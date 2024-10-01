Luis Fernando Menezes, M.D., Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Polycystic Kidney Disease Section, Kidney Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- A novel ARPKD mouse model with near-complete deletion of the Polycystic Kidney and Hepatic Disease 1 (Pkhd1) genomic locus presents with multiple phenotypes but not renal cysts.
- Ishimoto Y, Menezes LF, Zhou F, Yoshida T, Komori T, Qiu J, Young MF, Lu H, Potapova S, Outeda P, Watnick T, Germino GG.
- Kidney Int (2023 Sep) 104:611-616. Abstract/Full Text
- In vivo Polycystin-1 interactome using a novel Pkd1 knock-in mouse model.
- Lin CC, Menezes LF, Qiu J, Pearson E, Zhou F, Ishimoto Y, Anderson DE, Germino GG.
- PLoS One (2023) 18:e0289778. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanisms of Cyst Development in Polycystic Kidney Disease.
- Qiu J, Germino GG, Menezes LF.
- Adv Kidney Dis Health (2023 May) 30:209-219. Abstract/Full Text
- Pkd1 Mutation Has No Apparent Effects on Peroxisome Structure or Lipid Metabolism.
- Terabayashi T, Menezes LF, Zhou F, Cai H, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Germino GG.
- Kidney360 (2021 Oct 28) 2:1576-1591. Abstract/Full Text
- Pathway identification through transcriptome analysis.
- Terabayashi T, Germino GG, Menezes LF.
- Cell Signal (2020 Oct) 74:109701. Abstract/Full Text
- The pathobiology of polycystic kidney disease from a metabolic viewpoint.
- Menezes LF, Germino GG.
- Nat Rev Nephrol (2019 Dec) 15:735-749. Abstract/Full Text
- A cleavage product of Polycystin-1 is a mitochondrial matrix protein that affects mitochondria morphology and function when heterologously expressed.
- Lin CC, Kurashige M, Liu Y, Terabayashi T, Ishimoto Y, Wang T, Choudhary V, Hobbs R, Liu LK, Lee PH, Outeda P, Zhou F, Restifo NP, Watnick T, Kawano H, Horie S, Prinz W, Xu H, Menezes LF, Germino GG.
- Sci Rep (2018 Feb 9) 8:2743. Abstract/Full Text
- A novel model of autosomal recessive polycystic kidney questions the role of the fibrocystin C-terminus in disease mechanism.
- Outeda P, Menezes L, Hartung EA, Bridges S, Zhou F, Zhu X, Xu H, Huang Q, Yao Q, Qian F, Germino GG, Watnick T.
- Kidney Int (2017 Nov) 92:1130-1144. Abstract/Full Text
- NEDD4-family E3 ligase dysfunction due to PKHD1/Pkhd1 defects suggests a mechanistic model for ARPKD pathobiology.
- Kaimori JY, Lin CC, Outeda P, Garcia-Gonzalez MA, Menezes LF, Hartung EA, Li A, Wu G, Fujita H, Sato Y, Nakanuma Y, Yamamoto S, Ichimaru N, Takahara S, Isaka Y, Watnick T, Onuchic LF, Guay-Woodford LM, Germino GG.
- Sci Rep (2017 Aug 10) 7:7733. Abstract/Full Text
- Fatty Acid Oxidation is Impaired in An Orthologous Mouse Model of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.
- Menezes LF, Lin CC, Zhou F, Germino GG.
- EBioMedicine (2016 Mar) 5:183-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Systems biology of polycystic kidney disease: a critical review.
- Menezes LF, Germino GG.
- Wiley Interdiscip Rev Syst Biol Med (2015 Jan-Feb) 7:39-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Cby1 promotes Ahi1 recruitment to a ring-shaped domain at the centriole-cilium interface and facilitates proper cilium formation and function.
- Lee YL, Santé J, Comerci CJ, Cyge B, Menezes LF, Li FQ, Germino GG, Moerner WE, Takemaru K, Stearns T.
- Mol Biol Cell (2014 Oct 1) 25:2919-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Murine Models of Polycystic Kidney Disease.
- Menezes LF, Germino GG.
- Drug Discov Today Dis Mech (2013 Dec 1) 10:e153-e158. Abstract/Full Text
- Network analysis of a Pkd1-mouse model of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease identifies HNF4α as a disease modifier.
- Menezes LF, Zhou F, Patterson AD, Piontek KB, Krausz KW, Gonzalez FJ, Germino GG.
- PLoS Genet (2012) 8:e1003053. Abstract/Full Text
- Pkd1 and Pkd2 are required for normal placental development.
- Garcia-Gonzalez MA, Outeda P, Zhou Q, Zhou F, Menezes LF, Qian F, Huso DL, Germino GG, Piontek KB, Watnick T.
- PLoS One (2010 Sep 16) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Pkd1 haploinsufficiency increases renal damage and induces microcyst formation following ischemia/reperfusion.
- Bastos AP, Piontek K, Silva AM, Martini D, Menezes LF, Fonseca JM, Fonseca II, Germino GG, Onuchic LF.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2009 Nov) 20:2389-402. Abstract/Full Text
- Polycystic kidney disease, cilia, and planar polarity.
- Menezes LF, Germino GG.
- Methods Cell Biol (2009) 94:273-97. Abstract/Full Text
- Biliary and pancreatic dysgenesis in mice harboring a mutation in Pkhd1.
- Gallagher AR, Esquivel EL, Briere TS, Tian X, Mitobe M, Menezes LF, Markowitz GS, Jain D, Onuchic LF, Somlo S.
- Am J Pathol (2008 Feb) 172:417-29. Abstract/Full Text
- A critical developmental switch defines the kinetics of kidney cyst formation after loss of Pkd1.
- Piontek K, Menezes LF, Garcia-Gonzalez MA, Huso DL, Germino GG.
- Nat Med (2007 Dec) 13:1490-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Essential role of cleavage of Polycystin-1 at G protein-coupled receptor proteolytic site for kidney tubular structure.
- Yu S, Hackmann K, Gao J, He X, Piontek K, García-González MA, Menezes LF, Xu H, Germino GG, Zuo J, Qian F.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Nov 20) 104:18688-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Genetic interaction studies link autosomal dominant and recessive polycystic kidney disease in a common pathway.
- Garcia-Gonzalez MA, Menezes LF, Piontek KB, Kaimori J, Huso DL, Watnick T, Onuchic LF, Guay-Woodford LM, Germino GG.
- Hum Mol Genet (2007 Aug 15) 16:1940-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Polyductin undergoes notch-like processing and regulated release from primary cilia.
- Kaimori JY, Nagasawa Y, Menezes LF, Garcia-Gonzalez MA, Deng J, Imai E, Onuchic LF, Guay-Woodford LM, Germino GG.
- Hum Mol Genet (2007 Apr 15) 16:942-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular and cellular pathogenesis of autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease.
- Menezes LF, Onuchic LF.
- Braz J Med Biol Res (2006 Dec) 39:1537-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Immunohistochemical and in situ hybridization studies of the liver and kidney in human leptospirosis.
- De Brito T, Menezes LF, Lima DM, Lourenço S, Silva AM, Alves VA.
- Virchows Arch (2006 May) 448:576-83. Abstract/Full Text
- N-acetylcysteine attenuates the progression of chronic renal failure.
- Shimizu MH, Coimbra TM, de Araujo M, Menezes LF, Seguro AC.
- Kidney Int (2005 Nov) 68:2208-17. Abstract/Full Text
- Polyductin, the PKHD1 gene product, comprises isoforms expressed in plasma membrane, primary cilium, and cytoplasm.
- Menezes LF, Cai Y, Nagasawa Y, Silva AM, Watkins ML, Da Silva AM, Somlo S, Guay-Woodford LM, Germino GG, Onuchic LF.
- Kidney Int (2004 Oct) 66:1345-55. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024