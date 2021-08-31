Gastrointestinal Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

Research on the gut microbiota, pathogenic organisms that reside in the gastrointestinal tract.

The Gastrointestinal Microbiology and Infectious Diseases program supports basic, clinical, and translational research on the gut microbiota, pathogenic organisms that reside in the gastrointestinal tract, and the host-microbial interactions that affect host physiology and the pathophysiology of digestive diseases and nutrition. In particular, the program focuses on research characterizing the structure and function of the intestinal microbiome; mechanisms by which organisms of the microbiome contribute to disease processes in the gastrointestinal tract; innate immunity and inflammation, barrier function and gut permeability; the interaction between diet and the microbiome as it relates to nutrient metabolism, energy balance and metabolic disease; impact of gut microbiome on the gut-brain axis, bile acid metabolism and characterization of the role of microbial metabolites in physiological functions; the host response to gastrointestinal infections, such as Helicobacter pylori , Clostridium difficile , pathogenic Escherichia coli , Vibrio cholera, and enteric viruses; and the interactions between the mucosal immune system and the intestinal microbiome to maintain normal homeostasis or imbalance leading to inflammation and disease pathophysiology.

