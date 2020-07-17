Polycystic Kidney Disease Section
of the Kidney Diseases Branch
Gregory G. Germino, M.D.
Section Chiefgregory.germino@nih.gov
Understanding how mutations in PKD genes cause polycystic kidney disease
Select Publications
- A cleavage product of Polycystin-1 is a mitochondrial matrix protein that affects mitochondria morphology and function when heterologously expressed.
- Lin CC, Kurashige M, Liu Y, Terabayashi T, Ishimoto Y, Wang T, Choudhary V, Hobbs R, Liu LK, Lee PH, Outeda P, Zhou F, Restifo NP, Watnick T, Kawano H, Horie S, Prinz W, Xu H, Menezes LF, Germino GG.
- Sci Rep (2018 Feb 9) 8:2743. Abstract/Full Text
- Fatty Acid Oxidation is Impaired in An Orthologous Mouse Model of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.
- Menezes LF, Lin CC, Zhou F, Germino GG.
- EBioMedicine (2016 Mar) 5:183-92. Abstract/Full Text