects investigating the microbial ecology of the gastrointestinal tract, GI infectious diseases and microbiomes (bacterial, archaeal, fungal and viral). 

Research Programs

Gastrointestinal Microbiology & Infectious Diseases
Research on the gut microbiota, pathogenic organisms that reside in the gastrointestinal tract.

Committees & Working Groups

  • Prebiotics and Probiotics Working Group, Member
  • NRTF Microbiome, Diet & Health Interrelationships -Implementation Working Group, Member

Select Experience

Deputy Chief, Therapeutics Development Branch, Division of Preclinical Innovation, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), 2019-2022

Director/Coordinator, Microbiology Program/Small Business Programs, Division of Extramural Research, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), 2007-2019

Ph.D., Microbiology and Immunology, Medical College of Virginia-Virginia Commonwealth University, 1986