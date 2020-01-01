Allen P. Minton, Ph.D.

Research Goal

Our goal is to understand how the kinetics and equilibria of specific biochemical reactions are affected by nonspecific interactions between reactant/product species and components of complex media resembling biological fluids and interfaces.

Current Research

We are engaged in theoretical and experimental studies of nonspecific solute-solute interactions — both attractive and repulsive — in solutions containing a high total concentration of macromolecules. Theoretical studies are based upon statistical-thermodynamic models. Experimental utilize measurements of sedimentation equilibrium, static and dynamic light scattering, circular dichroism, and fluorescence intensity and anisotropy.

Applying our Research

Detailed knowledge and understanding of the behavior of biological macromolecules in biological fluids would facilitate the design of more effective biopharmaceuticals.