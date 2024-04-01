U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. John Louis Medabalimi, Ph.D. (alias: John M. Louis)
  5. Research Materials
Go to Staff Directory home
John Louis Medabalimi, Ph.D. (alias: John M. Louis)
Research Biologist: Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology

Research Materials

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

  1. HIV protease gene & method for its expression (U.S. Patent Number 5,637,488)

    The invention is a synthetic DNA sequence for encoding a specific enzyme or protease. The protease is essential for the completion (replication) of an infective human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The invented gene is desirable for the expression of…
    Summary

  2. Method for over-expression of rapid purification of biosynthetic proteins (U.S. Patent Number 6,077,694)

    The subject invention relates to a method of producing and purifying large quantities of a biosynthetic protein. The gene which codes for the protease is placed between the binding domain of a gene which codes for a binding protein and a gene coding…
    Summary

  3. Transframe peptide inhibitor of viral protease (U.S. Patent Number 5,872,210)

    The present invention describes small, water soluble peptides isolated from a native virus inhibitory sequence that blocks maturation of the virally encoded protease and inhibits the mature protease as well. The peptides may be used in the treatment…
    Summary
View Additional Research Materials
Last Reviewed April 2024