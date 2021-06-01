Small Business Programs
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.
The NIH has developed a comprehensive resource, the NIH SBIR/STTR website, for small business information. This site includes information on the SBIR and STTR application process, and hosts the NIDDK-specific small business program information. NIDDK information includes:
- Scientific Program Areas including Program Staff contacts and example projects from three extramural divisions of the NIDDK
- Funding Opportunity Announcements and additional detail on the programs at the NIDDK
- Resources, tools, and programs involving commercialization, business development and operation, regulatory and reimbursement strategy, intellectual property, and research and development, as well as additional regional, state, and local resources
- Program Statistics
- Frequently Asked Questions
- News & Events
Please review the NIDDK information and contact the appropriate NIDDK Small Business Program Staff contact if you have any questions.
Additional Links
-
Small Business Technology Transfer Grant (STTR)
-
Small Business Innovation Research Grant (SBIR)