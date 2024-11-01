Paolo Piaggi, Ph.D.

Research Goal

The ultimate goal of our group is to understand the physiology of weight gain and weight loss, find new ways to prevent weight gain, help people who are overweight lose weight more easily, and prevent the consequences of excess adiposity.

Current Research

Our group is interested in understanding the determinants of the energy balance equation (energy intake and expenditure) and the role these play in contributing to weight change. I am the principal investigator on one ongoing study investigating whether adaptive thermogenesis during overfeeding or caloric restriction explain variation in weight gain or weight loss, and whether spend-thrift versus thrifty phenotypes can be identified by measuring energy expenditure during fasting and overfeeding inside a whole-room indirect calorimeter. I am also interested in the genetic determinants of energy intake and expenditure that may predispose individuals to obesity.