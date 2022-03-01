R. Dwayne Lunsford, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

As Director of the Host-Microbial Interactions, Pathogenesis and Microbiome Program, I oversee a portfolio of projects investigating the microbial ecology of the gastrointestinal tract, GI infectious diseases and microbiomes (bacterial, archaeal, fungal and viral).

Research Programs Gastrointestinal Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

Research on the gut microbiota, pathogenic organisms that reside in the gastrointestinal tract.

Committees & Working Groups