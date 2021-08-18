Nutrition & Obesity Genetics & Genomics
Identifying genes the influence obesity, human nutrition and nutrient metabolism, and nutritional disorders.
The Nutrition and Obesity Genetics and Genomics program supports research to identify genes that influence human nutrition and nutrient metabolism, obesity, and nutritional disorders. The program supports research to identify genes that influence anatomical, physiological, and behavioral traits associated with nutrition and obesity, including the genetics of body fat composition and distribution, metabolic rate, energy balance, food consumption and preference, and physical activity levels. Also of interest is research on patterns and regulation of gene expression associated with these traits. Through research involving human subjects as well as model organisms, the program encourages both genome-wide and candidate-gene-based approaches that exploit naturally occurring genetic variation and artificially induced mutations. Typical research approaches include genome-wide association, exome and whole-genome sequencing, array- and sequencing-based studies of gene expression and epigenetic marks, integrated analyses of multi-omic (genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic) data.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Ludmila Pawlikowska, Ph.D. Genetics and Genomics of Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases; Obesity and Nutrition
- Padma Maruvada, Ph.D. Nutrient Metabolism; Clinical Obesity and Nutrition
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Diversity
Diversity Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
