Research Materials

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

hGC-1, a gene encoding a member of the olfactomedin-related protein family (U.S. Patent Number 7,557,196) An isolated acid having the sequence of a) SEQ ID NO: 1; b) the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 2; c) the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 3; d) a sequence complementary to any of a), b), or c); or e) a sequence of at least 10 contiguous nucleotides specific for any of… Summary PI: Rodgers, Griffin

Rapid method for diagnosing the various forms of alpha-thalassemia (U.S. Patent Number 6,322,981) The present invention relates to the simultaneous and specific identification of the variant forms of α-thalassemia. This invention utilizes simple and readily available equipment to rapidly identify, diagnose and differentiate the different forms of… Summary PI: Rodgers, Griffin