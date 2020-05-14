Human Disease Section
We study mechanisms of risk and resilience to neurodegenerative diseases.
Select Publications
- Combating neurodegenerative disease with chemical probes and model systems.
- Narayan P, Ehsani S, Lindquist S.
- Nat Chem Biol (2014 Nov) 10:911-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Rare individual amyloid-β oligomers act on astrocytes to initiate neuronal damage.
- Narayan P, Holmström KM, Kim DH, Whitcomb DJ, Wilson MR, St George-Hyslop P, Wood NW, Dobson CM, Cho K, Abramov AY, Klenerman D.
- Biochemistry (2014 Apr 22) 53:2442-53. Abstract/Full Text