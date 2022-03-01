Cindy N. Roy, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
The NIDDK Hematology portfolio is focused on basic research to improve the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of non-malignant hematopoietic diseases. My portfolio is comprised of investigator-initiated projects which aim to define the molecular regulators of heme biosynthesis and systemic, cellular and mitochondrial iron-homeostasis as it applies to erythropoiesis and iron overload; normal and disordered globin regulation; and the differentiation of committed myeloid cells (including erythrocytes and leukocytes). For projects involving maintenance of hematopoietic stem cell quiescence, transcriptional control of hematopoietic cell fate, or bone marrow failure, please contact my colleague, Dr. Shilpa Hattangadi. I am also the NIDDK point of contact for the Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network (RDCRN).
Research Programs
Erythropoiesis & Hemoglobin
The molecular and cellular biological pathways involved in erythroid cell differentiation.
Genetic Metabolic Disease
Basic and clinical studies on the pathophysiology and treatment of inborn errors of metabolism and rare genetic metabolic diseases.
Iron & Heme Metabolism, Iron Chelation
The regulation of iron absorption, utilization, and storage.
Select Experience
Assistant Professor of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology; Adjunct Assistant Professor of Hematology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 2007-2014
Instructor of Pediatrics, Children's Hospital Boston, 2004-2007
Research Fellowship, Hematology, Children's Hospital Boston, 2000-2004
Doctoral Training, Oregon Health Sciences University, 1996-2000
Ph.D., Oregon Health Sciences University, 2000
B.S., University of Maryland Baltimore County, 1996