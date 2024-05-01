- Director: Office of the Director
- Chief: Molecular & Clinical Hematology Branch
- Section Chief: Molecular Hematology Section, Molecular & Clinical Hematology Branch
Research Materials
Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.
-
hGC-1, a gene encoding a member of the olfactomedin-related protein family (U.S. Patent Number 7,557,196)An isolated acid having the sequence of a) SEQ ID NO: 1; b) the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 2; c) the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 3; d) a sequence complementary to any of a), b), or c); or e) a sequence of at least 10 contiguous nucleotides specific for any of…
-
Rapid method for diagnosing the various forms of alpha-thalassemia (U.S. Patent Number 6,322,981)The present invention relates to the simultaneous and specific identification of the variant forms of α-thalassemia. This invention utilizes simple and readily available equipment to rapidly identify, diagnose and differentiate the different forms of…
-
Simple, rapid & reliable method for detecting thalassemia (U.S. Patent Number 5,281,519)A simple, rapid and reliable method for diagnosis of thalassemia is described. The method comprises amplification of the cDNA by polymerase chain reaction and determining the ratio between α and β hemoglobin chain mRNAs