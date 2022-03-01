R. Dwayne Lunsford, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As Director of the Host-Microbial Interactions, Pathogenesis and Microbiome Program, I oversee a portfolio of projects investigating the microbial ecology of the gastrointestinal tract, GI infectious diseases and microbiomes (bacterial, archaeal, fungal and viral).
Research Programs
Gastrointestinal Microbiology & Infectious Diseases
Research on the gut microbiota, pathogenic organisms that reside in the gastrointestinal tract.
Committees & Working Groups
- Prebiotics and Probiotics Working Group, Member
- NRTF Microbiome, Diet & Health Interrelationships -Implementation Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Deputy Chief, Therapeutics Development Branch, Division of Preclinical Innovation, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), 2019-2022
Director/Coordinator, Microbiology Program/Small Business Programs, Division of Extramural Research, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), 2007-2019
Ph.D., Microbiology and Immunology, Medical College of Virginia-Virginia Commonwealth University, 1986