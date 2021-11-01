Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Erythropoietin treatment and the risk of hip fractures in hemodialysis patients. Suresh S, Wright EC, Wright DG, Abbott KC, Noguchi CT. J Bone Miner Res (2021 Jul) 36:1211-1219. Abstract/Full Text Erythropoietin reduces fat mass in female mice lacking estrogen receptor alpha. Lee J, Walter MF, Korach KS, Noguchi CT. Mol Metab (2021 Mar) 45:101142. Abstract/Full Text Sex-specific brain erythropoietin regulation of mouse metabolism and hypothalamic inflammation. Dey S, Cui Z, Gavrilova O, Zhang X, Gassmann M, Noguchi CT. JCI Insight (2020 Mar 12) 5. Abstract/Full Text Erythropoietin modulates bone marrow stromal cell differentiation. Suresh S, de Castro LF, Dey S, Robey PG, Noguchi CT. Bone Res (2019) 7:21. Abstract/Full Text Disrupted erythropoietin signalling promotes obesity and alters hypothalamus proopiomelanocortin production. Teng R, Gavrilova O, Suzuki N, Chanturiya T, Schimel D, Hugendubler L, Mammen S, Yver DR, Cushman SW, Mueller E, Yamamoto M, Hsu LL, Noguchi CT. Nat Commun (2011 Nov 1) 2:520. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications