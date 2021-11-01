U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Constance Tom Noguchi, Ph.D.
Photo of Connie Noguchi.
Section Chief: Molecular Cell Biology Section, Molecular Medicine Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Immunology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
301-496-1163 Add to Contacts

Research Materials

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

  1. mEpoR KO / Tg(hEpoR) Mouse

    mEpoR-/- hEpoR+: The mouse Erythropoietin Receptor knockout that contains a human Erythropoietin Receptor transgene can be used to define the potency of recombinant erythropoietin preparations used to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney…
    Summary
