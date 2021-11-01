U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Allen P. Minton, Ph.D.
  5. Research Materials
Go to Staff Directory home
Allen P. Minton, Ph.D.
Photo of Dr. Allen Minton
Section Chief: Physical Biochemistry Section, Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics
301-496-3604 Add to Contacts

Research Materials

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

  1. Small volume viscometer

    NIDDK scientists have developed a capillary-based device and system for measuring the rheological properties of solutions of synthetic and biological polymers. The device automatically serially dilutes and varies the flow rate of a sample, permitting…
    Summary
View Additional Research Materials