Publications

Allen P. Minton, Ph.D.
Section Chief: Physical Biochemistry Section, Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics
- Influence of Nonspecific Interactions on Protein Associations: Implications for Biochemistry In Vivo.
- Rivas G, Minton AP.
- Annu Rev Biochem (2022 Jun 21) 91:321-351. Abstract/Full Text
- Implications of excluded volume for chemical inhibition of protein fibrillation.
- Minton AP.
- Biochim Biophys Acta Gen Subj (2020 Dec) 1864:129704. Abstract/Full Text
- Water Loss in Aging Erythrocytes Provides a Clue to a General Mechanism of Cellular Senescence.
- Minton AP.
- Biophys J (2020 Nov 17) 119:2039-2044. Abstract/Full Text
- Simple Calculation of Phase Diagrams for Liquid-Liquid Phase Separation in Solutions of Two Macromolecular Solute Species.
- Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2020 Mar 26) 124:2363-2370. Abstract/Full Text
- The Cumulative Effect of Surface Adsorption and Excluded Volume in 2D and 3D on Protein Fibrillation.
- Minton AP.
- Biophys J (2019 Nov 5) 117:1666-1673. Abstract/Full Text
- Comparison of composition-gradient sedimentation equilibrium and composition-gradient static light scattering as techniques for quantitative characterization of biomolecular interactions: A case study.
- Arisaka F, Niimura Y, Minton AP.
- Anal Biochem (2019 Oct 15) 583:113339. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative characterization of the concentration-dependent interaction between molecules of Dextran 70 in aqueous solution: Measurement and analysis in the context of thermodynamic and compressible sphere models.
- Fernández C, Fodeke AA, Minton AP.
- Biopolymers (2019 Oct) 110:e23284. Abstract/Full Text
- An Equilibrium Model for the Combined Effect of Macromolecular Crowding and Surface Adsorption on the Formation of Linear Protein Fibrils.
- Hoppe T, Minton AP.
- Biophys J (2019 Jun 4) 116:2234. Abstract/Full Text
- Non-specific Interactions Between Macromolecular Solutes in Concentrated Solution: Physico-Chemical Manifestations and Biochemical Consequences.
- Hoppe T, Minton AP.
- Front Mol Biosci (2019) 6:10. Abstract/Full Text
- Comparison of the thermal stabilization of proteins by oligosaccharides and monosaccharide mixtures: Measurement and analysis in the context of excluded volume theory.
- Beg I, Minton AP, Islam A, Hassan MI, Ahmad F.
- Biophys Chem (2018 Jun) 237:31-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Toward an understanding of biochemical equilibria within living cells.
- Rivas G, Minton AP.
- Biophys Rev (2018 Apr) 10:241-253. Abstract/Full Text
- Explicit Incorporation of Hard and Soft Protein-Protein Interactions into Models for Crowding Effects in Protein Mixtures. 2. Effects of Varying Hard and Soft Interactions upon Prototypical Chemical Equilibria.
- Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2017 Jun 8) 121:5515-5522. Abstract/Full Text
- The pH Dependence of Saccharides' Influence on Thermal Denaturation of Two Model Proteins Supports an Excluded Volume Model for Stabilization Generalized to Allow for Intramolecular Electrostatic Interactions.
- Beg I, Minton AP, Islam A, Hassan MI, Ahmad F.
- J Biol Chem (2017 Jan 13) 292:505-511. Abstract/Full Text
- Incorporation of Hard and Soft Protein-Protein Interactions into Models for Crowding Effects in Binary and Ternary Protein Mixtures. Comparison of Approximate Analytical Solutions with Numerical Simulation.
- Hoppe T, Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2016 Nov 23) 120:11866-11872. Abstract/Full Text
- Macromolecular Crowding In Vitro, In Vivo, and In Between.
- Rivas G, Minton AP.
- Trends Biochem Sci (2016 Nov) 41:970-981. Abstract/Full Text
- Modulation of Conformational Equilibria in the S-Adenosylmethionine (SAM) II Riboswitch by SAM, Mg(2+), and Trimethylamine N-Oxide.
- McPhie P, Brown P, Chen B, Dayie TK, Minton AP.
- Biochemistry (2016 Sep 13) 55:5010-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Recent applications of light scattering measurement in the biological and biopharmaceutical sciences.
- Minton AP.
- Anal Biochem (2016 May 15) 501:4-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Thermal Stabilization of Proteins by Mono- and Oligosaccharides: Measurement and Analysis in the Context of an Excluded Volume Model.
- Beg I, Minton AP, Hassan I, Islam A, Ahmad F.
- Biochemistry (2015 Jun 16) 54:3594-603. Abstract/Full Text
- An equilibrium model for the combined effect of macromolecular crowding and surface adsorption on the formation of linear protein fibrils.
- Hoppe T, Minton AP.
- Biophys J (2015 Feb 17) 108:957-966. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative characterization of nonspecific self- and hetero-interactions of proteins in nonideal solutions via static light scattering.
- Wu D, Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2015 Feb 5) 119:1891-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Concentration-dependent viscosity of binary and ternary mixtures of nonassociating proteins: measurement and analysis.
- Grupi A, Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2013 Nov 7) 117:13861-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative characterization of the compensating effects of trimethylamine-N-oxide and guanidine hydrochloride on the dissociation of human cyanmethmoglobin.
- Wu D, Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2013 Aug 15) 117:9395-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Compensating effects of urea and trimethylamine-N-oxide on the heteroassociation of α-chymotrypsin and soybean trypsin inhibitor.
- Wu D, Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2013 Apr 4) 117:3554-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative assessment of the relative contributions of steric repulsion and chemical interactions to macromolecular crowding.
- Minton AP.
- Biopolymers (2013 Apr) 99:239-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative characterization of the interaction between sucrose and native proteins via static light scattering.
- Wu D, Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2013 Jan 10) 117:111-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Capillary viscometer for fully automated measurement of the concentration and shear dependence of the viscosity of macromolecular solutions.
- Grupi A, Minton AP.
- Anal Chem (2012 Dec 18) 84:10732-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamic interaction of the Escherichia coli cell division ZipA and FtsZ proteins evidenced in nanodiscs.
- Hernández-Rocamora VM, Reija B, García C, Natale P, Alfonso C, Minton AP, Zorrilla S, Rivas G, Vicente M.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Aug 31) 287:30097-104. Abstract/Full Text
- Hard quasispherical particle models for the viscosity of solutions of protein mixtures.
- Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2012 Aug 9) 116:9310-5. Abstract/Full Text
- An equilibrium model for the Mg(2+)-linked self-assembly of FtsZ in the presence of GTP or a GTP analogue.
- Monterroso B, Rivas G, Minton AP.
- Biochemistry (2012 Aug 7) 51:6108-13. Abstract/Full Text
- Mg(2+)-linked self-assembly of FtsZ in the presence of GTP or a GTP analogue involves the concerted formation of a narrow size distribution of oligomeric species.
- Monterroso B, Ahijado-Guzmán R, Reija B, Alfonso C, Zorrilla S, Minton AP, Rivas G.
- Biochemistry (2012 Jun 5) 51:4541-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative characterization of temperature-independent and temperature-dependent protein-protein interactions in highly nonideal solutions.
- Fodeke AA, Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2011 Sep 29) 115:11261-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Modulation of functionally significant conformational equilibria in adenylate kinase by high concentrations of trimethylamine oxide attributed to volume exclusion.
- Nagarajan S, Amir D, Grupi A, Goldenberg DP, Minton AP, Haas E.
- Biophys J (2011 Jun 22) 100:2991-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Beyond the second virial coefficient: Sedimentation equilibrium in highly non-ideal solutions.
- Rivas G, Minton AP.
- Methods (2011 May) 54:167-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of nonadditive repulsive intermolecular interactions on the light scattering of concentrated protein-osmolyte mixtures.
- Fernández C, Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2011 Feb 10) 115:1289-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization of self-association and heteroassociation of bacterial cell division proteins FtsZ and ZipA in solution by composition gradient-static light scattering.
- Martos A, Alfonso C, López-Navajas P, Ahijado-Guzmn R, Mingorance J, Minton AP, Rivas G.
- Biochemistry (2010 Dec 28) 49:10780-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Intermolecular interactions of IgG1 monoclonal antibodies at high concentrations characterized by light scattering.
- Scherer TM, Liu J, Shire SJ, Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2010 Oct 14) 114:12948-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative characterization of polymer-polymer, protein-protein, and polymer-protein interaction via tracer sedimentation equilibrium.
- Fodeke AA, Minton AP.
- J Phys Chem B (2010 Aug 26) 114:10876-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Attractive protein-polymer interactions markedly alter the effect of macromolecular crowding on protein association equilibria.
- Jiao M, Li HT, Chen J, Minton AP, Liang Y.
- Biophys J (2010 Aug 4) 99:914-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Self-association of Zn-insulin at neutral pH: investigation by concentration gradient--static and dynamic light scattering.
- Attri AK, Fernández C, Minton AP.
- Biophys Chem (2010 May) 148:23-7. Abstract/Full Text
- pH-dependent self-association of zinc-free insulin characterized by concentration-gradient static light scattering.
- Attri AK, Fernández C, Minton AP.
- Biophys Chem (2010 May) 148:28-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Static light scattering from concentrated protein solutions II: experimental test of theory for protein mixtures and weakly self-associating proteins.
- Fernández C, Minton AP.
- Biophys J (2009 Mar 4) 96:1992-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Automated measurement of the static light scattering of macromolecular solutions over a broad range of concentrations.
- Fernández C, Minton AP.
- Anal Biochem (2008 Oct 15) 381:254-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Effective hard particle model for the osmotic pressure of highly concentrated binary protein solutions.
- Minton AP.
- Biophys J (2008 Apr 1) 94:L57-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Macromolecular crowding and confinement: biochemical, biophysical, and potential physiological consequences.
- Zhou HX, Rivas G, Minton AP.
- Annu Rev Biophys (2008) 37:375-97. Abstract/Full Text
- The effective hard particle model provides a simple, robust, and broadly applicable description of nonideal behavior in concentrated solutions of bovine serum albumin and other nonassociating proteins.
- Minton AP.
- J Pharm Sci (2007 Dec) 96:3466-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Static light scattering from concentrated protein solutions, I: General theory for protein mixtures and application to self-associating proteins.
- Minton AP.
- Biophys J (2007 Aug 15) 93:1321-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative characterization of weak self-association in concentrated solutions of immunoglobulin G via the measurement of sedimentation equilibrium and osmotic pressure.
- Jiménez M, Rivas G, Minton AP.
- Biochemistry (2007 Jul 17) 46:8373-8. Abstract/Full Text
- How can biochemical reactions within cells differ from those in test tubes?
- Minton AP.
- J Cell Sci (2006 Jul 15) 119:2863-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein aggregation in crowded environments.
- Ellis RJ, Minton AP.
- Biol Chem (2006 May) 387:485-97. Abstract/Full Text
Books & Book Chapters
- "Effects of macromolecular crowding on association equilibria and kinetics."
- Minton AP.
- Encyclopedia of Biophysics.
- Roberts GCK, ed.
- Springer (Berlin). (2012).
- "The effect of time-dependent macromolecular crowding on the kinetics of protein aggregation: a simple model for the onset of age-related neurodegenerative disease."
- Bjarnason JB, Botos I, Fox JW, Jia LG, Meyer EF
- Frontiers in Physics.
- Higher Education Press. (1995) 2:48.
Last Reviewed January 2025