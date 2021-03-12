  1. Home
  Ludmila Pawlikowska, Ph.D.
Ludmila Pawlikowska, Ph.D.

Photo of Ludmila Pawlikowska.
Program Director: Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Genetics and Genomics of Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases; Obesity and Nutrition
301-480-9372 Add to Contacts

Responsibilities & Activities

As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I oversee a research portfolio on genetic and genomic studies of liver and gastrointestinal diseases, obesity and nutrition. I also serve as Project Scientist for the NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium. This Consortium consists of investigators from multiple sites, who are conducting genomic, transcriptomic and microbiome and studies to elucidate the etiology and pathophysiological mechanisms of inflammatory bowel disease.

Research Programs

Digestive Diseases Genetics & Genomics
Identifying genes that influence normal development, function, and diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.

Liver Diseases Genetics & Genomics
Identifying genes that influence normal development, function, and diseases of the liver.

Nutrition & Obesity Genetics & Genomics
Identifying genes the influence obesity, human nutrition and nutrient metabolism, and nutritional disorders.

Committees & Working Groups

  • NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group, Member

Select Experience

Associate Professor, University of California – San Francisco, Center for Cerebrovascular Research, Department of Anesthesia and Institute for Human Genetics, 2013-2020

Assistant Professor, University of California – San Francisco, Center for Cerebrovascular Research, Department of Anesthesia and Institute for Human Genetics, 2007-2013

Postdoctoral Scholar, University of California – San Francisco, Cardiovascular Research Institute, 2003-2006

Postdoctoral Scholar, University of California – San Francisco Liver Center, 2002-2003

Ph.D., Biomedical Sciences, University of California – San Francisco, 2002