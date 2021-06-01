Small Business Programs

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

The NIH has developed a comprehensive resource, the NIH SBIR/STTR website, for small business information. This site includes information on the SBIR and STTR application process, and hosts the NIDDK-specific small business program information. NIDDK information includes:

Please review the NIDDK information and contact the appropriate NIDDK Small Business Program Staff contact if you have any questions.

Additional Links

R41/R42 Small Business Technology Transfer Grant (STTR)

R43/R44 Small Business Innovation Research Grant (SBIR)

NIH Resources