Paolo Piaggi, Ph.D.
Professional Experience
- Visiting Fellow, NIDDK, 2012-2016
- Special Volunteer, NIDDK, 2011-2012
- Ph.D. in Automation, Robotics and Bioengineering, University of Pisa, 2012
- M.S. in Biomedical Engineering, University of Pisa, 2008
- B.S. in Biomedical Engineering, University of Pisa, 2006
Research Goal
The ultimate goal of our group is to understand the physiology of weight gain and weight loss, find new ways to prevent weight gain, help people who are overweight lose weight more easily, and prevent the consequences of excess adiposity.
Current Research
Our group is interested in understanding the determinants of the energy balance equation (energy intake and expenditure) and the role these play in contributing to weight change. I am the principal investigator on one ongoing study investigating whether adaptive thermogenesis during overfeeding or caloric restriction explain variation in weight gain or weight loss, and whether spend-thrift versus thrifty phenotypes can be identified by measuring energy expenditure during fasting and overfeeding inside a whole-room indirect calorimeter. I am also interested in the genetic determinants of energy intake and expenditure that may predispose individuals to obesity.
Select Publications
Research in Plain Language
Our group studies the part of a person’s body that controls how many calories their body uses during the day compared to how many calories that person eats. We are trying to understand why some people may be able to remain thin even after days of overeating while other people may gain weight more easily. We are also trying to understand if a person is more likely to gain weight if he or she eats carbohydrates, protein, or fat when he or she overeats. We also study how genes influence people's metabolism and predispose them to weight gain.