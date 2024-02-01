Sanaz Sakiani, M.D.
- Assistant Research Physician: Office of Clinical Director
- Assistant Research Physician: Integrative Physiology Section, Laboratory of Biological Modeling
- Associate Program Director: Inter-Institute Endocrinology Fellowship Program
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Health Disparities
Professional Experience
- Assistant Research Physician and Associate Program Director, Inter-Institute Endocrinology Training Program, NIDDK, NIH Clinical Center, 2022-present
- Medical Advisory Investigator, NIDDK, NIH, 2022-present
- Clinical Endocrinologist, Baltimore, MD 2013-2022
- Fellow, Endocrinology and Metabolism, Pennsylvania State University, Hershey Medical Center, 2011-2013
- Internal Medicine Residency, University of Missouri, Kansas City, KS, 2010-2011
- Internal Medicine Internship and Residency, New York Medical College, St. Vincent’s Medical Center, NY, 2008-2010
- M.D., Ross University School of Medicine, 2008
- B.Sc., University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada, 2003
Current Research
I am currently involved with research involving the diagnosis and treatment of primary hyperaldosteronism, as well as its effects on metabolic, cardiovascular, and bone health. Additionally, I am also interested in the effects of nutrition and lifestyle inventions in body composition and energy expenditure.
Research in Plain Language
I am involved with studies that diagnose and treat patients with elevated levels of the adrenal hormone aldosterone in the human body, and also look at its effects on the heart, bones, and metabolic parameters. I am also involved with research that looks at how food and lifestyle interventions can impact body weight and energy expenditure.
Last Reviewed February 2024