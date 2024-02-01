Sanaz Sakiani, M.D.

I am currently involved with research involving the diagnosis and treatment of primary hyperaldosteronism, as well as its effects on metabolic, cardiovascular, and bone health. Additionally, I am also interested in the effects of nutrition and lifestyle inventions in body composition and energy expenditure.

Research in Plain Language

I am involved with studies that diagnose and treat patients with elevated levels of the adrenal hormone aldosterone in the human body, and also look at its effects on the heart, bones, and metabolic parameters. I am also involved with research that looks at how food and lifestyle interventions can impact body weight and energy expenditure.