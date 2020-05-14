  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Genetics and Biochemistry Branch
  6. Human Disease Section

Human Disease Section

Profile photo for Priyanka Narayana. Priyanka Narayan, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator

Section Chief

priyanka.narayan@nih.gov
We study mechanisms of risk and resilience to neurodegenerative diseases.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Combating neurodegenerative disease with chemical probes and model systems.
Narayan P, Ehsani S, Lindquist S.
Nat Chem Biol (2014 Nov) 10:911-20. Abstract/Full Text
Rare individual amyloid-β oligomers act on astrocytes to initiate neuronal damage.
Narayan P, Holmström KM, Kim DH, Whitcomb DJ, Wilson MR, St George-Hyslop P, Wood NW, Dobson CM, Cho K, Abramov AY, Klenerman D.
Biochemistry (2014 Apr 22) 53:2442-53. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications
Lab Members Research Materials Join Us