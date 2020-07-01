  1. Home
Ranganath Muniyappa, M.D., Ph.D.

Photo of Ranganath Muniyappa
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Clinical Research, Health Disparities
301-451-7702 Add to Contacts

Professional Experience

  • Fellowship, State University of New York (SUNY), 2001–2004
  • Residency, Wayne State University Program, 1998–2001
  • Ph.D., Wayne State University, 1999
  • M.D., Bangalore Medical College, 1991

Research Goal

Our ultimate goal is to develop effective therapies that simultaneously target metabolic and vascular dysfunction in obesity and diabetes.

Current Research

Our research focuses on studies of the metabolic and vascular actions of insulin and how these actions are impaired in insulin-resistant states such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Insulin-mediated microvascular recruitment plays an important role in glucose disposal and is frequently impaired in people with obesity and diabetes. We perform clinical studies that seek to understand how therapeutic interventions modulate biological actions of insulin and the molecular mechanisms of insulin resistance that play a role in coupling metabolic and vascular dysfunction in obesity and diabetes. Our research is also directed toward understanding the physiologic basis for the higher prevalence of cardiovascular dysfunction and insulin resistance in ethnic minorities such as African-Americans, Hispanic/Latinos, and Asians.

Applying our Research

Cardiovascular disease is a major cause of mortality and morbidity in diabetes. Developing novel therapies that target cardiovascular risk in obesity and diabetes will greatly benefit our patients with diabetes and obesity.

Select Publications

Personalized Statin Therapy and Coronary Atherosclerotic Plaque Burden in Asymptomatic Low/Intermediate-Risk Individuals.
Muniyappa R, Noureldin RA, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, El Khouli RH, Matta JR, Hamimi A, Ranganath S, Hadigan C, Nieman LK, Gharib AM.
Cardiorenal Med (2018) 8:140-150. Abstract/Full Text
Effects of growth hormone administration on luteinizing hormone secretion in healthy older men and women.
Muniyappa R, Sullivan SD, Tella SH, Abel BS, Harman SM, Blackman MR.
Physiol Rep (2017 Dec) 5. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language

We study how some diseases interfere with the ability of insulin to break down sugar in the body andthe ways that treating these diseases influences the effects of insulin. Our team also conducts research to help understand why some ethnic minorities are more likely than other groups to have cardiovascular problems and lower insulin efficiency.