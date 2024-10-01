Luis Fernando Menezes, M.D., Ph.D.

Research Goal

The purchase of this research is to determine the mechanisms and factors that establish and maintain tubular diameter, to understand the pathobiology of polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and to use this information to find a therapy for PKD.

Current Research

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) is caused by mutations in PKD1 (approximately 85 percent) or PKD2 (approximately 15 percent) and is the most common genetic cause of PKD. It is mainly characterized by cystic dilatation of the kidney and biliary tubular epithelium. Our focus is to understand how these genes are involved in the establishment of normal tubular diameter and how their inactivation leads to cyst formation. To this end, we currently use several (conditional) knock-out mice and cell lines to study gene expression patterns, metabolic profiles, protein interactions, intracellular trafficking, and signaling pathways.

Applying our Research

PKD is a common cause of end-stage renal disease. Understanding and treating it can result in significant benefits to patients.

Need for Further Study

While the PKD gene products polycystin 1 (PC1) and polycystin 2 (PC2) are known to be essential for establishing and maintaining normal tubule structure, we do not know what they do. Several lines of evidence suggest that they function as a receptor-channel complex, but what they sense and signal is poorly understood. Though numerous pathways have been reported to be dysregulated in cystic epithelia, it is unclear how these link back to the function of the PC1/PC2 complex, which pathways are dysregulated at the earliest stages of cyst formation, and which are altered as secondary consequence of cystic dilations. We also do not understand why cysts form immediately after gene inactivation in young mice, but take months to arise in older animals. What factors preserve tubular structure during this interval, and what triggers the subsequent failure? Finally, we have identified a fragment of PC1 that can alter mitochondrial function and morphology, but further studies are required to determine how and if/how this mitochondrial dysfunction results in cyst formation. Understanding these processes is important not only from a pathobiological standpoint, but also to design more specific therapies and identify biomarkers of early progression.