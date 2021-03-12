Ludmila Pawlikowska, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I oversee a research portfolio on genetic and genomic studies of liver and gastrointestinal diseases, obesity and nutrition. I also serve as Project Scientist for the NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium. This Consortium consists of investigators from multiple sites, who are conducting genomic, transcriptomic and microbiome and studies to elucidate the etiology and pathophysiological mechanisms of inflammatory bowel disease.
Research Programs
Digestive Diseases Genetics & Genomics
Identifying genes that influence normal development, function, and diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.
Liver Diseases Genetics & Genomics
Identifying genes that influence normal development, function, and diseases of the liver.
Nutrition & Obesity Genetics & Genomics
Identifying genes the influence obesity, human nutrition and nutrient metabolism, and nutritional disorders.
Committees & Working Groups
- NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Associate Professor, University of California – San Francisco, Center for Cerebrovascular Research, Department of Anesthesia and Institute for Human Genetics, 2013-2020
Assistant Professor, University of California – San Francisco, Center for Cerebrovascular Research, Department of Anesthesia and Institute for Human Genetics, 2007-2013
Postdoctoral Scholar, University of California – San Francisco, Cardiovascular Research Institute, 2003-2006
Postdoctoral Scholar, University of California – San Francisco Liver Center, 2002-2003
Ph.D., Biomedical Sciences, University of California – San Francisco, 2002