Constance Tom Noguchi, Ph.D.
Section Chief: Molecular Cell Biology Section, Molecular Medicine Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Immunology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Select Publications
- Erythropoietin treatment and the risk of hip fractures in hemodialysis patients.
- Suresh S, Wright EC, Wright DG, Abbott KC, Noguchi CT.
- J Bone Miner Res (2021 Jul) 36:1211-1219. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin reduces fat mass in female mice lacking estrogen receptor alpha.
- Lee J, Walter MF, Korach KS, Noguchi CT.
- Mol Metab (2021 Mar) 45:101142. Abstract/Full Text
- Sex-specific brain erythropoietin regulation of mouse metabolism and hypothalamic inflammation.
- Dey S, Cui Z, Gavrilova O, Zhang X, Gassmann M, Noguchi CT.
- JCI Insight (2020 Mar 12) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin modulates bone marrow stromal cell differentiation.
- Suresh S, de Castro LF, Dey S, Robey PG, Noguchi CT.
- Bone Res (2019) 7:21. Abstract/Full Text
- Disrupted erythropoietin signalling promotes obesity and alters hypothalamus proopiomelanocortin production.
- Teng R, Gavrilova O, Suzuki N, Chanturiya T, Schimel D, Hugendubler L, Mammen S, Yver DR, Cushman SW, Mueller E, Yamamoto M, Hsu LL, Noguchi CT.
- Nat Commun (2011 Nov 1) 2:520. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Inhibiting Glycogen Synthase Kinase 3 Reverses Obesity-Induced White Adipose Tissue Inflammation by Regulating Apoptosis Inhibitor of Macrophage/CD5L-Mediated Macrophage Migration.
- Wang L, Wang Y, Zhang C, Li J, Meng Y, Dou M, Noguchi CT, Di L.
- Arterioscler Thromb Vasc Biol (2018 Sep) 38:2103-2116. Abstract/Full Text
- Vasopressin stimulates the proliferation and differentiation of red blood cell precursors and improves recovery from anemia.
- Mayer B, Németh K, Krepuska M, Myneni VD, Maric D, Tisdale JF, Hsieh MM, Uchida N, Lee HJ, Nemeth MJ, Holmbeck K, Noguchi CT, Rogers H, Dey S, Hansen A, Hong J, Chow I, Key S, Szalayova I, Pagani J, Markó K, McClain-Caldwell I, Vitale-Cross L, Young WS, Brownstein MJ, Mezey É.
- Sci Transl Med (2017 Nov 29) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Angiogenic factors are increased in circulating granulocytes and CD34+ cells of myeloproliferative neoplasms.
- Subotički T, Mitrović Ajtić O, Beleslin-Čokić BB, Nienhold R, Diklić M, Djikić D, Leković D, Bulat T, Marković D, Gotić M, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN, Skoda RC, Čokić VP.
- Mol Carcinog (2017 Feb) 56:567-579. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin and Hypothalamic-Pituitary Axis.
- Dey S, Noguchi CT.
- Vitam Horm (2017) 105:101-120. Abstract/Full Text
- Non-hematopoietic effects of endogenous erythropoietin on lean mass and body weight regulation.
- Reinhardt M, Dey S, Tom Noguchi C, Zhang Y, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2016 Jul) 24:1530-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin regulates POMC expression via STAT3 and potentiates leptin response.
- Dey S, Li X, Teng R, Alnaeeli M, Chen Z, Rogers H, Noguchi CT.
- J Mol Endocrinol (2016 Feb) 56:55-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Association of Erythropoietin Dose and Route of Administration with Clinical Outcomes for Patients on Hemodialysis in the United States.
- Wright DG, Wright EC, Narva AS, Noguchi CT, Eggers PW.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2015 Oct 7) 10:1822-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Microarray and Proteomic Analyses of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms with a Highlight on the mTOR Signaling Pathway.
- Čokić VP, Mossuz P, Han J, Socoro N, Beleslin-Čokić BB, Mitrović O, Subotički T, Diklić M, Leković D, Gotić M, Puri RK, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- PLoS One (2015) 10:e0135463. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin negatively regulates pituitary ACTH secretion.
- Dey S, Scullen T, Noguchi CT.
- Brain Res (2015 May 22) 1608:14-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Skeletal muscle as an endogenous nitrate reservoir.
- Piknova B, Park JW, Swanson KM, Dey S, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2015 May 1) 47:10-16. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin's inhibiting impact on hepcidin expression occurs indirectly.
- Gammella E, Diaz V, Recalcati S, Buratti P, Samaja M, Dey S, Noguchi CT, Gassmann M, Cairo G.
- Am J Physiol Regul Integr Comp Physiol (2015 Feb 15) 308:R330-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin and obesity-induced white adipose tissue inflammation: redefining the boundaries of the immunometabolism territory.
- Alnaeeli M, Noguchi CT.
- Adipocyte (2015 Apr-Jun) 4:153-7. Abstract/Full Text
- AMPK is involved in mediation of erythropoietin influence on metabolic activity and reactive oxygen species production in white adipocytes.
- Wang L, Di L, Noguchi CT.
- Int J Biochem Cell Biol (2014 Sep) 54:1-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin, a novel versatile player regulating energy metabolism beyond the erythroid system.
- Wang L, Di L, Noguchi CT.
- Int J Biol Sci (2014) 10:921-39. Abstract/Full Text
- Heme-bound iron activates placenta growth factor in erythroid cells via erythroid Krüppel-like factor.
- Wang X, Mendelsohn L, Rogers H, Leitman S, Raghavachari N, Yang Y, Yau YY, Tallack M, Perkins A, Taylor JG 6th, Noguchi CT, Kato GJ.
- Blood (2014 Aug 7) 124:946-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin action in stress response, tissue maintenance and metabolism.
- Zhang Y, Wang L, Dey S, Alnaeeli M, Suresh S, Rogers H, Teng R, Noguchi CT.
- Int J Mol Sci (2014 Jun 10) 15:10296-333. Abstract/Full Text
- Nitric oxide and hypoxia stimulate erythropoietin receptor via MAPK kinase in endothelial cells.
- Cokic BB, Cokic VP, Suresh S, Wirt S, Noguchi CT.
- Microvasc Res (2014 Mar) 92:34-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Globin gene expression in correlation with G protein-related genes during erythroid differentiation.
- Čokić VP, Smith RD, Biancotto A, Noguchi CT, Puri RK, Schechter AN.
- BMC Genomics (2013 Feb 20) 14:116. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of blood nitrite and nitrate levels on murine platelet function.
- Park JW, Piknova B, Huang PL, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- PLoS One (2013) 8:e55699. Abstract/Full Text
- Acetylation of histone deacetylase 1 regulates NuRD corepressor complex activity.
- Yang T, Jian W, Luo Y, Fu X, Noguchi C, Bungert J, Huang S, Qiu Y.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Nov 23) 287:40279-91. Abstract/Full Text
- T-cell acute leukemia 1 (TAL1) regulation of erythropoietin receptor and association with excessive erythrocytosis.
- Rogers H, Wang L, Yu X, Alnaeeli M, Cui K, Zhao K, Bieker JJ, Prchal J, Huang S, Weksler B, Noguchi CT.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Oct 26) 287:36720-31. Abstract/Full Text
- GATA-binding protein 4 (GATA-4) and T-cell acute leukemia 1 (TAL1) regulate myogenic differentiation and erythropoietin response via cross-talk with Sirtuin1 (Sirt1).
- Wang L, Jia Y, Rogers H, Wu YP, Huang S, Noguchi CT.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Aug 31) 287:30157-69. Abstract/Full Text
- JAK-STAT and AKT pathway-coupled genes in erythroid progenitor cells through ontogeny.
- Cokic VP, Bhattacharya B, Beleslin-Cokic BB, Noguchi CT, Puri RK, Schechter AN.
- J Transl Med (2012 Jun 7) 10:116. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin in brain development and beyond.
- Alnaeeli M, Wang L, Piknova B, Rogers H, Li X, Noguchi CT.
- Anat Res Int (2012) 2012:953264. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin and hypoxia increase erythropoietin receptor and nitric oxide levels in lung microvascular endothelial cells.
- Beleslin-Čokić BB, Cokić VP, Wang L, Piknova B, Teng R, Schechter AN, Noguchi CT.
- Cytokine (2011 May) 54:129-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Acute erythropoietin cardioprotection is mediated by endothelial response.
- Teng R, Calvert JW, Sibmooh N, Piknova B, Suzuki N, Sun J, Martinez K, Yamamoto M, Schechter AN, Lefer DJ, Noguchi CT.
- Basic Res Cardiol (2011 May) 106:343-54. Abstract/Full Text
- The effects of erythropoietin dose titration during high-fat diet-induced obesity.
- Foskett A, Alnaeeli M, Wang L, Teng R, Noguchi CT.
- J Biomed Biotechnol (2011) 2011:373781. Abstract/Full Text
- Up-regulation of erythropoietin receptor by nitric oxide mediates hypoxia preconditioning.
- Chen ZY, Wang L, Asavaritkrai P, Noguchi CT.
- J Neurosci Res (2010 Nov 1) 88:3180-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin improves histological and functional outcomes after traumatic brain injury in mice in the absence of the neural erythropoietin receptor.
- Xiong Y, Mahmood A, Qu C, Kazmi H, Zhang ZG, Noguchi CT, Schallert T, Chopp M.
- J Neurotrauma (2010 Jan) 27:205-15. Abstract/Full Text
- Stimulated stromal cells induce gamma-globin gene expression in erythroid cells via nitric oxide production.
- Cokić VP, Beleslin-Cokić BB, Smith RD, Economou AP, Wahl LM, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- Exp Hematol (2009 Oct) 37:1230-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin signaling promotes transplanted progenitor cell survival.
- Jia Y, Warin R, Yu X, Epstein R, Noguchi CT.
- FASEB J (2009 Sep) 23:3089-99. Abstract/Full Text
- LSD1-mediated epigenetic modification is required for TAL1 function and hematopoiesis.
- Hu X, Li X, Valverde K, Fu X, Noguchi C, Qiu Y, Huang S.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Jun 23) 106:10141-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Survival and proliferative roles of erythropoietin beyond the erythroid lineage.
- Noguchi CT, Wang L, Rogers HM, Teng R, Jia Y.
- Expert Rev Mol Med (2008 Dec 1) 10:e36. Abstract/Full Text
- Histological and functional outcomes after traumatic brain injury in mice null for the erythropoietin receptor in the central nervous system.
- Xiong Y, Mahmood A, Lu D, Qu C, Kazmi H, Goussev A, Zhang ZG, Noguchi CT, Schallert T, Chopp M.
- Brain Res (2008 Sep 16) 1230:247-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Where the Epo cells are.
- Noguchi CT.
- Blood (2008 May 15) 111:4836-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Hydroxyurea nitrosylates and activates soluble guanylyl cyclase in human erythroid cells.
- Cokic VP, Andric SA, Stojilkovic SS, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- Blood (2008 Feb 1) 111:1117-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypoxia alters progression of the erythroid program.
- Rogers HM, Yu X, Wen J, Smith R, Fibach E, Noguchi CT.
- Exp Hematol (2008 Jan) 36:17-27. Abstract/Full Text
- The Sonic hedgehog pathway mediates carbamylated erythropoietin-enhanced proliferation and differentiation of adult neural progenitor cells.
- Wang L, Zhang ZG, Gregg SR, Zhang RL, Jiao Z, LeTourneau Y, Liu X, Feng Y, Gerwien J, Torup L, Leist M, Noguchi CT, Chen ZY, Chopp M.
- J Biol Chem (2007 Nov 2) 282:32462-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of erythropoietin in the brain.
- Noguchi CT, Asavaritikrai P, Teng R, Jia Y.
- Crit Rev Oncol Hematol (2007 Nov) 64:159-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Endogenous erythropoietin signaling is required for normal neural progenitor cell proliferation.
- Chen ZY, Asavaritikrai P, Prchal JT, Noguchi CT.
- J Biol Chem (2007 Aug 31) 282:25875-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Modification of globin gene expression by RNA targeting strategies.
- Shen TJ, Rogers H, Yu X, Lin F, Noguchi CT, Ho C.
- Exp Hematol (2007 Aug) 35:1209-18. Abstract/Full Text
- Pathology of "Berkeley" sickle-cell mice includes gallstones and priapism.
- Hsu L, Diwan B, Ward JM, Noguchi CT.
- Blood (2006 Apr 15) 107:3414-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of iron nitrosylation on sickle cell hemoglobin solubility.
- Xu X, Lockamy VL, Chen K, Huang Z, Shields H, King SB, Ballas SK, Nichols JS, Gladwin MT, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN, Kim-Shapiro DB.
- J Biol Chem (2002 Sep 27) 277:36787-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Pathophysiology of a sickle cell trait mouse model: human alpha(beta)(S) transgenes with one mouse beta-globin allele.
- Noguchi CT, Gladwin M, Diwan B, Merciris P, Smith R, Yu X, Buzard G, Fitzhugh A, Keefer LK, Schechter AN, Mohandas N.
- Blood Cells Mol Dis (2001 Nov-Dec) 27:971-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Multi-ribozyme targeting of human alpha-globin gene expression.
- Shen TJ, Ikonomi P, Smith R, Noguchi CT, Ho C.
- Blood Cells Mol Dis (1999 Oct-Dec) 25:361-73. Abstract/Full Text