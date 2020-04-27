  1. Home
Priyanka Narayan, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Acting Section Chief: Human Disease Section, Genetics and Biochemistry Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Neuroscience, Cell Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Stem Cell Biology
301-435-2373 Add to Contacts

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Combating neurodegenerative disease with chemical probes and model systems.
Narayan P, Ehsani S, Lindquist S.
Nat Chem Biol (2014 Nov) 10:911-20. Abstract/Full Text
Rare individual amyloid-β oligomers act on astrocytes to initiate neuronal damage.
Narayan P, Holmström KM, Kim DH, Whitcomb DJ, Wilson MR, St George-Hyslop P, Wood NW, Dobson CM, Cho K, Abramov AY, Klenerman D.
Biochemistry (2014 Apr 22) 53:2442-53. Abstract/Full Text
Single molecule characterization of the interactions between amyloid-β peptides and the membranes of hippocampal cells.
Narayan P, Ganzinger KA, McColl J, Weimann L, Meehan S, Qamar S, Carver JA, Wilson MR, St George-Hyslop P, Dobson CM, Klenerman D.
J Am Chem Soc (2013 Jan 30) 135:1491-8. Abstract/Full Text
The extracellular chaperone clusterin sequesters oligomeric forms of the amyloid-β(1-40) peptide.
Narayan P, Orte A, Clarke RW, Bolognesi B, Hook S, Ganzinger KA, Meehan S, Wilson MR, Dobson CM, Klenerman D.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2011 Dec 18) 19:79-83. Abstract/Full Text