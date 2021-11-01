Research Materials

A simple, rapid and reliable method for diagnosis of thalassemia is described. The method comprises amplification of the cDNA by polymerase chain reaction and determining the ratio between α and β hemoglobin chain mRNAs

Use of nitrite salts for the treatment of cardiovascular conditions (U.S. Patent 9, 387,224)

It has been surprisingly discovered that administration of nitrite to subjects causes a reduction in blood pressure and an increase in blood flow to tissues. The effect is particularly beneficial, for example, to tissues in regions of low oxygen…