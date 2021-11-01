Alan Neil Schechter, M.D.
- Chief: Molecular Medicine Branch
- Section Chief: Molecular Biology and Genetics Section, Molecular Medicine Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology, Clinical Research, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Molecular Pharmacology, Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Potential roles of nitrate and nitrite in nitric oxide metabolism in the eye.
- Park JW, Piknova B, Jenkins A, Hellinga D, Parver LM, Schechter AN.
- Sci Rep (2020 Aug 5) 10:13166. Abstract/Full Text
- Human skeletal muscle nitrate store: influence of dietary nitrate supplementation and exercise.
- Wylie LJ, Park JW, Vanhatalo A, Kadach S, Black MI, Stoyanov Z, Schechter AN, Jones AM, Piknova B.
- J Physiol (2019 Dec) 597:5565-5576. Abstract/Full Text
- Nitrate uptake and metabolism in human skeletal muscle cell cultures.
- Srihirun S, Park JW, Teng R, Sawaengdee W, Piknova B, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2020 Jan 1) 94:1-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Nitrate as a source of nitrite and nitric oxide during exercise hyperemia in rat skeletal muscle.
- Piknova B, Park JW, Kwan Jeff Lam K, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2016 May 1) 55-56:54-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Skeletal muscle as an endogenous nitrate reservoir.
- Piknova B, Park JW, Swanson KM, Dey S, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2015 May 1) 47:10-16. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Phosphorylated vasodilator-stimulated phosphoprotein (P-VASPSer239) in platelets is increased by nitrite and partially deoxygenated erythrocytes.
- Srihirun S, Piknova B, Sibmooh N, Schechter AN.
- PLoS One (2018) 13:e0193747. Abstract/Full Text
- Central sensitization associated with low fetal hemoglobin levels in adults with sickle cell anemia.
- Darbari DS, Vaughan KJ, Roskom K, Seamon C, Diaw L, Quinn M, Conrey A, Schechter AN, Haythornthwaite JA, Waclawiw MA, Wallen GR, Belfer I, Taylor JG 6th.
- Scand J Pain (2017 Oct) 17:279-286. Abstract/Full Text
- Platelet inhibition and increased phosphorylated vasodilator-stimulated phosphoprotein following sodium nitrite inhalation.
- Parakaw T, Suknuntha K, Vivithanaporn P, Schlagenhauf A, Topanurak S, Fucharoen S, Pattanapanyasat K, Schechter A, Sibmooh N, Srihirun S.
- Nitric Oxide (2017 Jun 1) 66:10-16. Abstract/Full Text
- Angiogenic factors are increased in circulating granulocytes and CD34+ cells of myeloproliferative neoplasms.
- Subotički T, Mitrović Ajtić O, Beleslin-Čokić BB, Nienhold R, Diklić M, Djikić D, Leković D, Bulat T, Marković D, Gotić M, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN, Skoda RC, Čokić VP.
- Mol Carcinog (2017 Feb) 56:567-579. Abstract/Full Text
- Acid Test for Nitrite Pharmacology.
- Piknova B, Schechter AN.
- Hypertension (2017 Jan) 69:13-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Tempol improves xanthine oxidoreductase-mediated vascular responses to nitrite in experimental renovascular hypertension.
- Oliveira-Paula GH, Pinheiro LC, Guimaraes DA, Tella SO, Blanco AL, Angelis CD, Schechter AN, Tanus-Santos JE.
- Redox Biol (2016 Aug) 8:398-406. Abstract/Full Text
- Dietary Nitrate and the Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Disease: Report From a National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Workshop.
- Ahluwalia A, Gladwin M, Coleman GD, Hord N, Howard G, Kim-Shapiro DB, Lajous M, Larsen FJ, Lefer DJ, McClure LA, Nolan BT, Pluta R, Schechter A, Wang CY, Ward MH, Harman JL.
- J Am Heart Assoc (2016 Jul 6) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Construction of effective disposable biosensors for point of care testing of nitrite.
- Monteiro T, Rodrigues PR, Gonçalves AL, Moura JJ, Jubete E, Añorga L, Piknova B, Schechter AN, Silveira CM, Almeida MG.
- Talanta (2015 Sep 1) 142:246-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Microarray and Proteomic Analyses of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms with a Highlight on the mTOR Signaling Pathway.
- Čokić VP, Mossuz P, Han J, Socoro N, Beleslin-Čokić BB, Mitrović O, Subotički T, Diklić M, Leković D, Gotić M, Puri RK, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- PLoS One (2015) 10:e0135463. Abstract/Full Text
- Correction: Nitrate Reduction to Nitrite, Nitric Oxide and Ammonia by Gut Bacteria under Physiological Conditions.
- Tiso M, Schechter AN.
- PLoS One (2015) 10:e0127490. Abstract/Full Text
- General Introduction.
- Schechter AN.
- Perspect Biol Med (2015 Spring) 58:139-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Nitrate reduction to nitrite, nitric oxide and ammonia by gut bacteria under physiological conditions.
- Tiso M, Schechter AN.
- PLoS One (2015) 10:e0119712. Abstract/Full Text
- Inhibitory effect of nitrite on coagulation processes demonstrated by thrombelastography.
- Park JW, Piknova B, Nghiem K, Lozier JN, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2014 Aug 31) 40:45-51. Abstract/Full Text
- A flow cytometric analysis of the inhibition of platelet reactivity due to nitrite reduction by deoxygenated erythrocytes.
- Akrawinthawong K, Park JW, Piknova B, Sibmooh N, Fucharoen S, Schechter AN.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e92435. Abstract/Full Text
- Introduction to the symposium on recurrent debates on the causal role of genes.
- Schechter AN.
- Perspect Biol Med (2014 Winter) 57:1-3. Abstract/Full Text
- In vivo reduction of cell-free methemoglobin to oxyhemoglobin results in vasoconstriction in canines.
- Wang D, Piknova B, Solomon SB, Cortes-Puch I, Kern SJ, Sun J, Kanias T, Gladwin MT, Helms C, Kim-Shapiro DB, Schechter AN, Natanson C.
- Transfusion (2013 Dec) 53:3149-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Increased reticulocytosis during infancy is associated with increased hospitalizations in sickle cell anemia patients during the first three years of life.
- Meier ER, Byrnes C, Lee YT, Wright EC, Schechter AN, Luban NL, Miller JL.
- PLoS One (2013) 8:e70794. Abstract/Full Text
- Comments on 'vascular effects of dietary nitrate (as found in green leafy vegetables and beetroot) via the nitrate-nitrite-nitric oxide pathway'.
- Piknova B, Schechter AN.
- Br J Clin Pharmacol (2013 Jun) 75:1541-2. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of storage on levels of nitric oxide metabolites in platelet preparations.
- Park JW, Piknova B, Kurtz J, Seetharaman S, Wagner SJ, Schechter AN.
- Transfusion (2013 Mar) 53:637-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Globin gene expression in correlation with G protein-related genes during erythroid differentiation.
- Čokić VP, Smith RD, Biancotto A, Noguchi CT, Puri RK, Schechter AN.
- BMC Genomics (2013 Feb 20) 14:116. Abstract/Full Text
- In reply.
- Park JW, Piknova B, Schechter AN.
- Transfusion (2013 Jan) 53:235. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of blood nitrite and nitrate levels on murine platelet function.
- Park JW, Piknova B, Huang PL, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- PLoS One (2013) 8:e55699. Abstract/Full Text
- JAK-STAT and AKT pathway-coupled genes in erythroid progenitor cells through ontogeny.
- Cokic VP, Bhattacharya B, Beleslin-Cokic BB, Noguchi CT, Puri RK, Schechter AN.
- J Transl Med (2012 Jun 7) 10:116. Abstract/Full Text
- Inorganic nitrate: a major player in the cardiovascular health benefits of vegetables?
- Machha A, Schechter AN.
- Nutr Rev (2012 Jun) 70:367-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Platelet inhibition by nitrite is dependent on erythrocytes and deoxygenation.
- Srihirun S, Sriwantana T, Unchern S, Kittikool D, Noulsri E, Pattanapanyasat K, Fucharoen S, Piknova B, Schechter AN, Sibmooh N.
- PLoS One (2012) 7:e30380. Abstract/Full Text
- Introduction to the symposium on synthetic life.
- Schechter AN.
- Perspect Biol Med (2012) 55:467-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The role of nitrite in neurovascular coupling.
- Piknova B, Kocharyan A, Schechter AN, Silva AC.
- Brain Res (2011 Aug 17) 1407:62-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Dietary nitrite and nitrate: a review of potential mechanisms of cardiovascular benefits.
- Machha A, Schechter AN.
- Eur J Nutr (2011 Aug) 50:293-303. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin and hypoxia increase erythropoietin receptor and nitric oxide levels in lung microvascular endothelial cells.
- Beleslin-Čokić BB, Cokić VP, Wang L, Piknova B, Teng R, Schechter AN, Noguchi CT.
- Cytokine (2011 May) 54:129-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Acute erythropoietin cardioprotection is mediated by endothelial response.
- Teng R, Calvert JW, Sibmooh N, Piknova B, Suzuki N, Sun J, Martinez K, Yamamoto M, Schechter AN, Lefer DJ, Noguchi CT.
- Basic Res Cardiol (2011 May) 106:343-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Measurement of nitrite in blood samples using the ferricyanide-based hemoglobin oxidation assay.
- Piknova B, Schechter AN.
- Methods Mol Biol (2011) 704:39-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Translational medicine--doing it backwards.
- Nussenblatt RB, Marincola FM, Schechter AN.
- J Transl Med (2010 Feb 8) 8:12. Abstract/Full Text
- Stimulated stromal cells induce gamma-globin gene expression in erythroid cells via nitric oxide production.
- Cokić VP, Beleslin-Cokić BB, Smith RD, Economou AP, Wahl LM, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- Exp Hematol (2009 Oct) 37:1230-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Evidence-based medicine again.
- Schechter AN, Perlman RL.
- Perspect Biol Med (2009 Spring) 52:161-3. Abstract/Full Text
- The reaction of cell-free oxyhemoglobin with nitrite under physiologically relevant conditions: Implications for nitrite-based therapies.
- Piknova B, Keszler A, Hogg N, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2009 Mar) 20:88-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Hemoglobin research and the origins of molecular medicine.
- Schechter AN.
- Blood (2008 Nov 15) 112:3927-38. Abstract/Full Text
- The reaction between nitrite and oxyhemoglobin: a mechanistic study.
- Keszler A, Piknova B, Schechter AN, Hogg N.
- J Biol Chem (2008 Apr 11) 283:9615-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Oxidation of iron-nitrosyl-hemoglobin by dehydroascorbic acid releases nitric oxide to form nitrite in human erythrocytes.
- Sibmooh N, Piknova B, Rizzatti F, Schechter AN.
- Biochemistry (2008 Mar 4) 47:2989-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Nitric oxide from nitrite reduction by hemoglobin in the plasma and erythrocytes.
- Chen K, Piknova B, Pittman RN, Schechter AN, Popel AS.
- Nitric Oxide (2008 Feb) 18:47-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Hydroxyurea nitrosylates and activates soluble guanylyl cyclase in human erythroid cells.
- Cokic VP, Andric SA, Stojilkovic SS, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- Blood (2008 Feb 1) 111:1117-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of nitric oxide on red blood cell development and phenotype.
- Cokić VP, Schechter AN.
- Curr Top Dev Biol (2008) 82:169-215. Abstract/Full Text
- Nitrite infusion in humans and nonhuman primates: endocrine effects, pharmacokinetics, and tolerance formation.
- Dejam A, Hunter CJ, Tremonti C, Pluta RM, Hon YY, Grimes G, Partovi K, Pelletier MM, Oldfield EH, Cannon RO 3rd, Schechter AN, Gladwin MT.
- Circulation (2007 Oct 16) 116:1821-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Randomization in clinical trials of titrated therapies: unintended consequences of using fixed treatment protocols.
- Deans KJ, Minneci PC, Suffredini AF, Danner RL, Hoffman WD, Ciu X, Klein HG, Schechter AN, Banks SM, Eichacker PQ, Natanson C.
- Crit Care Med (2007 Jun) 35:1509-16. Abstract/Full Text
- Hydroxyurea increases eNOS protein levels through inhibition of proteasome activity.
- Cokic VP, Beleslin-Cokic BB, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2007 May) 16:371-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypoxia, red blood cells, and nitrite regulate NO-dependent hypoxic vasodilation.
- Crawford JH, Isbell TS, Huang Z, Shiva S, Chacko BK, Schechter AN, Darley-Usmar VM, Kerby JD, Lang JD Jr, Kraus D, Ho C, Gladwin MT, Patel RP.
- Blood (2006 Jan 15) 107:566-74. Abstract/Full Text