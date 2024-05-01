Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.
- Director: Office of the Director
- Chief: Molecular & Clinical Hematology Branch
- Section Chief: Molecular Hematology Section, Molecular & Clinical Hematology Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Stem Cell Biology, Health Disparities
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Kruppel-like factor 1-GATA1 fusion protein improves the sickle cell disease phenotype in mice both in vitro and in vivo.
- Zhu J, Li H, Aerbajinai W, Kumkhaek C, Pirooznia M, Saxena A, Dagur P, Chin K, Rodgers GP.
- Blood (2022 Nov 24) 140:2276-2289. Abstract/Full Text
- Hydroxyurea-inducible SAR1 gene acts through the Giα/JNK/Jun pathway to regulate γ-globin expression.
- Zhu J, Chin K, Aerbajinai W, Kumkhaek C, Li H, Rodgers GP.
- Blood (2014 Aug 14) 124:1146-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Olfactomedin 4 deficiency promotes prostate neoplastic progression and is associated with upregulation of the hedgehog-signaling pathway.
- Li H, Liu W, Chen W, Zhu J, Deng CX, Rodgers GP.
- Sci Rep (2015 Nov 19) 5:16974. Abstract/Full Text
- Nonmyeloablative HLA-matched sibling allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for severe sickle cell phenotype.
- Hsieh MM, Fitzhugh CD, Weitzel RP, Link ME, Coles WA, Zhao X, Rodgers GP, Powell JD, Tisdale JF.
- JAMA (2014 Jul 2) 312:48-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Olfactomedin 4 contributes to hydrogen peroxide-induced NADPH oxidase activation and apoptosis in mouse neutrophils.
- Liu W, Liu Y, Li H, Rodgers GP.
- Am J Physiol Cell Physiol (2018 Oct 1) 315:C494-C501. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Olfactomedin 4 Is Not a Precise Marker for Human Intestinal Stem Cells, But Is Involved in Intestinal Carcinogenesis.
- Liu W, Rodgers GP.
- Gastroenterology (2022 Apr) 162:1001-1004. Abstract/Full Text
- OLFM4-RET fusion is an oncogenic driver in small intestine adenocarcinoma.
- Liu W, Li H, Aerbajinai W, Botos I, Rodgers GP.
- Oncogene (2022 Jan) 41:72-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Comparison of CD34(+) cells isolated from frozen cord blood and fresh adult peripheral blood of sickle cell disease patients in gene correction of the sickle mutation at late-stage erythroid differentiation.
- Kumkhaek C, Uchida N, Tisdale JF, Rodgers GP.
- Br J Haematol (2021 Sep) 194:e80-e84. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of MFHAS1 in regulating hepcidin expression via the BMP/SMAD and MAPK/ERK1/2 signalling pathways.
- Kumkhaek C, LaChance C, Aerbajinai W, Zhu J, Rodgers GP.
- Br J Haematol (2019 Aug) 186:e108-e112. Abstract/Full Text
- Natural history of benign ethnic neutropenia in individuals of African ancestry.
- Lakhotia R, Aggarwal A, Link ME, Rodgers GP, Hsieh MM.
- Blood Cells Mol Dis (2019 Jul) 77:12-16. Abstract/Full Text
- Glia maturation factor-γ regulates murine macrophage iron metabolism and M2 polarization through mitochondrial ROS.
- Aerbajinai W, Ghosh MC, Liu J, Kumkhaek C, Zhu J, Chin K, Rouault TA, Rodgers GP.
- Blood Adv (2019 Apr 23) 3:1211-1225. Abstract/Full Text
- Olfactomedin 4 Deletion Improves Male Mouse Glucose Intolerance and Insulin Resistance Induced by a High-Fat Diet.
- Liu W, Aerbajinai W, Li H, Liu Y, Gavrilova O, Jain S, Rodgers GP.
- Endocrinology (2018 Sep 1) 159:3235-3244. Abstract/Full Text
- Analyses of genome wide association data, cytokines, and gene expression in African-Americans with benign ethnic neutropenia.
- Charles BA, Hsieh MM, Adeyemo AA, Shriner D, Ramos E, Chin K, Srivastava K, Zakai NA, Cushman M, McClure LA, Howard V, Flegel WA, Rotimi CN, Rodgers GP.
- PLoS One (2018) 13:e0194400. Abstract/Full Text
- Olfactomedin 4 deletion induces colon adenocarcinoma in Apc(Min/+) mice.
- Liu W, Li H, Hong SH, Piszczek GP, Chen W, Rodgers GP.
- Oncogene (2016 Oct 6) 35:5237-5247. Abstract/Full Text
- Olfactomedin 4 expression and functions in innate immunity, inflammation, and cancer.
- Liu W, Rodgers GP.
- Cancer Metastasis Rev (2016 Jun) 35:201-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Glia Maturation Factor-γ Regulates Monocyte Migration through Modulation of β1-Integrin.
- Aerbajinai W, Liu L, Zhu J, Kumkhaek C, Chin K, Rodgers GP.
- J Biol Chem (2016 Apr 15) 291:8549-64. Abstract/Full Text
- HbA2 : biology, clinical relevance and a possible target for ameliorating sickle cell disease.
- Steinberg MH, Rodgers GP.
- Br J Haematol (2015 Sep) 170:781-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Deletion of the olfactomedin 4 gene is associated with progression of human prostate cancer.
- Li H, Rodriguez-Canales J, Liu W, Zhu J, Hanson JC, Pack S, Zhuang Z, Emmert-Buck MR, Rodgers GP.
- Am J Pathol (2013 Oct) 183:1329-38. Abstract/Full Text
- Olfm4 deletion enhances defense against Staphylococcus aureus in chronic granulomatous disease.
- Liu W, Yan M, Sugui JA, Li H, Xu C, Joo J, Kwon-Chung KJ, Coleman WG, Rodgers GP.
- J Clin Invest (2013 Sep) 123:3751-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Glia maturation factor-γ negatively modulates TLR4 signaling by facilitating TLR4 endocytic trafficking in macrophages.
- Aerbajinai W, Lee K, Chin K, Rodgers GP.
- J Immunol (2013 Jun 15) 190:6093-103. Abstract/Full Text
- MASL1 induces erythroid differentiation in human erythropoietin-dependent CD34+ cells through the Raf/MEK/ERK pathway.
- Kumkhaek C, Aerbajinai W, Liu W, Zhu J, Uchida N, Kurlander R, Hsieh MM, Tisdale JF, Rodgers GP.
- Blood (2013 Apr 18) 121:3216-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification and characterization of novel full-length cDNAs expressed during hematopoietic lineage-specific differentiation of cultured human peripheral blood mononuclear cells.
- Kumkhaek C, Liu W, Rodgers GP.
- Blood Cells Mol Dis (2013 Mar) 50:154-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Radil controls neutrophil adhesion and motility through β2-integrin activation.
- Liu L, Aerbajinai W, Ahmed SM, Rodgers GP, Angers S, Parent CA.
- Mol Biol Cell (2012 Dec) 23:4751-65. Abstract/Full Text
- Olfactomedin 4 inhibits cathepsin C-mediated protease activities, thereby modulating neutrophil killing of Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli in mice.
- Liu W, Yan M, Liu Y, McLeish KR, Coleman WG Jr, Rodgers GP.
- J Immunol (2012 Sep 1) 189:2460-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Glia maturation factor-γ mediates neutrophil chemotaxis.
- Aerbajinai W, Liu L, Chin K, Zhu J, Parent CA, Rodgers GP.
- J Leukoc Biol (2011 Sep) 90:529-38. Abstract/Full Text
- Olfactomedin 4 suppresses prostate cancer cell growth and metastasis via negative interaction with cathepsin D and SDF-1.
- Chen L, Li H, Liu W, Zhu J, Zhao X, Wright E, Cao L, Ding I, Rodgers GP.
- Carcinogenesis (2011 Jul) 32:986-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Recombinant erythroid Kruppel-like factor fused to GATA1 up-regulates delta- and gamma-globin expression in erythroid cells.
- Zhu J, Chin K, Aerbajinai W, Trainor C, Gao P, Rodgers GP.
- Blood (2011 Mar 17) 117:3045-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Olfactomedin 4 is a novel target gene of retinoic acids and 5-aza-2'-deoxycytidine involved in human myeloid leukemia cell growth, differentiation, and apoptosis.
- Liu W, Lee HW, Liu Y, Wang R, Rodgers GP.
- Blood (2010 Dec 2) 116:4938-47. Abstract/Full Text
- Olfactomedin 4 down-regulates innate immunity against Helicobacter pylori infection.
- Liu W, Yan M, Liu Y, Wang R, Li C, Deng C, Singh A, Coleman WG Jr, Rodgers GP.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Jun 15) 107:11056-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Neutrophil count in African Americans: lowering the target cutoff to initiate or resume chemotherapy?
- Hsieh MM, Tisdale JF, Rodgers GP, Young NS, Trimble EL, Little RF.
- J Clin Oncol (2010 Apr 1) 28:1633-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation for sickle cell disease.
- Hsieh MM, Kang EM, Fitzhugh CD, Link MB, Bolan CD, Kurlander R, Childs RW, Rodgers GP, Powell JD, Tisdale JF.
- N Engl J Med (2009 Dec 10) 361:2309-17. Abstract/Full Text
- SCF induces gamma-globin gene expression by regulating downstream transcription factor COUP-TFII.
- Aerbajinai W, Zhu J, Kumkhaek C, Chin K, Rodgers GP.
- Blood (2009 Jul 2) 114:187-94. Abstract/Full Text
- BP1 motif in the human beta-globin promoter affects beta-globin expression during embryonic/fetal erythropoiesis in transgenic mice bearing the human beta-globin gene.
- Zoueva OP, Garrett LJ, Bodine D, Rodgers GP.
- Blood Cells Mol Dis (2008 Nov-Dec) 41:244-51. Abstract/Full Text
- The regulation of OLFM4 expression in myeloid precursor cells relies on NF-kappaB transcription factor.
- Chin KL, Aerbajinai W, Zhu J, Drew L, Chen L, Liu W, Rodgers GP.
- Br J Haematol (2008 Nov) 143:421-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Hemoglobinopathies.
- Vichinsky E, Rodgers GP, Rachmilewitz E.
- Curr Mol Med (2008 Nov) 8:591. Abstract/Full Text
- Fetal haemoglobin response to hydroxycarbamide treatment and sar1a promoter polymorphisms in sickle cell anaemia.
- Kumkhaek C, Taylor JG 6th, Zhu J, Hoppe C, Kato GJ, Rodgers GP.
- Br J Haematol (2008 Apr) 141:254-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The economic imperative to conquer diabetes.
- Fradkin J, Rodgers GP.
- Diabetes Care (2008 Mar) 31:624-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Reduced hGC-1 protein expression is associated with malignant progression of colon carcinoma.
- Liu W, Liu Y, Zhu J, Wright E, Ding I, Rodgers GP.
- Clin Cancer Res (2008 Feb 15) 14:1041-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Thalidomide induces gamma-globin gene expression through increased reactive oxygen species-mediated p38 MAPK signaling and histone H4 acetylation in adult erythropoiesis.
- Aerbajinai W, Zhu J, Gao Z, Chin K, Rodgers GP.
- Blood (2007 Oct 15) 110:2864-71. Abstract/Full Text
- HIF prolyl hydroxylase inhibition results in endogenous erythropoietin induction, erythrocytosis, and modest fetal hemoglobin expression in rhesus macaques.
- Hsieh MM, Linde NS, Wynter A, Metzger M, Wong C, Langsetmo I, Lin A, Smith R, Rodgers GP, Donahue RE, Klaus SJ, Tisdale JF.
- Blood (2007 Sep 15) 110:2140-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Expression of hGC-1 is correlated with differentiation of gastric carcinoma.
- Liu W, Zhu J, Cao L, Rodgers GP.
- Histopathology (2007 Aug) 51:157-65. Abstract/Full Text
- Prevalence of neutropenia in the U.S. population: age, sex, smoking status, and ethnic differences.
- Hsieh MM, Everhart JE, Byrd-Holt DD, Tisdale JF, Rodgers GP.
- Ann Intern Med (2007 Apr 3) 146:486-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Hydroxyurea exerts bi-modal dose-dependent effects on erythropoiesis in human cultured erythroid cells via distinct pathways.
- Wang M, Tang DC, Liu W, Chin K, Zhu JG, Fibach E, Rodgers GP.
- Br J Haematol (2002 Dec) 119:1098-105. Abstract/Full Text
- Mobilization, collection, and processing of peripheral blood stem cells in individuals with sickle cell trait.
- Kang EM, Areman EM, David-Ocampo V, Fitzhugh C, Link ME, Read EJ, Leitman SF, Rodgers GP, Tisdale JF.
- Blood (2002 Feb 1) 99:850-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification and characterization of a novel member of olfactomedin-related protein family, hGC-1, expressed during myeloid lineage development.
- Zhang J, Liu WL, Tang DC, Chen L, Wang M, Pack SD, Zhuang Z, Rodgers GP.
- Gene (2002 Jan 23) 283:83-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Nitric oxide transport on sickle cell hemoglobin: where does it bind?
- Gladwin MT, Ognibene FP, Shelhamer JH, Pease-Fye ME, Noguchi CT, Rodgers GP, Schechter AN.
- Free Radic Res (2001 Aug) 35:175-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid differentiation of five common alpha-thalassemia genotypes by polymerase chain reaction.
- Tang DC, Fucharoen S, Ding I, Rodgers GP.
- J Lab Clin Med (2001 Apr) 137:290-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Sickle cell anemia therapy: progress since Pauling.
- Schechter AN, Rodgers GP.
- Science (2000 Jan 28) 287:592-3. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed May 2024