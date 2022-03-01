Cindy N. Roy, Ph.D.

The NIDDK Hematology portfolio is focused on basic research to improve the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of non-malignant hematopoietic diseases. My portfolio is comprised of investigator-initiated projects which aim to define the molecular regulators of heme biosynthesis and systemic, cellular and mitochondrial iron-homeostasis as it applies to erythropoiesis and iron overload; normal and disordered globin regulation; and the differentiation of committed myeloid cells (including erythrocytes and leukocytes). For projects involving maintenance of hematopoietic stem cell quiescence, transcriptional control of hematopoietic cell fate, or bone marrow failure, please contact my colleague, Dr. Shilpa Hattangadi . I am also the NIDDK point of contact for the Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network (RDCRN).

Research Programs

Erythropoiesis & Hemoglobin

The molecular and cellular biological pathways involved in erythroid cell differentiation.

Genetic Metabolic Disease

Basic and clinical studies on the pathophysiology and treatment of inborn errors of metabolism and rare genetic metabolic diseases.

Iron & Heme Metabolism, Iron Chelation

The regulation of iron absorption, utilization, and storage.