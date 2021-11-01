Alan Neil Schechter, M.D.
- Chief: Molecular Medicine Branch
- Section Chief: Molecular Biology and Genetics Section, Molecular Medicine Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology, Clinical Research, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Molecular Pharmacology, Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics
Research Materials
Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below.
Simple, rapid and reliable method for detecting thalassemia (U.S. Patent Number 5,281,519)A simple, rapid and reliable method for diagnosis of thalassemia is described. The method comprises amplification of the cDNA by polymerase chain reaction and determining the ratio between α and β hemoglobin chain mRNAs
Use of nitrite salts for the treatment of cardiovascular conditions (U.S. Patent 9, 387,224)It has been surprisingly discovered that administration of nitrite to subjects causes a reduction in blood pressure and an increase in blood flow to tissues. The effect is particularly beneficial, for example, to tissues in regions of low oxygen…