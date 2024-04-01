Research Materials

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

HIV protease gene & method for its expression (U.S. Patent Number 5,637,488) The invention is a synthetic DNA sequence for encoding a specific enzyme or protease. The protease is essential for the completion (replication) of an infective human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The invented gene is desirable for the expression of… Summary PI: Louis, John M.

Method for over-expression of rapid purification of biosynthetic proteins (U.S. Patent Number 6,077,694) The subject invention relates to a method of producing and purifying large quantities of a biosynthetic protein. The gene which codes for the protease is placed between the binding domain of a gene which codes for a binding protein and a gene coding… Summary PI: Louis, John M.