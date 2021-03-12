Ludmila Pawlikowska, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I oversee a research portfolio on genetic and genomic studies of liver and gastrointestinal diseases, obesity and nutrition. I also serve as Project Scientist for the NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium. This Consortium consists of investigators from multiple sites, who are conducting genomic, transcriptomic and microbiome and studies to elucidate the etiology and pathophysiological mechanisms of inflammatory bowel disease.

Research Programs Digestive Diseases Genetics & Genomics

Identifying genes that influence normal development, function, and diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Liver Diseases Genetics & Genomics

Identifying genes that influence normal development, function, and diseases of the liver. Nutrition & Obesity Genetics & Genomics

Identifying genes the influence obesity, human nutrition and nutrient metabolism, and nutritional disorders.

Committees & Working Groups