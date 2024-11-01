Alan Neil Schechter, M.D., Christian B. Anfinsen Distinguished Scientist

Research Goal

Studying the interactions of tissues, especially blood, and its several types of cells and hemoglobin, with the recently discovered signaling molecule nitric oxide (NO) should provide new information about normal and abnormal physiology and potential treatment of several diseases.

Current Research

Our research program has been focused on the interconversions of NO and other nitrogen oxides, with the goal of understanding how NO bioactivity may be transported by blood and between organs, and thus act at distal sites, opening up its use as a therapeutic agent. This work has the potential for developing therapies for a variety of ischemic diseases, as well as sickle cell anemia and related hemoglobinopathies in which blood flow is impaired. Current research projects involve primarily studies of the physiological and pathophysiological roles of NO in the eye and in muscle cells. This work has suggested the existence of nitrate ion reservoirs in the mammalian body and its role in the homeostasis of the NO signaling pathways.

Applying our Research

This research may give us clues regarding how to develop new therapies for several common diseases, as well as improve our understanding and treatment of the genetic anemias.

Need for Further Study

The control of blood flow in human beings, both normally and in disease states, requires further study.