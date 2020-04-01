  1. Home
John Louis Medabalimi, Ph.D. (alias: John M. Louis)

Research Biologist: Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology
Professional Experience

  • Head, Protein Engineering and Chemistry Group, Laboratory of Chemical Physics, NIDDK, NIH, 2005-present
  • Research Biologist, Laboratory of Chemical Physics, NIDDK, NIH, 1996-2005
  • Staff Fellow, Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology, NIDDK, NIH, 1990-1996
  • Fellow, Division of Cancer Biology and Diagnosis, NCI, NIH, 1986-1989

Research Goal

A major goal of our research is to describe the intricate basic mechanisms of intracellular and extracellular macromolecular interactions in human cells and associated organisms. Understanding how normal functions are perturbed in disease conditions leads to the development of new therapies, thus, benefiting health and longevity.

Current Research

One of our primary goals is to develop and apply a variety of genetic- and protein-based technologies to optimize proteins, protein-protein/protein-nucleic acid complexes and membrane protein/detergent complexes to enable their biophysical characterization and structure determination by solution nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). Examples include complexes involved in signal transduction and transcriptional regulation, and viral proteins. Other applications for characterization include enzyme kinetics, calorimetry, advanced optical spectroscopy and immunochemistry to elucidate reaction mechanisms and protein-protein and protein-small molecule interactions.

By interacting closely with other groups within the Laboratory of Chemical Physics, we also develop approaches for surface immobilization, protein ligation, and site-specific multiple labeling of proteins and nucleic acids with probes to enable pioneering studies of folding and dynamics by single-molecule FRET spectroscopy and NMR. Additionally, we pursue long-term basic studies on specialized aspects of regulation of retroviral proteases, with the goal of developing new concepts for therapy.

Applying our Research

Advances in retroviral therapy have enabled the long-term survival of HIV patients. However, error-prone replication of the viral genome results in high mutational frequency and the rapid selection of resistant mutants under drug pressure. We are investigating approaches that target initial events in retroviral protease maturation. The outcome of these studies may provide novel alternative strategies to circumvent drug resistance.

Need for Further Study

Additional studies are needed on thermodynamic characterization of antigen-antibody reactions in conjunction with mutagenesis of engineered single-chain antibodies to understand the molecular basis for viral neutralization. This knowledge may contribute to development of effective vaccines and/or immunotherapy for HIV and other viral infections.

Select Publications

Three-Color Single-Molecule FRET and Fluorescence Lifetime Analysis of Fast Protein Folding.
Yoo J, Louis JM, Gopich IV, Chung HS.
J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11702-11720. Abstract/Full Text
Co-Evolutionary Fitness Landscapes for Sequence Design.
Tian P, Louis JM, Baber JL, Aniana A, Best RB.
Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2018 May 14) 57:5674-5678. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language

We design, optimize, and develop methods to change proteins and nucleic acids to enable studies of the physical and structural properties that are essential for their function. We study the function of biological molecules, which participate in communication within and between cells, in gene expression and in regulating the replication and spread of viruses.

Research Images

Dissociative inhibition of PR autoprocessing
Dissociative inhibition of PR autoprocessing
A possible approach to inhibition of PR autoprocessing from its Gag-Pol precursor involves disruption of the PR dimer interface. Binding of a monoclonal antibody that recognizes the N-terminal sequence of the mature PR, resulting in its dissociative inhibition, constitutes a proof of this principle. The antibody inhibits cleavage between the PR and RT domains after N-terminal autoprocessing.
Terminal β-sheet dimer interface of PR precursor analogue
Terminal beta-sheet dimer interface of PR precursor analogue
The first crystal structures of a precursor mimetic (SFNFPR; four residues derived from the TFR are appended to its N-terminus) reveal several novel conformations, including disengagement of the four N-terminal residues (P1QIT4) from the β-sheet interface, accounting for its markedly lower dimer stability.
Clinical inhibitors bind very weakly to PR precursor and to active site mutant.
Clinical inhibitors bind very weakly to PR precursor and to active site mutant
Active site D25N mutation decreases darunavir (DRV) binding by ~6 orders of magnitude. PRD25N dimer/DRV complex exhibitsa 3°C increase in Tm on DRV binding, compared with 22 °C for wild type PR. The precursor TFR-PR exhibits a similar low Tm because of decreased dimer stability and inhibitor affinity.
Genotyping, chemical synthesis, and elucidation of self-cleavage of HIV-1 protease (PR) from its precursor, Gag-Pol
Genotyping, chemical synthesis, and elucidation of self-cleavage of HIV-1 protease (PR) from its precursor, Gag-Pol
The HIV-1 Gag-Pol polyprotein comprises the matrix, capsid, spacer peptide 1, nucleocapsid, protease, reverse transcriptase, ribonuclease, and integrase proteins (MA, CA, sp1, NC, PR, RT, RN, and IN). PR catalyzes its own release by sequential cleavages 1, 2, and 3 (upward red arrows) enabling controlled proteolysis of the Gag and Gag-Pol, indispensable for virus maturation. Cleavage 3 between the transframe region (TFR) and PR occurs intramolecularly to release a stable dimer with full catalytic activity. Subsequent cleavage at the C-terminus of PR occurs intermolecularly.
Monomer fold and hydrophilic inhibitor of active PR dimer
Monomer fold and hydrophilic inhibitor of active PR dimer
Each of the two identical 99-amino acid subunits of PR contributes one of the catalytic Asp25 residues. Interactions that hold the dimer together involve the active site (Asp25 residues shown) and flaps, and the β-sheet comprising the four N-terminal and four C-terminal residues of each monomer. Deletion of the C-terminal residues results in a stable but inactive PR monomer whose residues 10-90 adopt a fold similar to that of the dimer, as revealed by its NMR structure. Precursor with PR flanked by the TFR adopts a similar monomer fold. The N-terminal transframe octapeptide shown in surface representation (cleaved from the TFR at pH < 5; site 2 in figure 1) and its Glu-Asp-Leu sequence are competitive inhibitors of PR. Polar interactions with these residues enable a pH-dependent regulatory mechanism for PR maturation.