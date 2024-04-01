John Louis Medabalimi, Ph.D. (alias: John M. Louis)
Research Biologist: Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology
Publications
- Three-Color Single-Molecule FRET and Fluorescence Lifetime Analysis of Fast Protein Folding.
- Yoo J, Louis JM, Gopich IV, Chung HS.
- J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11702-11720. Abstract/Full Text
- Co-Evolutionary Fitness Landscapes for Sequence Design.
- Tian P, Louis JM, Baber JL, Aniana A, Best RB.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2018 May 14) 57:5674-5678. Abstract/Full Text
- Binding kinetics and substrate selectivity in HIV-1 protease-Gag interactions probed at atomic resolution by chemical exchange NMR.
- Deshmukh L, Tugarinov V, Louis JM, Clore GM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Nov 14) 114:E9855-E9862. Abstract/Full Text
- Oligomerization of the tetramerization domain of p53 probed by two- and three-color single-molecule FRET.
- Chung HS, Meng F, Kim JY, McHale K, Gopich IV, Louis JM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Aug 15) 114:E6812-E6821. Abstract/Full Text
- Transient HIV-1 Gag-protease interactions revealed by paramagnetic NMR suggest origins of compensatory drug resistance mutations.
- Deshmukh L, Louis JM, Ghirlando R, Clore GM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2016 Nov 1) 113:12456-12461. Abstract/Full Text
- Insights into the Conformation of the Membrane Proximal Regions Critical to the Trimerization of the HIV-1 gp41 Ectodomain Bound to Dodecyl Phosphocholine Micelles.
- Louis JM, Baber JL, Ghirlando R, Aniana A, Bax A, Roche J.
- PLoS One (2016) 11:e0160597. Abstract/Full Text
- Evolution under Drug Pressure Remodels the Folding Free-Energy Landscape of Mature HIV-1 Protease.
- Louis JM, Roche J.
- J Mol Biol (2016 Jul 3) 428:2780-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Binding of Clinical Inhibitors to a Model Precursor of a Rationally Selected Multidrug Resistant HIV-1 Protease Is Significantly Weaker Than That to the Released Mature Enzyme.
- Park JH, Sayer JM, Aniana A, Yu X, Weber IT, Harrison RW, Louis JM.
- Biochemistry (2016 Apr 26) 55:2390-400. Abstract/Full Text
- The C34 Peptide Fusion Inhibitor Binds to the Six-Helix Bundle Core Domain of HIV-1 gp41 by Displacement of the C-Terminal Helical Repeat Region.
- Louis JM, Baber JL, Clore GM.
- Biochemistry (2015 Nov 17) 54:6796-805. Abstract/Full Text
- Dependence of distance distributions derived from double electron-electron resonance pulsed EPR spectroscopy on pulse-sequence time.
- Baber JL, Louis JM, Clore GM.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2015 Apr 27) 54:5336-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Conformation of inhibitor-free HIV-1 protease derived from NMR spectroscopy in a weakly oriented solution.
- Roche J, Louis JM, Bax A.
- Chembiochem (2015 Jan 19) 16:214-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Binding of HIV-1 gp41-directed neutralizing and non-neutralizing fragment antibody binding domain (Fab) and single chain variable fragment (ScFv) antibodies to the ectodomain of gp41 in the pre-hairpin and six-helix bundle conformations.
- Louis JM, Aniana A, Lohith K, Sayer JM, Roche J, Bewley CA, Clore GM.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e104683. Abstract/Full Text
- Dissociation of the trimeric gp41 ectodomain at the lipid-water interface suggests an active role in HIV-1 Env-mediated membrane fusion.
- Roche J, Louis JM, Grishaev A, Ying J, Bax A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Mar 4) 111:3425-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanism of dissociative inhibition of HIV protease and its autoprocessing from a precursor.
- Sayer JM, Aniana A, Louis JM.
- J Mol Biol (2012 Sep 14) 422:230-44. Abstract/Full Text
- HIV-1 protease with 20 mutations exhibits extreme resistance to clinical inhibitors through coordinated structural rearrangements.
- Agniswamy J, Shen CH, Aniana A, Sayer JM, Louis JM, Weber IT.
- Biochemistry (2012 Apr 3) 51:2819-28. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-molecule fluorescence experiments determine protein folding transition path times.
- Chung HS, McHale K, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
- Science (2012 Feb 24) 335:981-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Terminal interface conformations modulate dimer stability prior to amino terminal autoprocessing of HIV-1 protease.
- Agniswamy J, Sayer JM, Weber IT, Louis JM.
- Biochemistry (2012 Feb 7) 51:1041-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Evolution of cyclic peptide protease inhibitors.
- Young TS, Young DD, Ahmad I, Louis JM, Benkovic SJ, Schultz PG.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2011 Jul 5) 108:11052-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Inhibition of autoprocessing of natural variants and multidrug resistant mutant precursors of HIV-1 protease by clinical inhibitors.
- Louis JM, Aniana A, Weber IT, Sayer JM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2011 May 31) 108:9072-7. Abstract/Full Text
- The complete influenza hemagglutinin fusion domain adopts a tight helical hairpin arrangement at the lipid:water interface.
- Lorieau JL, Louis JM, Bax A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Jun 22) 107:11341-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Highly conserved glycine 86 and arginine 87 residues contribute differently to the structure and activity of the mature HIV-1 protease.
- Ishima R, Gong Q, Tie Y, Weber IT, Louis JM.
- Proteins (2010 Mar) 78:1015-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Experimental determination of upper bound for transition path times in protein folding from single-molecule photon-by-photon trajectories.
- Chung HS, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Jul 21) 106:11837-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualizing transient events in amino-terminal autoprocessing of HIV-1 protease.
- Tang C, Louis JM, Aniana A, Suh JY, Clore GM.
- Nature (2008 Oct 2) 455:693-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of the active site D25N mutation on the structure, stability, and ligand binding of the mature HIV-1 protease.
- Sayer JM, Liu F, Ishima R, Weber IT, Louis JM.
- J Biol Chem (2008 May 9) 283:13459-70. Abstract/Full Text
- A diverse view of protein dynamics from NMR studies of HIV-1 protease flaps.
- Ishima R, Louis JM.
- Proteins (2008 Mar) 70:1408-15. Abstract/Full Text
- Caught in the Act: the 1.5 A resolution crystal structures of the HIV-1 protease and the I54V mutant reveal a tetrahedral reaction intermediate.
- Kovalevsky AY, Chumanevich AA, Liu F, Louis JM, Weber IT.
- Biochemistry (2007 Dec 25) 46:14854-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterizing the unfolded states of proteins using single-molecule FRET spectroscopy and molecular simulations.
- Merchant KA, Best RB, Louis JM, Gopich IV, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Jan 30) 104:1528-33. Abstract/Full Text
- HIV-1 protease: structure, dynamics, and inhibition.
- Louis JM, Ishima R, Torchia DA, Weber IT.
- Adv Pharmacol (2007) 55:261-98. Abstract/Full Text
- NMR study of the tetrameric KcsA potassium channel in detergent micelles.
- Chill JH, Louis JM, Miller C, Bax A.
- Protein Sci (2006 Apr) 15:684-98. Abstract/Full Text
- The GB1 amyloid fibril: recruitment of the peripheral beta-strands of the domain swapped dimer into the polymeric interface.
- Louis JM, Byeon IJ, Baxa U, Gronenborn AM.
- J Mol Biol (2005 May 6) 348:687-98. Abstract/Full Text
- High resolution crystal structures of HIV-1 protease with a potent non-peptide inhibitor (UIC-94017) active against multi-drug-resistant clinical strains.
- Tie Y, Boross PI, Wang YF, Gaddis L, Hussain AK, Leshchenko S, Ghosh AK, Louis JM, Harrison RW, Weber IT.
- J Mol Biol (2004 Apr 23) 338:341-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Insights into conformation and dynamics of protein GB1 during folding and unfolding by NMR.
- Ding K, Louis JM, Gronenborn AM.
- J Mol Biol (2004 Jan 30) 335:1299-307. Abstract/Full Text
- Solution structure of the mature HIV-1 protease monomer: insight into the tertiary fold and stability of a precursor.
- Ishima R, Torchia DA, Lynch SM, Gronenborn AM, Louis JM.
- J Biol Chem (2003 Oct 31) 278:43311-9. Abstract/Full Text
- A protein contortionist: core mutations of GB1 that induce dimerization and domain swapping.
- Byeon IJ, Louis JM, Gronenborn AM.
- J Mol Biol (2003 Oct 10) 333:141-52. Abstract/Full Text
- A solution NMR study of the binding kinetics and the internal dynamics of an HIV-1 protease-substrate complex.
- Katoh E, Louis JM, Yamazaki T, Gronenborn AM, Torchia DA, Ishima R.
- Protein Sci (2003 Jul) 12:1376-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Covalent trimers of the internal N-terminal trimeric coiled-coil of gp41 and antibodies directed against them are potent inhibitors of HIV envelope-mediated cell fusion.
- Louis JM, Nesheiwat I, Chang L, Clore GM, Bewley CA.
- J Biol Chem (2003 May 30) 278:20278-85. Abstract/Full Text
- The structure of a replication initiator unites diverse aspects of nucleic acid metabolism.
- Campos-Olivas R, Louis JM, Clerot D, Gronenborn B, Gronenborn AM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2002 Aug 6) 99:10310-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Design of a novel peptide inhibitor of HIV fusion that disrupts the internal trimeric coiled-coil of gp41.
- Bewley CA, Louis JM, Ghirlando R, Clore GM.
- J Biol Chem (2002 Apr 19) 277:14238-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure and dynamics of KH domains from FBP bound to single-stranded DNA.
- Braddock DT, Louis JM, Baber JL, Levens D, Clore GM.
- Nature (2002 Feb 28) 415:1051-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid structural fluctuations of the free HIV protease flaps in solution: relationship to crystal structures and comparison with predictions of dynamics calculations.
- Freedberg DI, Ishima R, Jacob J, Wang YX, Kustanovich I, Louis JM, Torchia DA.
- Protein Sci (2002 Feb) 11:221-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Folded monomer of HIV-1 protease.
- Ishima R, Ghirlando R, Tözsér J, Gronenborn AM, Torchia DA, Louis JM.
- J Biol Chem (2001 Dec 28) 276:49110-6. Abstract/Full Text
- A simple apparatus for generating stretched polyacrylamide gels, yielding uniform alignment of proteins and detergent micelles.
- Chou JJ, Gaemers S, Howder B, Louis JM, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2001 Dec) 21:377-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Design and properties of N(CCG)-gp41, a chimeric gp41 molecule with nanomolar HIV fusion inhibitory activity.
- Louis JM, Bewley CA, Clore GM.
- J Biol Chem (2001 Aug 3) 276:29485-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Flap opening and dimer-interface flexibility in the free and inhibitor-bound HIV protease, and their implications for function.
- Ishima R, Freedberg DI, Wang YX, Louis JM, Torchia DA.
- Structure (1999 Sep 15) 7:1047-55. Abstract/Full Text
- Autoprocessing of HIV-1 protease is tightly coupled to protein folding.
- Louis JM, Clore GM, Gronenborn AM.
- Nat Struct Biol (1999 Sep) 6:868-75. Abstract/Full Text
- Hydrophilic peptides derived from the transframe region of Gag-Pol inhibit the HIV-1 protease.
- Louis JM, Dyda F, Nashed NT, Kimmel AR, Davies DR.
- Biochemistry (1998 Feb 24) 37:2105-10. Abstract/Full Text
- Preparation of uniformly isotope-labeled DNA oligonucleotides for NMR spectroscopy.
- Louis JM, Martin RG, Clore GM, Gronenborn AM.
- J Biol Chem (1998 Jan 23) 273:2374-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Kinetics and mechanism of autoprocessing of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 protease from an analog of the Gag-Pol polyprotein.
- Louis JM, Nashed NT, Parris KD, Kimmel AR, Jerina DM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1994 Aug 16) 91:7970-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemical synthesis and expression of the HIV-1 protease gene in E. coli.
- Louis JM, Wondrak EM, Copeland TD, Smith CA, Mora PT, Oroszlan S.
- Biochem Biophys Res Commun (1989 Feb 28) 159:87-94. Abstract/Full Text
